Fashion
ConfRegionals Mega Preview (Men’s Division, Weekend 2)
Action on each coast as several teams vie for a bid on the Atlantic Coast and in the Southwest.
April 19, 2024 by Calvin soup And Bix Weissberg preview with comments
Ultiworlds coverage of the 2024 final college season is presented by Ultimate Spin; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can help you and your team be at your best this season.
D-III is unique because some regions simply don't have enough teams to fill a regional tournament, meaning their regionals take place during conferences, or ConfRegionals as the old 7500 Club podcast calls it. Of the ten regions, four require a Confregional, two of which will take place last weekend and the last two will take place this weekend. With four straight weekends of Nationals qualifying, it's sure to be an exciting time for the division. Without further ado, here are your previews for this weekend's ConfRegionals.
Atlantic coast
With ten teams from the Atlantic Coast converging on the infamous Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia, this will be one of the most exciting regional competitions in the series. Five teams who have all been ranked at one point or another this season are fighting for a solitary bid in a notoriously windy environment, making it everyone's game. Surprisingly, none of the Atlantic Coast's top teams have faced each other yet this season, further increasing the excitement about what could happen.
The clear favorites have to be the No. 7 Richmond Spidermonkeys, the area stalwart, reaching the national championships almost twice since 2014 and advancing to the semifinals in 2023. The Spidermonkeys have big wins against Lewis & Clark n #8, #10 Berry, and #15 Oberlin, and have only lost close games to teams ranked above them. More than ever, this iteration of Richmond is being tested, fifteen of their twenty games this season have been decided by just two goals. The second halves tormented the team, where they let Whitman and Franciscan come back and win after leading by two at halftime, and let Lewis & Clark and Oberlin take them into the universe after leading by the same way. The Spidermonkeys will have to rely on their great depth, excellent training and experience in close play if they want to overcome this region. If they keep their foot on the gas, they'll easily win the title, but if they let up at all, any of these hungry teams will take advantage and send Richmond home. Expect Max Caputo and Calvin Ciorba to lead the Spidermonkey offense, looking to target Jeffy Joshy, Matt Fliegel and Matt Timoney in the end zone. If senior Ethan Greeley's draws continue to be among the best in the game, Richmond's D-line can put dangerous pressure on offenses early on. Look for seniors Miles Goldman and Henry Groves to convert goals after one round.
A team that many predicted would earn a bid in the preseason, #14 Elon Big Fat Bomb could still pose a serious threat to the Spidermonkeys' bid. Elon has a talent-filled roster, including Tri-Force alumni Reed Burkert and Kalen Morrison and 67-year-old Paideia freshman Jake Lairson. With athletes like Ben Bronstein and Justin Brader-Araje, it's still surprising that a second bid didn't make it to the CA. The answer most likely lies in the fact that Elon is a very young team and lacks coaches. This leads to a propensity to overlook the value of possession, resulting in many strange turnovers and close wins for teams well below their caliber, such as a 13-11 win over Kenyon and a 13-10 win over Xavier . Their athleticism and talent, however, are undeniable, as evidenced by their victories against No. 13 Cedarville and Oberlin. If Elon is to conquer the Atlantic Coast and win their first national championships since 2014, they will have to rely on their star talent and value the discus much more than they are used to.
#16 Davidson DUFF has made strong improvements to his team over the past two years. DUFF began by attempting to test himself by playing on the primarily DI Carolina Kickoff team. Although the results weren't pretty, they played much closer to D-III talent, beating Cedarville and #17 Michigan Tech in subsequent tournaments, and were the third AC team to beat Oberlin in the universal point. But in a last-ditch effort to earn a bid to Needle In a Ho Stack, Davidson laid an egg, playing near the worst teams and getting blown out by Cedarville. It's bleak when it comes to regionals with their mixed results this season, but DUFF can't be ruled out. This is a well-coached team led by Kevin Escott, Deven Riley and Ken Porter that plays a faceless style of ultimate, running the disc up the court with the entire team. Attaching names to the Faceless Army, Jerry Wang and John Ready compete well in the cut space, with Seth Pace and Wes Smail in the backfield. If Davidson can use his depth and make several clean plays, he can beat this region.
Battling behind these fierce competitors are No. 23 UNC Asheville Mudpuppy and last year's national championship quarterfinalists, No. 25 Navy Poseidon. Both teams likely won't make the nationals, but they can certainly take down one of the best teams in the bracket, creating additional chaos. Mudpuppy has risen from the ashes, going from not even making the regionals in 2022 to going 5-2 and beating a ranked Union team at FCS Tune Up 2024. Asheville is a young team led by the senior Spencer Chandler and junior Jackson Stanley. In a few years, with the resurgence and growth of this program, Asheville could return to the national championships, but it probably won't be this year. Navy took a step back after losing Max Benedetti this year, going 6-8 this season. However, no Atlantic coast is looking forward to this matchup as Poseidon is a boring team to play, not in their mind, but they will put teams on the ground and create so many strange scoring chances that it seems unfathomable. Reigning BOTY Jack Bassett will have to throw it all away if Poseidon is to win his fourth straight match to play.1
South West
The American Southwest, land of duality. Close your eyes and you will be able to see it. From the great Mojave plains, soulless and placid, to the bright lights of West Hollywood, shining brightly on young stars. The Southwest is forever entwined in an eternal dance, a tango between the desert and the humans who inhabit it.
No relationship exhibits this duality like the rivalry between the Claremont Braineaters and Occidental Detox. It is a conflict as old as time itself, even older than time. The two opponents have traded blows at ConfRegionals since 2011, the last nationals both teams were in (coincidentally, Claremont won nationals that year).
Sunday will mark the return of this annual confrontation whose historical significance cannot be overestimated. The round-robin format awards the only bid to the team that goes 3-0. If Claremont and Occidental go 2-0, which is highly likely, they will once again be pitted against each other in a duel of destiny.
Neither Claremont nor Occidental have had notable victories this season. Interestingly, Claremont has competed in four tournaments so far, with the conferences set to be their fifth. Maybe the volume of play they've had this spring will give them the edge. Last year, it was Occidental who snatched the bid, and with a fairly convincing 15-9 victory. Can Occidental maintain his rehab? Well, we'll find out soon enough.
Maybe one of the other two conference members, San Diego or CalTech, will be surprised and find themselves with a game to play. Such a twist would shift the very tectonic foundations of the region, which rest on the already fragile San Andreas Fault.
Of course, South West hasn't produced many results at nationals in quite some time. So they are very far removed from the conversation about the title. But their conference is fueled by a healthy rivalry, and Sunday's matches will quickly decide the fate of California's best.
|
Sources
2/ https://ultiworld.com/2024/04/19/confregionals-mega-preview-mens-div-weekend-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Crewe Alexandra: A club rebuilding after the horrors off the pitch
- ConfRegionals Mega Preview (Men’s Division, Weekend 2)
- FLASH FRIDAY: Foreign wars shake stock markets, then and now
- GBC discusses Baltimore area tech hub designation at roundtable event
- Labor plans new homes in 'grey belt'
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Imran Khan says Katti Batti's failure pushed him to quit industry, explains his passion wasn't driven by money: Life took me in another direction | Bollywood News
- Battle for post-Erdoan Turkey: Istanbul mayor hits back at presidents-in-law
- Key takeaways from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Indonesia – The Diplomat
- India pushes for UK carbon tax exemption in free trade agreement (FTA) talks | trade policy
- They simply dance – Chinadaily.com.cn
- Google announces major corporate changes to stay at the forefront of AI development