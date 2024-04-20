Weekly Fashion Roundup: April 19

You are reading your free article this month.

Members only

This week, some of the biggest moments in fashion news included special collaborations, an exhibition and much more.

The announcement of Jean Paul Gaultier's upcoming RTW collaboration with Shayne Oliver paved the way. At the same time, the new Nike x Patta Running Team collection was unveiled.

In addition, two other children of Bernard Arnault have joined the board of directors of LVMH; Louis Vuitton opened a new exhibition in New York; Jacquemus launched a bridal collection and Anti Social Social Club unveiled its SS24 collection, which includes luxury products.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Jean Paul Gaultier brings Shayne Oliver into the fold with new capsule





Jean Paul Gaultier's RTW collaboration portfolio grows further with the announcement of a new capsule with Shayne Oliver.

The Hood By Air co-founder and founder of Anonymous Club is known for his provocative approach to fashion, maintaining a cult following as the designer has fluctuated in fashion. From now on, the designers' talents will head to Jean Paul Gaultier with a special RTW capsule called GLTR Sportswear.

Comprising around 50 pieces, the wardrobe looks at how Gaultiers shaped 1990s fashion. The upcoming Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne Oliver collaboration is set to release in New York on May 6, the same day as the Met Gala.

The Nike x Patta Running Team collection will take you to the finish line





Nike and Patta already have a strong collaborative relationship, but now the brands are spreading their love to long-distance athletes with their new running collection.

The high-performance unisex capsule includes apparel like tracksuits, running vests, varsity jackets and pants, as well as three previously teased hybridized Air Huarache colorways.

The Nike x Patta Running Team collection will release via Patta on April 26 and May 2 via Nike, with the pink Air Huarache colorway being a Patta exclusive.

Two other heirs of Bernard Arnault join the board of directors of LVMH





Bernard Arnault, CEO/President of LVMH and the world's richest man, plans to make the luxury goods conglomerate a family affair. Today, Arnault added two more of his heirs to the LVMH board of directors.

Currently, two of Arnault's children, Delphine, 49, and Antoine, 46, are already members of the board of directors. Alongside them are Frdric, 28, CEO of LVMH Watches and former CEO of Tag Heuer, and Alexandre, 31, executive vice president of Tiffanys.

The Arnault family occupies 64.3% of the voting rights. It is therefore not surprising that Bernard's two sons obtained a vote of more than 93% at the last general meeting of shareholders.

Louis Vuitton launches “Crafting Dreams” exhibition in New York





Louis Vuitton has launched its Crafting Dreams exhibition in New York, showcasing the house's bespoke artisanal offerings.

Located in a historic seven-story townhouse on the Upper East Side, the exhibition covers nomadic objects, iconic trunks, watches, fine jewelry and exotic leather goods. Featured items include the Pharrell Williams Millionaires Speedy 40 with 18k gold hardware, the Capucines Trunk, surfboards and more.

Jacquemus is ready for the wedding season with the new “LE MARIAGE” collection





With spring on the way and summer soon to follow, that means it's wedding season and Jacquemus is fully prepared. In a spirit of love and celebration, Jaquemus launches its new LE MARIAGE collection.

The new collection comes to life with a traditional and classic style that reflects the designers' weddings. Even though classic styles are at the forefront, the collection of course sees the designer's signature clean yet romantic design elements.

The complete LE MARIAGE collection is now available online.

The Anti Social Social Club SS24 is indeed “major”





Anti Social Social Club has revealed its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection. While the offering is rounded out with a range of graphic-laden streetwear pieces, what makes this season even more special is the range of bespoke luxury pieces, marking a first for ASSC.

Dubbed Major, the wardrobe includes a selection of hoodies, work jackets, t-shirts, jewelry and other accessories. But highlights include personalized designer items like a Rolex Submariner, engraved Apple Airpods Max headphones, a Rimowa Classic Cabin carry-on, and a few Goyard leather items.

The Anti Social Social Club SS24 Major collection will release on Saturday, April 20th starting at 8am PST, exclusively from the responsible Anti Social Social Clubs. online shop.