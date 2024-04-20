Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Dress Was a TTPD Easter Egg





Say that Taylor Swift is the queen of Easter eggs is an understatement, and it appears her 2024 Grammys dress was a nod to her upcoming album, The Department of Tortured Poets. Taylor, 34, hit the red carpet in February in a stunning ivory Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. She wore it with long black velvet gloves, and Swifties noticed her color and accessory choices after all, when Taylor wears a watch, the exact time on it is almost always a clue, and many thought the black and white was a nod. has Reputation (Taylors version). In classic Taylor fashion, everyone was wrong. When the teaser for the first clip of TTP abandoned, Fortnight with Post Malone, it was Taylor's dress that caught fans' attention. The trailer, released Thursday, April 18, was only six seconds long, but fans realized the singer was wearing almost the exact same dress. Her signature drape over one hip was clearly visible on a clearly distressed Taylor, seemingly throwing a candlestick into a window. The music video will be released on Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Swifties quickly took to the internet with theories about the dress, with some suggesting it could have been a nod to the wedding dress Taylor always wanted but never got to wear while dating . Joe Alwyn. And, according to Page sixThe exact dress Taylor wears in the music video is a Toni Maticevski wedding dress. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Marriage or lack thereof is a central theme of The Department of Tortured Poets, with a number of songs pointing to a relationship that just couldn't get across the finish line. Fans quickly focused on My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, as the singer belted Saw Forever, so he broke it. Of course, one track that stuck Joe in every listener's mind was So Long, London, a nod to the actor's hometown. You swore you loved me but where were the clues? » Taylor asked in the song. I died on the altar waiting for proof. LOML also hit fans right in the heart, as Taylor lamented, If you know it at a glance, it's legendary, you and I go from a kiss to marriage. You talked to me under a table, talking about rings and talking cradles. Listeners dissected the lyrics from the double album anthology, pouring out over 31 songs all loaded with deeper meaning. Joe and Matty Healy are certainly focal points of the collection, while the boyfriend Travis Kelce gets a few nods in the songs The Alchemy and So High School. Travis has yet to publicly respond to Taylor's new album at the time of its release, but he revealed in February that he had listened to some of the tracks, calling it incredible. I can't wait for her to turn the world upside down when it finally falls, he said.

