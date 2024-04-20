Did Taylor Swift recycle her 2024 Grammys dress in the Fortnight music video?





Wait, I did Taylor Swift wear her 2024 Grammys dress again in her “Fortnight” music video? In a teaser for the music video, released via Instagram Thursday April 18 and features Post Malone, Swift, 34, is seen in a fitted white corset dress that features ruched fabric at the skirt. Fans quickly took to TikTok to compare the dress to the Schiaparelli design she wore to music's biggest night in February. “Wowww….Easter eggs we couldn’t even predict❤️🫶,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the side-by-side images of the looks. A second social media user wrote: “IS IT THE SAME DRESS?! » Other eagle-eyed Swifties pointed out that the dresses are “similar but not identical.” Naturally, Us every week it was necessary to investigate. Related: See Every Time Taylor Swift Matched Her Outfit to an Album Era

The Schiaparelli number that Swift wore to the Grammys featured a ruched corset bodice that flowed into an A-line skirt finished with a thigh-high slit and glamorous train. The white dress in the music video also featured a corset top, but it wasn't ruched. It also fell into a draped skirt, which seemed more folded at her waist than the Schiaparelli model. Although the number also has a leg slit, it appears to be knee-high rather than thigh-high. In the teaser, Swift even accessorized with jewelry similar to what she wore to the Grammys. For the awards show, Swift donned a black choker featuring a rectangular clock. In the clip, she wore a silky, light-colored choker finished with a square pendant, seemingly resembling a clock. Swift announced The Department of Tortured Poets while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammys. She later released the album at midnight EST on Friday, April 19, and surprised fans with another album at 2 a.m. "It's a surprise at 2 a.m.: The Department of Tortured Poets is a DOUBLE secret album," she wrote via Instagram. "I had written so much tortured poetry over the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here is the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 additional songs. And now the story is no longer mine…it's all yours.

