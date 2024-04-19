Action on each coast as several teams vie for a bid on the Atlantic Coast and in the Southwest.

Ultiworlds coverage of the 2024 final college season is presented by Ultimate Spin; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can help you and your team be at your best this season.

D-III is unique because some regions simply don't have enough teams to fill a regional tournament, meaning their regionals take place during conferences, or ConfRegionals as the old 7500 Club podcast calls it. Of the ten regions, four require a Confregional, two of which will take place last weekend and the last two will take place this weekend. With four straight weekends of Nationals qualifying, it's sure to be an exciting time for the division. Without further ado, here are your previews for this weekend's ConfRegionals.

Atlantic coast

With ten teams from the Atlantic Coast converging on the infamous Smith River Sports Complex in Axton, Virginia, this will be one of the most exciting regional competitions in the series. Five teams who have all been ranked at one point or another this season are fighting for a solitary bid in a notoriously windy environment, making it everyone's game. Surprisingly, none of the Atlantic Coast's top teams have faced each other yet this season, further increasing the excitement about what could happen.

The clear favorites have to be the No. 7 Richmond Spidermonkeys, the area stalwart, reaching the national championships almost twice since 2014 and advancing to the semifinals in 2023. The Spidermonkeys have big wins against Lewis & Clark n #8, #10 Berry, and #15 Oberlin, and have only lost close games to teams ranked above them. More than ever, this iteration of Richmond is being tested, fifteen of their twenty games this season have been decided by just two goals. The second halves tormented the team, where they let Whitman and Franciscan come back and win after leading by two at halftime, and let Lewis & Clark and Oberlin take them into the universe after leading by the same way. The Spidermonkeys will have to rely on their great depth, excellent training and experience in close play if they want to overcome this region. If they keep their foot on the gas, they'll easily win the title, but if they let up at all, any of these hungry teams will take advantage and send Richmond home. Expect Max Caputo and Calvin Ciorba to lead the Spidermonkey offense, looking to target Jeffy Joshy, Matt Fliegel and Matt Timoney in the end zone. If senior Ethan Greeley's draws continue to be among the best in the game, Richmond's D-line can put dangerous pressure on offenses early on. Look for seniors Miles Goldman and Henry Groves to convert goals after one round.

A team that many predicted would earn a bid in the preseason, #14 Elon Big Fat Bomb could still pose a serious threat to the Spidermonkeys' bid. Elon has a talent-filled roster, including Tri-Force alumni Reed Burkert and Kalen Morrison and 67-year-old Paideia freshman Jake Lairson. With athletes like Ben Bronstein and Justin Brader-Araje, it's still surprising that a second bid didn't make it to the CA. The answer most likely lies in the fact that Elon is a very young team and lacks coaches. This leads to a propensity to overlook the value of possession, resulting in many strange turnovers and close wins for teams well below their caliber, such as a 13-11 win over Kenyon and a 13-10 win over Xavier . Their athleticism and talent, however, are undeniable, as evidenced by their victories against No. 13 Cedarville and Oberlin. If Elon is to conquer the Atlantic Coast and win their first national championships since 2014, they will have to rely on their star talent and value the discus much more than they are used to.

#16 Davidson DUFF has made strong improvements to his team over the past two years. DUFF began by attempting to test himself by playing on the primarily DI Carolina Kickoff team. Although the results weren't pretty, they played much closer to D-III talent, beating Cedarville and #17 Michigan Tech in subsequent tournaments, and were the third AC team to beat Oberlin in the universal point. But in a last-ditch effort to earn a bid to Needle In a Ho Stack, Davidson laid an egg, playing near the worst teams and getting blown out by Cedarville. It's bleak when it comes to regionals with their mixed results this season, but DUFF can't be ruled out. This is a well-coached team led by Kevin Escott, Deven Riley and Ken Porter that plays a faceless style of ultimate, running the disc up the court with the entire team. Attaching names to the Faceless Army, Jerry Wang and John Ready compete well in the cut space, with Seth Pace and Wes Smail in the backfield. If Davidson can use his depth and make several clean plays, he can beat this region.

Battling behind these fierce competitors are No. 23 UNC Asheville Mudpuppy and last year's national championship quarterfinalists, No. 25 Navy Poseidon. Both teams likely won't make the nationals, but they can certainly take down one of the best teams in the bracket, creating additional chaos. Mudpuppy has risen from the ashes, going from not even making the regionals in 2022 to going 5-2 and beating a ranked Union team at FCS Tune Up 2024. Asheville is a young team led by the senior Spencer Chandler and junior Jackson Stanley. In a few years, with the resurgence and growth of this program, Asheville could return to the national championships, but it probably won't be this year. Navy took a step back after losing Max Benedetti this year, going 6-8 this season. However, no Atlantic coast is looking forward to this matchup as Poseidon is a boring team to play, not in their mind, but they will put teams on the ground and create so many strange scoring chances that it seems unfathomable. Reigning BOTY Jack Bassett will have to throw it all away if Poseidon is to win his fourth straight match to play.1

South West

The American Southwest, land of duality. Close your eyes and you will be able to see it. From the great Mojave plains, soulless and placid, to the bright lights of West Hollywood, shining brightly on young stars. The Southwest is forever entwined in an eternal dance, a tango between the desert and the humans who inhabit it.

No relationship exhibits this duality like the rivalry between the Claremont Braineaters and Occidental Detox. It is a conflict as old as time itself, even older than time. The two opponents have traded blows at ConfRegionals since 2011, the last nationals both teams were in (coincidentally, Claremont won nationals that year).

Sunday will mark the return of this annual confrontation whose historical significance cannot be overestimated. The round-robin format awards the only bid to the team that goes 3-0. If Claremont and Occidental go 2-0, which is highly likely, they will once again be pitted against each other in a duel of destiny.

Neither Claremont nor Occidental have had notable victories this season. Interestingly, Claremont has competed in four tournaments so far, with the conferences set to be their fifth. Maybe the volume of play they've had this spring will give them the edge. Last year, it was Occidental who snatched the bid, and with a fairly convincing 15-9 victory. Can Occidental maintain his rehab? Well, we'll find out soon enough.

Maybe one of the other two conference members, San Diego or CalTech, will be surprised and find themselves with a game to play. Such a twist would shift the very tectonic foundations of the region, which rest on the already fragile San Andreas Fault.

Of course, South West hasn't produced many results at nationals in quite some time. So they are very far removed from the conversation about the title. But their conference is fueled by a healthy rivalry, and Sunday's matches will quickly decide the fate of California's best.