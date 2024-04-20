Taylor Rooks Slams Viral Reaction to Red Carpet Dress

Prime Video and TNT Sports reporter Taylor Rooks went viral online last week for her look at a GQ red carpet event. Many were impressed by the stunning green dress she wore, while others criticized the outfit for being too revealing in the bust area.

Rooks responded to the attention she received on this week's episode of Two personal shows, which she co-hosts with Fox Sports commentator Joy Taylor. Rooks chastised both sides of the backlash, defending her style choice before arguing that the way she dresses and presents herself publicly is solely her decision and is not representative of other women in the media or elsewhere. of the.

“What really struck me… [is] a sort of respectability politics around how women dress,” Rooks said. “I saw someone say, 'I can't believe she's showing us her tits, I thought she was elegant.' First, you were wrong. You haven't seen my tits and you never will.

“But secondly, how interesting and compelling it is that if a woman decided to take a fashion risk and endure it, she would automatically and immediately go from what you consider chic to just not being classy because of 'a personal choice one night. I just think it's a very fickle, dense, lazy idea we have about women and the power we give to their bodies, to believe that the choices women make symbolize something. about them, instead of just being what they wanted to do that day. We're trying to label what women want to do and make it seem like they're saying something about themselves that doesn't. It's really not fair.

Rooks explained that she was proud of the way she looked at the GQ Global Creativity Awards. And although she will use different materials under her dresses in the future to avoid confusion, she doesn't view this as a decision between acceptable or unacceptable, but simply as her personal preference.

“I also saw tweets that said 'these are pâtés'. Taylor Rooks would never do it [expose her nipples],'” Rooks added. “Me wearing cover-ups with this dress or me here saying I wouldn't show my body that way or that I personally don't like a certain level of exposure, don't use me not or what you think of me as a measure or example of what you consider to be chic if it is a weapon to look down on other women's choices.

“What I say may be different, but I do not condone… this judgment on women. I don't agree with that and I don't want to be used for that. Women should have the freedom to do what they want with their bodies and their clothes, and I really enjoy watching that. I'm just talking about me and my personal preferences.

It's admirable that Rooks is using a moment in which – despite some controversy over her outfit – she has been widely harassed by strange guys online to advocate more broadly for women with public profiles. Many women in sports media, from Erin Andrews to Hannah Storm to Charissa Thompson, spoke about how they are objectified by fans and even other members of the media.

TowersTwo staff co-host Joy Taylor, who has been with the company longer than her younger co-host, stressed that Rooks had “no reason to be” upset and said “I'm very proud of you for not not allowing the Internet to piss you off.”

Rooks may be younger and newer to the field, but she's not waiting for years of trouble to stand up for herself and her female colleagues.

