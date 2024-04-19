Ultimate Spring Cleaning Event happening Saturday at Fashion Outlets | Local News





Electronics recycler Sunnking partnered with Goodwill of WNY and Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host the region's first “Ultimate Spring Cleaning Event” on Earth Day weekend. The free collection allows residents to recycle electronics, donate household items or drop off both during the first-of-its-kind drive-thru event. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Saks OFF 5th parking lot. Residents must register for a 15-minute appointment window and select where they will go. sunnking.com/events. If the initial time slots are filled, more slots will be added and the event will be extended until 2 p.m. The free, unlimited collection encourages people to reuse their items to benefit the community and the environment by recovering renewable resources and conserving local landfill space. “Goodwill of Western New York and Sunnking's partnership with Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls is a great example of community-minded businesses and nonprofits using their individual expertise to work together and make a real difference” , said Thomas Ulbrich, president and CEO of Goodwill of Western New York. “Not only is it convenient to bring everyone together in one place, but donors can have confidence that any item they bring will be responsibly recycled or given a second life to benefit those living directly in the community of the donor.” Teams are unable to accept items that are not on Sunnking or Goodwill's list of acceptable materials. Items such as appliances containing Freon, paint, light bulbs, mattresses, batteries and medical equipment will not be collected. “Fashion Outlets is excited to host this annual recycling event in April to celebrate Earth Month,” said Susan Swiatkowski, Director of Marketing. “By partnering with Sunnking and Goodwill, we hope to provide a much-needed collection location for anyone doing some spring cleaning.” Recyclers who are unable to attend the event are encouraged to use the free drop-off locator at Sunnking partner locations to find out about the availability of year-round electronics collection sites at sunnking.com/dropoff. A list of year-round Goodwill donation sites for clothing, furniture and household items is available at Goodwillwny.org/donate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.niagara-gazette.com/news/local_news/ultimate-spring-cleaning-event-taking-place-saturday-at-fashion-outlets/article_e20e7786-fb57-11ee-a6f5-8f63dbaaafa3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos