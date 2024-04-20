Fashion
Taylor Swifts Style: Her Best Outfits and Where to Buy Them
Wondering how to dress like Taylor Swift? The first step is to lower your expectations: Even though she's arguably the biggest pop star in the world, she mostly shops like a regular person. You'll find designer brands like The Row and Jean Paul Gaultier in her wardrobe, but her daily wardrobe essentials often come from more accessible brands you probably already frequent, including Reformation, Free People, and Mansur Gavriel.
She wears them too, just like any other person, wearing eyelet tops with denim skirts, summer ensembles with walking sandals, and short dresses with knee-high boots. If there wasn't a swarm of paparazzi around her at all times, you'd be forgiven for thinking she's just any other person on the street and that's the brilliance of her personal style . She is not above her fans; she is there with them.
While we've already tracked down Swift's smudge-proof lipstick, it's high time we break down the musicians' personal style as well. These aren't Eras tour gear; These are the silhouettes and staples that Swift turns to when she's off-duty, which means they're the easiest to copy at home. Here's how to dress like Taylor Swift, with 10 key outfits (plus a few specific pieces) that define the stars' style. Shop while you listen The Department of Tortured Poets.
1. Blouse + denim skirt
Swift leans towards simple looks in general, she's not a high fashion type of person and this one is a great example of that. Although the Den Floating Top she's wearing here is long sold out, you can easily get the same look at Free People. Meanwhile, this denim skirt appears to be exactly this model from Free People. To keep things from being too casual, she turned to woven loafers; try fisherman sandals, ballet flats or thin loafers, depending on what you have in your wardrobe.
2. Off-shoulder top + loose pants
Pairing what appears to be two Reformation pieces, both still in stock, Swift has become an office siren with this dressy look. With a thin belt and cherry red sandals, she could go to the office or have a drink with friends; you'll look just as polished.
3. Sweater dress + tall boots
We can't stress it enough: reform is the backbone of Taylor Swift's wardrobe. While the $98 Ref sweater dress she wore on the streets of New York last fall is long sold out, you can get a lookalike on Amazon. Luckily, the croc-embossed boots in this outfit (also from Ref) are widely available. Consider this the ultimate high-low look for days off.
4. Sheer Top + Mini Skirt
Swift doesn't completely avoid high-end brands; here, she easily wears a trendy (and now sold-out) Jean Paul Gaultier knitted top. You don't need to get the exact same one to channel the pop stars' going-out look; just grab a sheer top that speaks to you, then pair it with a faux leather skirt and your favorite dancing shoes. Your Reputation The times are looking good.
5. Polo dress + riding boots
Many Swifts outfits wouldn't be out of place on a college campus (in the best way). This polo dress and tall boots combo is equestrian and academic, not to mention easy to recreate at home. If you have the room for the same Stella McCartney dress, go for it, but Nordstrom has a much cheaper alternative for your transitional wardrobe.
6. Graphic Tee + Bike Shorts
Even if you cry a lot at the gym, this sporty cut will keep you in shape. We tracked down the exact Shania Twain t-shirt Swift is wearing here, paying homage to the great sands, while these New Balance x Ganni sneakers are long sold out, a very similar pair is still available. (Don't forget these cute ruffled socks, another Swift staple.)
7. Leather blazer + miniskirt
The musician isn't afraid to take things back to the '70s, so neither should you. Embrace the best of the decade with a faux leather blazer and corduroy skirt; While she wears a black tube top and red boots, you can feel free to get creative with your style. How about a tank top and loafers instead?
8. Eyelets + sandals set
While we have a special place in our hearts for Swift's long coats and cozy sweaters, we love her warm-weather style the most. This two-piece set (which is easy to recreate with gems from Amazon) brings summer to town, and the barely-there sandals and matching Mansur Gavriel bag only add to the coolness, it's absolutely not the most famous person. -vibrations of the world. Perfection.
9. Buttoned + skirt + derbies
This might be the most Hailey Bieber-like Swift has ever looked, and we're not complaining. A downtown girl in a striped button-down shirt, tennis skirt, dad hat, and brogues is exactly what a college girl would wear to study tortured poets in class and we love it.
10. Tank Top + Jorts + Slingback Loafers
Despite her billionaire status, Swift rarely wears anything on the street that her audience couldn't afford. This is especially true here; Take a look at the Free People Tank Top and Reformation Slingbacks. Both styles have sadly since disappeared, but you can still get the superstar look and attitude for less.
