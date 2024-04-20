Giorgio Armani talks succession, as well as a potential merger or IPO





Giorgio Armani has succession in mind. The fashion icon, who turns 90 this year, has kept her brand independent for around five decades. But in the future, it could become part of a luxury conglomerate, or even go public, Armani told Bloomberg in a statement. rare maintenance Friday. “I am not currently considering a takeover by a large luxury conglomerate,” Armani wrote in a written interview with the outlet. “But like I said, I don't want to rule anything out First of all because it would be a “non-entrepreneurial” course of action. . . Going public is something we haven't discussed yet, but it's an option that could be considered, hopefully in the distant future. Armani has built his company to become one of the world's leading luxury brands, but he hasn't said much publicly about what will happen to the brand once he is no longer at the helm. But now he's explaining how he sees the company's future. (Currently, Armani controls most of the brand himself, contributing to his net worth of $6.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.) Although Armani does not have children to take over the company once he leaves office, he told Bloomberg that he would like to leave it to some of his relatives and close advisors. The Armani Foundation is already overseen by some of these people, and Armani sees this group as the one that will determine the future of the company as a whole. “The foundation will decide and govern the future of the Armani Group because the people closest to me are at the helm,” he said. “The role of the foundation is essentially to guarantee and protect my work and the values ​​that are most dear to me and on which I founded my business. My intention was to establish a framework within which my group could function even in my absence. These values ​​of course include independence. At a time when many luxury brands are being integrated into conglomerates like LVMH and Kering, Armani continues to fly his business solo. And while he'd like that to remain the case in the future, that doesn't mean he's closing his mind to alternative routes. “Independence is one of the founding values ​​of everything I have created and certainly the one that I have kept with the most tenacity, to the point of obstinacy,” he declared. “I think independence from big groups could still be a driving value for the Armani Group in the future, but I don't think I can rule anything out. What has always characterized the success of my work is my ability to adapt to changing times. Once Armani leaves his company, it will certainly mark a changing of the guard. Authors Tori Latham Tori Latham is a digital editor at Robb Report. She was previously an editor at The Atlantic and has written for publications including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter. When not… Learn more

