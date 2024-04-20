Fashion
Taylor Rooks Slams Viral Reaction to Red Carpet Dress
Prime Video and TNT Sports reporter Taylor Rooks went viral online last week for her look at a GQ red carpet event. Many were impressed by the stunning green dress she wore, while others criticized the outfit for being too revealing in the bust area.
Rooks responded to the attention she received on this week's episode of Two personal shows, which she co-hosts with Fox Sports commentator Joy Taylor. Rooks chastised both sides of the backlash, defending her style choice before arguing that the way she dresses and presents herself publicly is solely her decision and is not representative of other women in the media or elsewhere. of the.
“What really struck me… [is] a sort of respectability politics around how women dress,” Rooks said. “I saw someone say, 'I can't believe she's showing us her tits, I thought she was elegant.' First, you were wrong. You haven't seen my tits and you never will.
“But secondly, how interesting and compelling it is that if a woman decided to take a fashion risk and endure it, she would automatically and immediately go from what you consider chic to just not being classy because of 'a personal choice one night. I just think it's a very fickle, dense, lazy idea we have about women and the power we give to their bodies, to believe that the choices women make symbolize something. about them, instead of just being what they wanted to do that day. We're trying to label what women want to do and make it seem like they're saying something about themselves that doesn't. It's really not fair.
Rooks explained that she was proud of the way she looked at the GQ Global Creativity Awards. And although she will use different materials under her dresses in the future to avoid confusion, she doesn't view this as a decision between acceptable or unacceptable, but simply as her personal preference.
“I also saw tweets that said 'these are pâtés'. Taylor Rooks would never do it [expose her nipples],'” Rooks added. “Me wearing cover-ups with this dress or me here saying I wouldn't show my body that way or that I personally don't like a certain level of exposure, don't use me not or what you think of me as a measure or example of what you consider to be chic if it is a weapon to look down on other women's choices.
“What I say may be different, but I do not condone… this judgment on women. I don't agree with that and I don't want to be used for that. Women should have the freedom to do what they want with their bodies and their clothes, and I really enjoy watching that. I'm just talking about me and my personal preferences.
It's admirable that Rooks is using a moment in which – despite some controversy over her outfit – she has been widely harassed by strange guys online to advocate more broadly for women with public profiles. Many women in sports media, from Erin Andrews to Hannah Storm to Charissa Thompson, spoke about how they are objectified by fans and even other members of the media.
TowersTwo staff co-host Joy Taylor, who has been with the company longer than her younger co-host, stressed that Rooks had “no reason to be” upset and said “I'm very proud of you for not not allowing the Internet to piss you off.”
Rooks may be younger and newer to the field, but she's not waiting for years of trouble to stand up for herself and her female colleagues.
[Two Personal Show on YouTube]
|
Sources
2/ https://awfulannouncing.com/podcasts/taylor-rooks-speaks-out-viral-reaction-red-carpet-dress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NCAA approves 2-minute warning at college football games and helmet communications starting in 2024 season
- Taylor Rooks Slams Viral Reaction to Red Carpet Dress
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Education Officials Say
- New Google Pixel 9 Pro leak reveals major design changes
- The retired colonel has a theory as to why Israel attacked the target near Isfahan
- US House of Representatives moves forward with $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan | House of Representatives
- Exhibitions feature works by three artists | Entertainment News
- Caddy in the spotlight: Patrick Carr of the Philadelphia Cricket Club
- Johnny Was moves to Fashion Square from Kierland Commons
- Stock market today: the fall in technology stocks takes Wall Street towards the finish line of another losing week
- How Manipal Hospitals is driving innovation in healthcare
- Illinois Earthquake: A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in southern Illinois near Woodlawn