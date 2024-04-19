Fashion
Men's and women's rowing set to host 57th Kerr Cup
The Varsity 8+ men's team finished second in the Occoquan Invitational on Sunday, April 14. Drexel beat boats No. 17 Georgetown and No. 22 Holy Cross with a time of 5:48.31. Teams 2V8+ and 3V8+ also finished second in their races.
The women's rowing team won one of four races at the George Washington Invite last weekendseveral races being affected by the weather.
KERR CUP REGATTA
The Kerr Cup Regatta was established by Drexel University alumni in 1967 to honor former Drexel crew coach Dr. Thomas Kerr, Jr. Dr. Kerr died in 1988 at the age of 78 years. Dr. Kerr is credited with starting the Drexel crew program. in 1957, serving as coach until 1968. He also served as team doctor and surgeon.
He competed in the 1932 Olympics in a four-oared boat and was a member of the national champion Shell-Penn AC in 1931. Lela Kerr, Dr. Kerr's wife, died in January 2018 at the age of 99 . the winner of the men's race receives the Dr. Thomas Kerr Cup and the winner of the women's race receives the Lela H. Kerr Cup.
The women are looking to win their sixth consecutive Kerr Cup this season. Last season the team struggled despite strong winds to take second place from La Salle with more than 15 seconds. Drexel has won the cup in 15 of the last 20 seasons.
The Varsity 8+ boys team also won in dominant fashion for their second consecutive Kerr Cup victory. The Dragons outpaced the competition to win by more than 11 seconds over the second-placed LaSalle boat.
CALENDAR
9:10 a.m. – Men's V8+ Series – Drexel
9:30 a.m. – Women’s V8+ Series – Drexel
9:40 a.m. – Men’s 2V8+ Series – Drexel B
9:50 a.m. – Men's 2V8+ Series – Drexel A & C
10:10 a.m. – 2V8+ Women’s Series – Drexel
10:30 a.m. – Women’s V4+ Series – Drexel
10:40 a.m. – 2V4+ Women’s Series – Drexel A
11:00 a.m. – Men’s JV4+ Final
11:20 a.m. – Men’s 3V8+ Final
11:30 a.m. – Men’s V8+ Final
11:40 a.m. – Women’s V8+ Final
11:50 a.m. – Men’s 2V8+ Final
12:00 p.m. – Women’s 2V8+ Final
12:10 p.m. – Women’s V4+ Final
12:20 p.m. – Women’s 2V4+ Final
LINEUPS
Men's team
University 8+
Shell: Lois Krall III
Helmsman: Chloe Minicucci
Stroke: Josh Diggons
7: Zoran Bosnic
6: James Schmidt
5: Damien Lis
4: Jack Anderson
3: Andrew Manns
2: John Small
Bow: Andreï in Mali
Second university 8+ A
Hull: Krall II
Helmsman: Alex Dragovits
Stroke: Marawan Mohamed
7: Nikola Loncar
6: Michael Pazderski
5: Nemanja Sajatovic
4: Quinn Cooney
3: Romain Smigiel
2: Colin Gross
1: Dearon Tufankjian
Second university 8+ B
Shell: Sandra Lee Sheller II
Helmsman: Matt Sherman
Stroke: Zach Key
7: Daniel Yurcisin
6: Richmond Coney
5: Nick Foley
4: Maxwell Frey
3: Sam Valigorski
2: Matthew Kennedy
1: Jono Andersson
Second university 8+ C
Shell: Lois Krall I
Helmsman: Charlotte Bentrim
Stroke: Charlie Fortner
7: Milo Epstein
6: Jack Hutchison
5: Willem Kirsch
4: Aidan Seiger
3: Aidan Ionescu
2: Sean Williams
1: Samuel Lozek
Third University 8+
Shell: Joseph Griepp
Helmsman: Emma Houghton
Stroke: Georges Karacsonyi
7: Max Wilson
6: Gavin Roe
5: Joe Glenn
4: Liam Strain
3: Griffin Johnson
2: Sam Duncan
Bow: Carter Hubbard
Junior University 4+
Shell: Dan Lyons
Helmsman: Gustavo Lezama
Stroke: Kellan Holmes
3: Justin Getty
2: Nick Benefits
Bow: Adam Leach
Women's team
University 8+
Shell: Jim and Toni Downey
Helmsman: Special Chloe
Stroke: Julianna Rogers
7: Sarah Ghazaz
6: Fiona Steele
5: Mollie Knoff
4: Ariana Townsend
3: Kira Tracy
2: Kayla Driscoll
Bow: Rita Keefer
Second University 8+
Shell: Alleva XVII
Helmsman: Maddie Depommier
Stroke: Margarita Dobrenko
7: Jaelyn Walsh
6: Baylor Henry
5: Katie Ernst
4: Colette Zidek
3: Rachel Civan
2: Marguerite Horgan
Bow: Kieran Harrington
University 4+
Shell: Laura Ludwick White
Helmsman: Katie O'Donnell
Stroke: by Ellen McCall
3: Emma Doughty
2: Emily Ellis
Bow: Lily Gramlich
Second University 4+
Shell: Marci
Helmsman: Erin Ernst
Stroke: Sabrina Batdorf
3: Alyssa Bucci
2: Paige Hartshorn
Bow: Léa's crisis
