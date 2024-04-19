The bride wore a custom dress by Hermoine de Paula to walk down the delphinium-lined aisle at her Bedford wedding





Alexandria van Starrenburg and James Bud Vallely's parents had known each other for many years, but it wasn't until early 2019 that their children officially met, as the latter had been living in China for seven years. Not long after he moved to New York, and we found ourselves sitting next to each other at a New York Rangers game, Alexandria remembers. It didn't take us long to connect the dots. For Alexandria, it was almost love at first sight, or at least that's what she thought. But the couple's love story didn't really begin until years later. We crossed paths from time to time, but our first date wasn't until April 2021, she recalls. Bud was on a golf trip to Florida and cut it short to get back in time for dinner, and we discovered we lived only a block from each other in the West Village. Bud was on West 11th and Alexandria on Perry Street. After their first date, the relationship moved quickly and they were living together within a few weeks. In 2022, the couple spent the holidays with the Buds family in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It was Christmas Day and after celebrating all afternoon, they went snowshoeing at the Shooting Star golf course. About 10 minutes later, we noticed a moose resting in our path, Alexandria recalls. Bud redirected us to an open area and before I knew it he was on his knees and sinking into the snow by the second! It was the perfect Christmas. Their wedding took place in late summer in Bedford, New York. Growing up in Bedford, I knew I wanted to get married there and have a backyard wedding, Alexandria said. My father's property turned out to be the ideal setting. Since Bud grew up in Greenwich, it was also an easy trip for many of our guests. The bride's father, Daniel van Starrenburg, is an arborist and executive chairman of SavATree, a tree, shrub and lawn care company. The trees on the property are absolutely spectacular, making it a perfect venue and several trees were planted just for the wedding, the bride explains. The couple planned the entire wedding in just eight months. Once I was connected with event planner Chris Hessney and his team, it was relatively easy, says Alexandria. Since my mother was going to do the flowers, it was important to me to work with a planner who shared a passion for unique flowers and had exquisite taste.

