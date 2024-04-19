Global Short Film Awards celebrate excellence in film, fashion and music at gala in Cannes





The Global Short Film Awards gala in Cannes is synonymous with glitz, glamor and luxury. The winning films of the Global Short Film Awards 2024. Top model Daiana Canalas at the Global Short Film Awards wears a couture creation by Andres Aquino. The 9th annual black tie gala features exciting sponsors, artists and partnerships at one of the most iconic venues in Cannes, France. Join film industry cast members, VIPs and celebrities in one of the most sought-after luxury and glamor experiences at the Cannes Film Festival. This is an event not to be missed. — Andres Aquino, founder and director UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — THE World Short Film Awards will return to the iconic Carlton Cannes for its 9th annual gala on May 24, 2024. Held alongside the Cannes Film Festival, the event will be a very special evening celebrating excellence in short films. The gala dinner also includes thrilling musical performances, a silent auction benefiting Pink Ribbon Monaco and a luxury fashion show by the designer. Andres Aquino, who is also the founder and director of the GSF Awards. Guests will dance the night away with international DJ Somnous. The winning films of this popular competition in 2024 include outstanding entries in several categories from the United States, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Russian Federation, Mexico, China and Canada. The awards for best film, best director, best actor and best actress will be announced at the gala. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Vincent DePaul. For 2024, the Global Short Film Awards Gala will include exciting partnerships and sponsorships: Monaco Pink Ribbon. Promote breast cancer awareness and support research. The founder and president of this wonderful organization is Natasha Frost-Savio (Knight of the Order of Saint Charles), and the honorary president is Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Dorow Clinic. Founded by Dr. Andreas Dorow, the Dorow Clinic is the leading cosmetic surgery and dentistry clinic located near Zurich and Basel in the Black Forest region of southern Germany.

Kerix Jad. Headquartered in Lima, Peru, Kerix Jad is an international and innovative company spanning the mining, transportation, energy and cryptocurrency sectors.

Coleg Gwent. Based in Cwmbran, Torfaen, Wales, Coleg Gwent will bring a group of photography students to gain valuable experience as part of an important element of the Cannes event.

Fashion for the future. Led by CEO Ilyssa Wexler and professor at FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) in Florence, Italy, this program offers students a unique convergence of economics, behind-the-scenes training and business acumen within The fashion industry.

The luxurious Maybach sedans and a Ferrari F8 from the Global Short Film Awards will be seen by thousands of film festival attendees and visitors in Cannes over several days as they transport VIP guests to the gala and tour the famous Croisette promenade .

Giuseppe Barra Hair and Makeup Artistry. Based in Turin, Italy, Giuseppe Barra and his talented team of hair and makeup artists regularly create unforgettable looks at major fashion and entertainment events, including Milan Fashion Week, the Venice Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. .

networkxTV (Germany) will film the event for a special media production.

RTL Media (Germany) will cover the event alongside other international media. Artists at the gala will include: Tenor Ricardo Marinello is a rising singing star with an extraordinary tenor voice. He is a Germanys Got Talent award winner and has performed with major orchestras around the world.

Yola Nash is a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, radio host, philanthropist, and visual artist.

Mia Wallace is a talented pop singing sensation.

Beatrice Turin, Austrian singer, model and artist. She was also named Miss Europe in 2021 and is an ambassador for various charities.

Lubovnicca is a Ukrainian pop singing sensation, beauty queen and influencer, who has performed in cities around the world.

Cecilia Herrera is a singer, songwriter and recording artist, and one of the most captivating voices in today's Italian music scene. Please visit GlobalShortFilmAwards.com for tickets and more information.

