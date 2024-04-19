Connect with us

Fashion

Fashionista's Guide to Andermatt, Switzerland

Fashionista's Guide to Andermatt, Switzerland

 


I really define any place I travel to by the people I observe while I'm there. Toward the end of my trip to Andermatt, Switzerland, after welcoming visitors who seemed at home among the snow-capped peaks and cozy restaurants lit by wood-burning fireplaces, I began to think: This place is the definition of quiet luxury.

Wearing clothes that Loro Piana and Polo Bear Ralph Lauren would approve of, I was taking style notes from everyone around me. If you couldn't tell by now, I was in love with the people I discovered on this journey. My route is also a must-see route. Below you'll find out what I wore, did and ate in Andermatt.

andermatt, swiss travel guide

andermatt, ski outfits

Before embarking on this adventure, I asked a Swiss friend what I should wear in the Alps. She told me that my usual obsessive outfit planning was unnecessary here, as the vibe was both comfortable and sporty. She let me know that this is a place where one can be comfortable during the day, as most people are dressed for exploring nature. This led me to purchase a new simple cashmere sweater for my adventures.

cashmere sweater

J Crew

Cashmere shrunken crew neck sweater

Loose low-rise jeans

abercrombie

Loose low-rise jeans

Resile Trek Suede Boots

Moncler

Resile Trek Suede Boots

andermatt, ski outfits

When I realized I wouldn't be going to Switzerland until April, I thought the snow would be long gone, but Andermatt remains powdery for almost half the year. From December to April, deep snow covers every inch of the Urseren Valley, and as someone who has never really skied before, I knew this was my chance to finally give it a try. Perfect Moment has been on my radar for years in the ski clothing department and I ended up choosing a look from the brand for this adventure.

Talia quilted pants

Perfect moment

Talia quilted pants

January Down Hooded Quilted Ski Jacket

PERFECT MOMENT

January Down Hooded Quilted Ski Jacket

andermatt, ski outfits

Everyone who knows Switzerland knows Chedi Andermatt. This may be the most fabulous, low-key resort I have ever stayed at. (Ahem, another quiet luxury vibe.) This black dress with gold details instantly reminded me of the old silver aesthetic that's all over my Pinterest board. When I got dressed for dinner at the hotel – such a fabulous place that many visitors want to live here – I knew a dress like this would suit the venue perfectly.

Women's jacket sweater dress

J Crew

Women's jacket sweater dress

Gyra Black Leather Ankle Boots

The good life

Gyra Black Leather Ankle Boots

andermatt, swiss travel guide

Spa day at Chedi Andermatt

ski day

One of the highlights of your stay at Chedi Andermatt was the incredible spa experience that the property boasts. My first visit to the spa included an incredible deep tissue massage. I came back for the hydrotherapy cycle which took me from a sauna to a cold bath to a hot bath and back again. After an amazing workout or a morning spent skiing, I really can't imagine a better escape. If you're visiting Andermatt and can't stay at Chedi, I highly recommend booking at least a day pass to its spa.

Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Hunza G.

Textured Square Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

Ellis sandal

Skiing in Nätschen

ski day

As a newcomer to skiing, I can't think of a more perfect place to do it than Andermatt. If you already have an Ikon Pass, you'll be in the gondola in no time. I was quite nervous about going all out and hitting the slopes for the first time, but there were lots of people around, including kids as young as 3 years old on the same slope as me. (This gave me the much-needed confidence to go ahead and do my first race.)