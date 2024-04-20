Caitlin Clark's salary is not an injustice – Kevin D. Williamson

The field of economics gives us pretty good answers to exactly one category of questions: economic questions.

Aesthetic questions? Moral questions? General questions that provoke ultimate existential angst and cause the individual to wake up at 3:42 a.m. wondering: what is the meaning of all this?

Not really. Not that it would occur to Joe Biden.

Have you ever dribbled a basketball across the court of an otherwise empty basketball arena and heard that weird, almost lonely the echo as it reverberates through all this dark nothingness and bounces off the concrete walls? This is what it looks like in our current president's head when he thinks about the economy. Women in sport continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all, one of her aides said. tweeted from his account on Tuesday, responding to the outrage of the week. But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women aren't getting their fair share.

There is, however, an economic answer to the question of why Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa star and No. 1 overall pick in Monday's WNBA draft, will earn an annual salary of only about $77,000 related to $12.1 million or as Victor Wembanyama, the first overall pick in last year's NBA draft, did this season. This reason is the number 4,067, which is average attendance during games hosted by Clark's new team, the Indiana Fever, and the number 40, which corresponds to the number of games the Indiana Fever will play during the upcoming WNBA regular season. For Wembanyama and his San Antonio Spurs, these numbers are 18,110 and 82, respectivelywith average ticket prices much larger than the $41 paid by Fever fans in 2021. Add to the fact that the NBA would be ready signing a television rights deal this summer worth between $60 billion and $72 billion over a period of years and the reason for the gap is becoming even clearer.

The WNBA's total revenue for the upcoming season is he is expected to be around $200 million, which is a nice sum, but the NBA's revenue is 52.5 times that. approximately $10.5 billion. For comparison, consider: the most successful car salesman in Poughkeepsie makes a pretty good living, but the most successful car salesman in Los Angeles has money for a private jet, not because he's necessarily a better car salesman, or because he has an Ivy League MBA, or because he puts in more hours, but because he is at the top of a much larger market. A really good actor in Hollywood makes a lot more money than the best actor in Copenhagen, that's why we nominate all these people. Mikkelsen And Mortensen running under the Californian sun to which the Danes have difficulty adapting. In this case, there technically it's not a rule it says that Caitlin Clark should play in the WNBA instead of the NBA. She could still take Nikola Jokic's job.

If she could take Nikola Jokic's job.

From an economic perspective, the value of something is what you can sell it for. That's it. For $40 you can buy a pound of really good coffee, a nicely bound King James Bible, a really nice pair of socks, The Oxford Shakespeareor a one-year subscription to A scammer. They are morally and aesthetically different items, but $40 is $40 is $40. It's the word value that destabilizes people: they think it means something other than price, which, in the context considered here, is not the case.

An hour of work per year is like a pound of coffee, a book or a pair of socks. What he is worth has nothing to do with the virtue, education or scarcity of the worker. A person who can translate accurately and artistically The Ramayana The Shoshoni has a rare skill that requires a lot of education and exemplifies true scientific virtue, but he or she will make less money doing it than poor old Caitlin Clark will make playing a child's game in front of people. small drunk crowds at high school. Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The market for Sanskrit epics in Shoshoni is even smaller than that of professional women's basketball. At the top of her game, Simone Biles could lay claim to being the greatest athlete of either gender at the time, but there's not a lot of money in gymnastics and, even with her endorsements, her husband probably will. . earn at least as much money as a working player in the NFL.

Maybe you think people's interests should be different than they are. I know yes. I think JS Bach should sell more albums than Taylor Swift and people should be more excited about new production from Coriolanus than they did for the second part of Dune. I think typographers, luthiers and viola da gamba players should be in higher demand than pornographers, meth cooks and Sohrab Ahmari. So what? Relative wage scales at work are not a question of justice, but only a question of economics.

But is it unfair that women's basketball pays less than the NBA? I do not see why. Women's fashion magazine editors make much more money and are much more powerful in their industry than men's fashion magazine editors, who are often obligated, as in the case of GQ, to pretend that they are not fashion magazine editors at all. You will find very, very few men on the list of the highest paid models in the world; if Forbes It is believed that the most successful among them earn around 1.5 million dollars in a good year, compared to tens of millions for top female models. Men who host daytime talk shows earn far less than their female counterparts. Female influencers earn more money than men in the same profession. I could go on.

Where Clark and every other WNBA player has a potentially more serious complaint is that she's going to be paid less than her NBA counterpart in terms of share of league revenue. The WNBA and NBA operate under very different revenue-sharing models: the NBA, long established and awash in cash, shares total revenue with players, while the WNBA, a relatively fledgling company, shares revenues above a fairly high cap, presumably to allow for reinvestment of funds into the future of what is, as Caitlin Clark knows, a relatively modest project but growth business. Market maturity is very important: at the top of his game, Wilt Chamberlain earned about the equivalent of $2 million a year in 2024 dollars, double his current salary. minimum salary in the NBA. Fortunately, Clark would be finalizing an eight-figure Nike endorsement deal and a signature sneaker to tide her over until gender justice finally descends on the WNBA.

NBA players have spent decades fighting for better deals in their growing industry. No doubt WNBA players will have to do the same.

This is not an injustice. That’s the economic reality of playing in front of 4,067 people in Indianapolis. And that's between the players and the WNBA, not between the WNBA and Joe Biden.