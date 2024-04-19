Queen Maxima gets dramatic in a Jantaminiau bow dress with Queen Letizia
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made the case for the statements during a state visit by the Spanish royal family. The Queen joined her husband King Willem-Alexander and daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia alongside Queen Letizia and her husband King Felipe of Spain on Thursday for a visit to the Straat Museum in Amsterdam.
For the occasion, Queen Maxima wore a green dress with a large bow on the shoulder from the Dutch fashion brand Jantaminiau. The dress featured a checkered pattern in green and mocha hues, with the green color being beaded across the garment.
Queen Maxima also wore a pair of neutral-hued Gianvito Rossi suede pumps with the dress. She carried a green clutch from Santesteban and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a sparkly hair clip.
Queen Maxima has styled a number of stylish looks for the Spanish royal family's state visit over the past few days. At a reception at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam on Wednesday, the royal wore a red ensemble from Maison Natan and coordinated her outfit with Gianvito Rossi heels.
Often photographed alongside Queen Maxima during the visit, Queen Letizia maintained her appearances and also stayed true to her fashion sensibilities. The royal and her husband joined the King and Queen of the Netherlands and distinguished guests for a banquet on Wednesday evening, for which Queen Letizia wore a royal blue dress designed by The 2nd Skin Co. She also wore a tiara at diamond earrings for the official occasion. .
The two royal women showed off their impeccable individual style during the Spanish royal family's visit to the Netherlands. While Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia are clearly influenced by classic silhouettes and traditional styles, both royal women demonstrated their individual sartorial sensibilities throughout this important occasion.
Click through the gallery below to see the evolution of Queen Maxima's style.
