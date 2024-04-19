Men's and women's rowing set to host 57th Kerr Cup





PHILADELPHIA CREAM The Drexel men's and women's rowing teams return to the Schuylkill River to host the 57th Kerr Cup on Saturday, April 20. The opening race is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. LAST RELEASE

The Varsity 8+ men's team finished second in the Occoquan Invitational on Sunday, April 14. Drexel beat boats No. 17 Georgetown and No. 22 Holy Cross with a time of 5:48.31. Teams 2V8+ and 3V8+ also finished second in their races. The women's rowing team won one of four races at the George Washington Invite last weekendseveral races being affected by the weather. KERR CUP REGATTA

The Kerr Cup Regatta was established by Drexel University alumni in 1967 to honor former Drexel crew coach Dr. Thomas Kerr, Jr. Dr. Kerr died in 1988 at the age of 78 years. Dr. Kerr is credited with starting the Drexel crew program. in 1957, serving as coach until 1968. He also served as team doctor and surgeon. He competed in the 1932 Olympics in a four-oared boat and was a member of the national champion Shell-Penn AC in 1931. Lela Kerr, Dr. Kerr's wife, died in January 2018 at the age of 99 . the winner of the men's race receives the Dr. Thomas Kerr Cup and the winner of the women's race receives the Lela H. Kerr Cup. The women are looking to win their sixth consecutive Kerr Cup this season. Last season the team struggled despite strong winds to take second place from La Salle with more than 15 seconds. Drexel has won the cup in 15 of the last 20 seasons. The Varsity 8+ boys team also won in dominant fashion for their second consecutive Kerr Cup victory. The Dragons outpaced the competition to win by more than 11 seconds over the second-placed LaSalle boat. CALENDAR 9:10 a.m. – Men's V8+ Series – Drexel

9:30 a.m. – Women’s V8+ Series – Drexel

9:40 a.m. – Men’s 2V8+ Series – Drexel B

9:50 a.m. – Men's 2V8+ Series – Drexel A & C

10:10 a.m. – 2V8+ Women’s Series – Drexel

10:30 a.m. – Women’s V4+ Series – Drexel

10:40 a.m. – 2V4+ Women’s Series – Drexel A

11:00 a.m. – Men’s JV4+ Final

11:20 a.m. – Men’s 3V8+ Final

11:30 a.m. – Men’s V8+ Final

11:40 a.m. – Women’s V8+ Final

11:50 a.m. – Men’s 2V8+ Final

12:00 p.m. – Women’s 2V8+ Final

12:10 p.m. – Women’s V4+ Final

12:20 p.m. – Women’s 2V4+ Final LINEUPS Men's team University 8+

Shell: Lois Krall III

Helmsman: Chloe Minicucci

Stroke: Josh Diggons

7: Zoran Bosnic

6: James Schmidt

5: Damien Lis

4: Jack Anderson

3: Andrew Manns

2: John Small

Bow: Andreï in Mali Second university 8+ A

Hull: Krall II

Helmsman: Alex Dragovits

Stroke: Marawan Mohamed

7: Nikola Loncar

6: Michael Pazderski

5: Nemanja Sajatovic

4: Quinn Cooney

3: Romain Smigiel

2: Colin Gross

1: Dearon Tufankjian Second university 8+ B

Shell: Sandra Lee Sheller II

Helmsman: Matt Sherman

Stroke: Zach Key

7: Daniel Yurcisin

6: Richmond Coney

5: Nick Foley

4: Maxwell Frey

3: Sam Valigorski

2: Matthew Kennedy

1: Jono Andersson Second university 8+ C

Shell: Lois Krall I

Helmsman: Charlotte Bentrim

Stroke: Charlie Fortner

7: Milo Epstein

6: Jack Hutchison

5: Willem Kirsch

4: Aidan Seiger

3: Aidan Ionescu

2: Sean Williams

1: Samuel Lozek Third University 8+

Shell: Joseph Griepp

Helmsman: Emma Houghton

Stroke: Georges Karacsonyi

7: Max Wilson

6: Gavin Roe

5: Joe Glenn

4: Liam Strain

3: Griffin Johnson

2: Sam Duncan

Bow: Carter Hubbard Junior University 4+

Shell: Dan Lyons

Helmsman: Gustavo Lezama

Stroke: Kellan Holmes

3: Justin Getty

2: Nick Benefits

Bow: Adam Leach Women's team University 8+

Shell: Jim and Toni Downey

Helmsman: Special Chloe

Stroke: Julianna Rogers

7: Sarah Ghazaz

6: Fiona Steele

5: Mollie Knoff

4: Ariana Townsend

3: Kira Tracy

2: Kayla Driscoll

Bow: Rita Keefer Second University 8+

Shell: Alleva XVII

Helmsman: Maddie Depommier

Stroke: Margarita Dobrenko

7: Jaelyn Walsh

6: Baylor Henry

5: Katie Ernst

4: Colette Zidek

3: Rachel Civan

2: Marguerite Horgan

Bow: Kieran Harrington University 4+

Shell: Laura Ludwick White

Helmsman: Katie O'Donnell

Stroke: by Ellen McCall

3: Emma Doughty

2: Emily Ellis

Bow: Lily Gramlich Second University 4+

Shell: Marci

Helmsman: Erin Ernst

Stroke: Sabrina Batdorf

3: Alyssa Bucci

2: Paige Hartshorn

Bow: Léa's crisis

