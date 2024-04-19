Source Fashion opens registrations for the biggest fashion show ever in July 2024





The July edition of Source Fashion will feature over 20 producers from Bangladesh alongside new pavilions from countries including Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Madagascar and Nepal. Credit: Source Fashion Source Fashion is described as an event for industry decision-makers in buying, sourcing and sourcing. The exhibition offers a range of products from white label items to bespoke creations from selected exhibitors. The July 2024 edition of Source Fashion will see over 20 producers from Bangladesh take part in Source Luxury – a “curated collection of exhibitors” that encapsulates the ethos of slow fashion – alongside new pavilions from countries including Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Madagascar, and Nepal. Additionally, attendees can explore expanded pavilions representing Chinese and Indian manufacturing giants. Source Luxury introduces visitors to a selection of high-quality producers from around the world, including Portugal's Lagofra, SMSenra, Ttantos and ITJV Comercio, as well as Italy's Artisan and UK-based Custom Varsity Jackets. According to Suzanne Ellingham, director of sourcing at Source Fashion, the event is designed to streamline the process of range creation and supplier discovery. “It’s the place where designers can come for inspiration, procurement managers can discuss sourcing and range with manufacturers, and technologists can see first-hand the quality of materials” , Ellingham noted. “The July edition of Source Fashion continues our upward trajectory with more diversity, more pavilions and more high-quality, slower-paced luxury producers and manufacturers from Europe and around the world. I'm excited about Source Luxury's rapid expansion, and I know it will excite our visitors just as much. Access the most comprehensive company profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain a competitive advantage. View in-store profiles Free Company Profile Sample Your download email will arrive shortly We are confident in the unique quality of our business profiles. However, we want you to make the decision that is best for your business, which is why we are offering a free sample that you can download by submitting the form below. By GlobalData Country * UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES Afghanistan land islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctic Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benign Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia Herzegovina

Submit and upload Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information about your rights in relation to your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our Services are intended for business subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your business email address. Source Fashion July 2024 to strengthen dialogue with the industry In addition to its panel of exhibitors, the event is renewing its content programming for the July edition. Alongside the responsible fashion shows, visitors can expect in-depth discussions hosted by industry experts, thought leaders and leading retailers and brands. Topics will cover the full spectrum of ethical and transparent fashion, covering areas such as the circular economy and extending the lifespan of clothing, regulatory compliance, supply chain transparency and the future alternative materials in fashion. The Source Fashion event held in February 2024 was the largest show to date and its momentum continues to grow. In February, industry stakeholders participated including buyers, sourcing managers, product developers, technologists and designers from global brands such as Ann Summers, French connection, Walt DisneyJoules, Monsoon, PepsiCo and many others. Sign up for our daily news roundup! Give your business an edge with our industry-leading knowledge.

