



Rapper-actor Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi surprised fans by announcing his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore in a post on Instagram Thursday this was also the couple's social media debut as a couple. Mescudi and his fiancée's Instagram image carousel sees the two at the premiere of joins this week (styled by Yves Saint Laurent, as Mescudi notes to fans), with one of the images showing the two sitting down as Sartore beams and her new fiancé smiles slyly as he looks at her. Mescudi casually introduced his future life partner to his fans on Instagram in the caption announcing their big news. “My fiancée Lola and I joins first. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and I am so excited to share this news,” he wrote in part. “Life is wild, and just when I felt like my future was uncertain, it became clear with Lola in full effect. Mescudi responded to this in the comments: “You have me forever.” Sartore also announced the big news on her Instagram page, writing about her future husband and helping to promote joinsMescudi's latest television project, based on the Sonic the Hedgehog video game series. Rather a professional in the fashion world, she even credited her stylist for the evening and her hairdresser in the caption. “I never thought I could love someone so much!” She wrote. “I’m so proud to call you my fiancé Scott. I can't wait for you all to see this incredible man in the new joins to show!” Kid Cudi rose to fame with the underground hit single “Day 'n' Nite” and quickly caught the attention of Kanye West, who signed him to his music label GOOD and later launched the duo Kids See Ghosts with him in 2018. His lyrics veer toward the autobiographic, and he has developed a fan base writing honestly about depression, his struggles with drug use, and his relationships. He also has has launched at least two clothing brands in recent years and his acting credits include Surroundings, Bill and Ted face the music And Don't look!among others. In 2022, the artist opens in a Squire interview about his personal life: “I want a girlfriend”, he told the magazine. “I need to be with someone. Most people would think I like being single, because I often am. But I'm a relationship man… My goal is to find someone. Hopefully soon. And get married and have more children. (Mescudi has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.) Although little is known about Sartore, her Instagram bio indicates that she is in the world of menswear and a look at her collection of photos on the platform shows just how much she has gotten into it. adventured; Bold images of runway looks and team photos of Louis Vuitton staffers (she says she works for the fashion house on another social platform), plus several photos from a recent trip to Japan , make up the collection. It's unclear how the couple met and how long their relationship has been so far – but those will likely be the first questions they're asked the next time they light up a red carpet like they did done this week.

