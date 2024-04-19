Men are sharp! 5 of the Best Dressed Black Men in Hollywood

The ladies of Black Hollywood often receive praise for their many iconic outfits. At every red carpet event, fans watch who will be in charge of styling and profiling. Over the years, viewers have certainly grown tired of seeing men wearing simple black tuxedos on the red carpet. However, there are a few black men who should be considered among the best dressed in Hollywood.

Now, there's nothing wrong with having a good costume! Every prepared man should have one, but that doesn't mean it has to lack style. Hollywood's top blacks ushered in a new era of flashy costumes. Whether they add pops of color, new jacket structures or prints and designs, they bring attention to suits tastefully.

Additionally, black men are exploring fashion and thinking outside the box. Fashion has always been a place for people to push boundaries, but menswear didn't always have that luxury until the 2010s and beyond. Along with modernized costumes, celebrities have created their own personal style.

Here are five black men who top the list of Hollywood's best dressed men!

1. Colman Domingo

Credit: Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images; Photo by Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Photo by Samantha Burkardt/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Colman Domingo has played a vital role in transforming the way suits are worn on the red carpet. His attention to detail often elevates a suit from Sunday best to best dressed. At the 2024 Oscars, Domingo sported a Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo with 70s style flared bottoms. The gold toe cowboy boots were the perfect complement.

Even when the actor isn't on the red carpet, he dresses to perfection. Domingo modernized a structured '80s Miami Vice suit with a subtle, casual vibe. The simple white tank top reveals your physique and transforms the outfit.

2. Tyler James Williams

Credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Today's young adults practically grew up with Tyler James Williams as he played the role of Chris in “Everybody Hates Chris.” Now he's grown, and so has his personal style. Williams attracts everyone's attention and is never afraid to wear flowy or flared pants.

The 31-year-old attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a purple outfit. The suit, perfectly tailored for him, is a relatively simple double-breasted jacket with wide pleated hems. The Aimri-designed suit matched perfectly with the white shoes, and a sheer top was a great choice.

3. Kendrick Lamar

Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Often wearing dark, baggy clothing, Kendrick Lamar has created his own fashion lane. The highly acclaimed rapper has stayed out of the public eye during his career, but he makes a fashion statement when he steps out.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Lamar created his own version of a costume. He paired it with a windbreaker jacket to provide the essentials of a suit. He added a button-down shirt and tie to complete the suit. The rapper topped it off with a fitted blue cap.

The father of two had the honor of performing at the 2022 Super Bowl and closed the stage in a Personalized Louis Vuitton suit. The added gold jewelry was just enough and in line with Lamar's personal style.

4. Skepta

Credit: Photo by Mark Boland/Getty Images; Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel

Skepta, the king of long coats, has been attracting attention since his debut in 2007. The British rapper has upgraded his style over time, often sporting a long trench coat instead of a typical suit jacket. Standing six feet tall, the coats are a great choice.

5. Shai Gilgeous Alexander

Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Photo by LA BLONDE HAPA/GC Images; Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Considered an innovator In men's fashion, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has shaped the industry. Although his 6’6″ stature can pose a problem when searching for clothes, the Oklahoma City player isn’t afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion.

The basketball player's style was first noticed during his 2023 appearance at the MET Gala. Dressed as Thom Browne, Gilgeous-Alexander stood out among the basic black suits. The outfit seems to pay homage to Chanel's famous tweed suits. It's the perfect selection since the 2023 MET Gala honored Karl Lagerfeld, who transformed Chanel during his time there.

These black men in Hollywood have continually improved their style, making them easily identifiable on red carpets. They are pioneers, as they inspire the fashion choices of young men around the world.

Who do you think are the best dressed men in Black Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

