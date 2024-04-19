Queen Letizia wore a waist-cinching wedding dress but no one noticed





Queen Letizia of Spain's wedding dress is remembered as one of the most expensive royal wedding dresses of all time, estimated at €6 million. So we're not surprised she chose to keep it under lock and key while she stepped out in a different wedding dress. Wednesday evening. The former journalist, 51, joined her husband King Felipe at a Dutch state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, hosted by Queen Mxima, King Willem-Alexander and their 20-year-old daughter, the Princess Catharina-Amalia. © Alamy Queen Letizia wore a cobalt version of a wedding dress by Spanish designer The 2nd Skin Co. For the glittering occasion, Letizia turned to The 2nd Skin Co for her stunning dress, part of the brand's bridal collection. The website says the dress features “Japanese sleeves” with “natural white mikado bows,” as well as a crew neckline, belted waist, and an A-line skirt with pockets. The custom-made dress is custom-made in different colors, which explains how Letizia managed to wear her cobalt blue dress without anyone suspecting that it was a wedding dress. She made some subtle changes for the banquet, choosing a wide buckle belt to accentuate her waist and reducing the length of the train. © Getty The royal bride's wedding dress was estimated at 6 million euros It was much sleeker than her head-turning wedding dress, which she wore to Madrid's Almudena Cathedral on May 22, 2004. Letizia looked regal in a gown designed by Spanish fashion designer Manuel Pertegaz with long sleeves, a V-neck and a four-and-a-half meter circular train, and was finished with gold embroidery. Twisting her chocolate-colored hair into a sleek bun, Letizia completed her latest look on Wednesday with Queen Victoria Eugenie's diamond earrings and the Cartier Diamond Loop Tiara, which she borrowed from her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia. Originally made for Maria Cristina, the wife of King Alfonso You might also like WATCH: All the Royal Tiara Rules You Didn't Know About Queen Sofia has been photographed wearing the tiara on several occasions, but Queen Letizia first wore it at the Chinese state banquet in Madrid in November 2018. The only accessory that wasn't visible was Letizia's shoes, which were covered by her floor-length hem, but it's likely she chose flats or very low heels. The Spanish royal chose to sit in a chair for around 45 minutes as she greeted around 240 guests, which could be because she was suffering from a lingering foot injury. © Alamy Queen Letizia sat for 45 minutes to welcome guests. According to Spanish media El Mundo, Letizia suffers from chronic metatarsalgia – pain in the sole of the foot – in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves thickening of the tissue around one of the feet. nerves leading to the toes. His condition is believed to be due to prolonged wearing of high heels. Meanwhile, the banquet also saw other members of the royal family dressing to the nines, including Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, who stepped out in a floral backless Oscar de la Renta dress, and the Queen Maxima, who opted for an off-the-shoulder pastel blue Jantaminiau. dress alongside the Stuart tiara. LOOK:Princess Kate's maid of honor Lady Louise Windsor, 7, is a mini Barbie in rarely seen wedding photo

