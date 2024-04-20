10-round heavyweight fight ends in heartbreaking fashion

Next game: freely 04/20/2024 | Noon MT April 20 (Saturday) / noon MT has Freedom History

LYNCHBURG, Virginia. A 10-inning thriller Friday night ended in heartbreak for the Crimson & White. After twice taking the lead in extra innings, Liberty took the final lead on a passed ball in the 10th inning. Despite 10 hits and two home runs, the Aggies were unable to fend off the Flames in three hours and 15 minutes of play. With the loss, NM State fell to 25-18 overall and 10-6 in CUSA play.

HOW DID IT HAPPEN

The game started with a bang Jillian Taylor . On the sixth pitch of the game, the senior launched her seventh home run of the season to dead center, giving the Crimson & White an early lead.

Over the next three innings, neither team recorded a hit and only one runner advanced to scoring position. In the bottom of the fourth, Liberty tied the game with an RBI double to right center.

After a quick top of the fifth, Liberty had its longest and most productive inning of the day. Despite only one single, the Flames loaded the bases with no outs. Consecutive fielders' fielders scored one run each before a double scored the third run of the inning. Emily Dix entered for the starting inning, exiting the inning with a flyout to right field.

Kayla Lunar sixth inning single to right field scored Desirae Spearman for NM State's second run. Two Flames found their way to goal position late in the game, but failed to score.

Lunar Kendall opened the top of the seventh with a two-run infield single. Savannah Bejarano Pinch raced for Lunar and quickly stole second place. A Jillian Taylor the triple would score Bejarano, pulling the Aggies within a point. Desianna Patmon then walked to home plate with two outs. The junior took the first two pitches at bat to get the balls before lashing out on the third. Patmon's swing sent the ball well over the fence in left center, clearing the net behind the wall. The blast gave NM State a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

CUSA Preseason Player of the Year Rachel Roupe came to the plate with two outs for Liberty. Roupe sent a drive to left center, tying the game at five runs apiece and signaling the start of extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth inning, two Aggie singles led off in the top of the ninth. After both Jillian Taylor And Jessica Carreon stole bases, a wild Liberty pitch scored the first series of extra innings, giving the visitors a 6-5 lead. Desianna Patmon followed up the scoring with a single up the middle, extending the lead to 7-5.

Roupe once again had to throw two outs, but with a runner on in the bottom of the ninth. She once again sent a ball over the outfield wall, tying the score at 7-7. A run Xophia Venegas entered the game for Kayla Lunar after being hit by a throw. A Jayleen Burton Bunt advanced Venegas to second, but back-to-back strikeouts followed, ending the visitors' half of the 10th inning.

The home team led off the inning with a double, then advanced the runner with a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, the Flames advanced the runner home to score on a passed ball by Aggie, ending the 195-minute game at 8-7 in favor of Liberty.

NUMBERS TO NOTE

The game was just the fourth all-time meeting between Liberty and NM State. The three previous cases all took place on neutral grounds.

Jillian Taylor extended his hitting streak to nine games with the leadoff home run. The senior launched her fourth homer in the last six games, extending her career-best hitting streak.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak, including three CUSA matches.

10 innings marked the longest game of the season. The last time a game went into the 10th or higher was when NM State went to the 12th inning against South Florida on March 10, 2021. The Aggies lost 4-3 for second back-to-back game of a doubleheader with the Bulls.

Dezianna Patmon's A seventh-inning home run gave the Aggies a 7-5 lead. Patmon launched a pitch well over the left field wall for the ninth homer of his 2024 campaign and recorded his 33rd RBI of the season to lead all Aggies.

FOLLOWING

The two teams will play the second part of a three-game series tomorrow, Saturday, April 20, at 12:00 p.m. MT. The entire weekend of action will be streamed on ESPN+ and available via nmstatestats.com.

