EPCC Hosts Sustainable Fashion Show Honoring Selena in El Paso





El Paso, Texas LOVES Selena, it's absolutely true and it's reflected in everything from art galleries to street murals. Selena is a queen and we honor her every day in this city. Well now we're honoring him with a fashion show and EPCC is taking the lead! That's what you can expect on April 20th at this EPCC-only event hosted at Camp Cohen! Working hard on outfits for the show Working hard on outfits for the show Selena Show “EPCC fashion students are creating sustainable fashion for Earth Day with one source of inspiration in mind, the queen of Tejano music, Selena. The fashion program was selected to collaborate by and with the El Paso Art Museum and Market to design and produce sustainable clothing part of the fashion show at this year's Earth Day Market The FSHN 2301 Fashion Promotion class is producing the fashion show. and students across the program recycle creations for the parade. The EPCC Fashion Show will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Camp Cohen, 9700 Gateway Blvd. North, and is a free community event. Media are invited to attend. For production, students learn how to source and recruit models, fit clothing, design stages, assemble a hair and makeup team, recruit and organize designers and clothing, and communicate effectively. professional. The student producer of this special event is Samantha Renteria and the director is Susana Munoz Cereceres. “Being a part of this experience only made my final semester in the fashion program even more meaningful. It was definitely a new and challenging field that took me out of my comfort zone many times, in a productive way. I feel encouraged knowing that I have the support of my peers to make this event a success,” said student producer Samantha Renteria. Preparing for the Selena fashion show Preparing for the Selena fashion show Selena Show 4 Students from all levels of the fashion program volunteered to create a sustainable look to celebrate Selena over Earth Day weekend. Some students embellish second-hand clothing, just like Selena did. While others recreate some of her most iconic looks using found materials and recycled resources. “I am thrilled to join this Earth Day tribute to Selena. His style and commitment to sustainability inspire us all. We transform second-hand pieces and recycle materials, honoring its heritage while shaping a greener fashion future,” said Amna Aboushehata, Fashion Promotion student. Preparing for the Selena show Preparing for the Selena show Selena Show 7 Students in the fashion program accepted applications and selected design talent from the community to create for Selena as part of the program. Bazaar Model Management sponsored the modeling casting call so students could have an authentic experience. The Camp Cohen Market will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Camp Cohen, 9700 Gateway Blvd. North, and is a free community event. The Fashion Program would like to cordially invite everyone in the EPCC family to come out and support all of the talent and hard work that the Fashion Program has put in to make this fashion show spectacular and something that Selena would have truly enjoyed. »

