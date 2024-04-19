Fashionista's Guide to Andermatt, Switzerland

I really define any place I travel to by the people I observe while I'm there. Toward the end of my trip to Andermatt, Switzerland, after welcoming visitors who seemed at home among the snow-capped peaks and cozy restaurants lit by wood-burning fireplaces, I began to think: This place is the definition of quiet luxury.

Wearing clothes that Loro Piana and Polo Bear Ralph Lauren would approve of, I was taking style notes from everyone around me. If you couldn't tell by now, I was in love with the people I discovered on this journey. My route is also a must-see route. Below you'll find out what I wore, did and ate in Andermatt.

Before embarking on this adventure, I asked a Swiss friend what I should wear in the Alps. She told me that my usual obsessive outfit planning was unnecessary here, as the vibe was both comfortable and sporty. She let me know that this is a place where one can be comfortable during the day, as most people are dressed for exploring nature. This led me to purchase a new simple cashmere sweater for my adventures.

When I realized I wouldn't be going to Switzerland until April, I thought the snow would be long gone, but Andermatt remains powdery for almost half the year. From December to April, deep snow covers every inch of the Urseren Valley, and as someone who has never really skied before, I knew this was my chance to finally give it a try. Perfect Moment has been on my radar for years in the ski clothing department and I ended up choosing a look from the brand for this adventure.

Everyone who knows Switzerland knows Chedi Andermatt. This may be the most fabulous, low-key resort I have ever stayed at. (Ahem, another quiet luxury vibe.) This black dress with gold details instantly reminded me of the old silver aesthetic that's all over my Pinterest board. When I got dressed for dinner at the hotel – such a fabulous place that many visitors want to live here – I knew a dress like this would suit the venue perfectly.

Spa day at Chedi Andermatt

One of the highlights of your stay at Chedi Andermatt was the incredible spa experience that the property boasts. My first visit to the spa included an incredible deep tissue massage. I came back for the hydrotherapy cycle which took me from a sauna to a cold bath to a hot bath and back again. After an amazing workout or a morning spent skiing, I really can't imagine a better escape. If you're visiting Andermatt and can't stay at Chedi, I highly recommend booking at least a day pass to its spa.

Skiing in Nätschen

As a newcomer to skiing, I can't think of a more perfect place to do it than Andermatt. If you already have an Ikon Pass, you'll be in the gondola in no time. I was quite nervous about going all out and hitting the slopes for the first time, but there were lots of people around, including kids as young as 3 years old on the same slope as me. (This gave me the much-needed confidence to go ahead and do my first race.)

Glacier Express

What really amazed me about Switzerland was its railway system. It was polished, technologically advanced and clean. As a New Yorker, this was way above my daily commute home. On this trip I had the opportunity to experience the Glacier Express and felt transported to another era. The first-class train experience includes a decadent meal and large windows revealing the snow-capped mountains and stunning scenery that make up the many towns it passes through from Zermatt to St. Moritz. It's an experience I will truly never forget.

Gütsch by Markus Neff

Whether you're a ski fan or not, you'll have an excuse to head to the top of a mountain when visiting Andermatt, as Gütsch is located in the heart of the Swiss Alps. In fact, it's the only Michelin star restaurant I insist you eat at. Every bite I tasted was as good as the view and ambiance that accompanied it.

Fondue-Burg Hospital

There's something about fondue that evokes a special occasion. It brings people together around shared plates that are worth distributing. I'm someone who only indulges in fondue on rare occasions and doing it in Switzerland was incredible. Locals swear by Fondue-Burg in Hospental, and they were right.

The Chédi restaurant

Have you ever been to a restaurant that has a room dedicated to cheese? I am very happy to announce that I can now tell you this and I recommend it to everyone I know. Chedi's restaurant is a mix of Asian and European cuisine with four kitchens that allow you to watch the chefs prepare your dishes. The menu was also incredibly extensive. I'm going to dream about this place for a while.

