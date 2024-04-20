Fashion
Weekly Fashion Roundup: April 19
You are reading your free article this month.
Members only
This week, some of the biggest moments in fashion news included special collaborations, an exhibition and much more.
The announcement of Jean Paul Gaultier's upcoming RTW collaboration with Shayne Oliver paved the way. At the same time, the new Nike x Patta Running Team collection was unveiled.
In addition, two other children of Bernard Arnault have joined the board of directors of LVMH; Louis Vuitton opened a new exhibition in New York; Jacquemus launched a bridal collection and Anti Social Social Club unveiled its SS24 collection, which includes luxury products.
Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.
Jean Paul Gaultier brings Shayne Oliver into the fold with new capsule
Jean Paul Gaultier's RTW collaboration portfolio grows further with the announcement of a new capsule with Shayne Oliver.
The Hood By Air co-founder and founder of Anonymous Club is known for his provocative approach to fashion, maintaining a cult following as the designer has fluctuated in fashion. From now on, the designers' talents will head to Jean Paul Gaultier with a special RTW capsule called GLTR Sportswear.
Comprising around 50 pieces, the wardrobe looks at how Gaultiers shaped 1990s fashion. The upcoming Jean Paul Gaultier x Shayne Oliver collaboration is set to release in New York on May 6, the same day as the Met Gala.
The Nike x Patta Running Team collection will take you to the finish line
Nike and Patta already have a strong collaborative relationship, but now the brands are spreading their love to long-distance athletes with their new running collection.
The high-performance unisex capsule includes apparel like tracksuits, running vests, varsity jackets and pants, as well as three previously teased hybridized Air Huarache colorways.
The Nike x Patta Running Team collection will release via Patta on April 26 and May 2 via Nike, with the pink Air Huarache colorway being a Patta exclusive.
Two other heirs of Bernard Arnault join the board of directors of LVMH
Bernard Arnault, CEO/President of LVMH and the world's richest man, plans to make the luxury goods conglomerate a family affair. Today, Arnault added two more of his heirs to the LVMH board of directors.
Currently, two of Arnault's children, Delphine, 49, and Antoine, 46, are already members of the board of directors. Alongside them are Frdric, 28, CEO of LVMH Watches and former CEO of Tag Heuer, and Alexandre, 31, executive vice president of Tiffanys.
The Arnault family occupies 64.3% of the voting rights. It is therefore not surprising that Bernard's two sons obtained a vote of more than 93% at the last general meeting of shareholders.
Louis Vuitton launches “Crafting Dreams” exhibition in New York
Louis Vuitton has launched its Crafting Dreams exhibition in New York, showcasing the house's bespoke artisanal offerings.
Located in a historic seven-story townhouse on the Upper East Side, the exhibition covers nomadic objects, iconic trunks, watches, fine jewelry and exotic leather goods. Featured items include the Pharrell Williams Millionaires Speedy 40 with 18k gold hardware, the Capucines Trunk, surfboards and more.
Jacquemus is ready for the wedding season with the new “LE MARIAGE” collection
With spring on the way and summer soon to follow, that means it's wedding season and Jacquemus is fully prepared. In a spirit of love and celebration, Jaquemus launches its new LE MARIAGE collection.
The new collection comes to life with a traditional and classic style that reflects the designers' weddings. Even though classic styles are at the forefront, the collection of course sees the designer's signature clean yet romantic design elements.
The complete LE MARIAGE collection is now available online.
The Anti Social Social Club SS24 is indeed “major”
Anti Social Social Club has revealed its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection. While the offering is rounded out with a range of graphic-laden streetwear pieces, what makes this season even more special is the range of bespoke luxury pieces, marking a first for ASSC.
Dubbed Major, the wardrobe includes a selection of hoodies, work jackets, t-shirts, jewelry and other accessories. But highlights include personalized designer items like a Rolex Submariner, engraved Apple Airpods Max headphones, a Rimowa Classic Cabin carry-on, and a few Goyard leather items.
The Anti Social Social Club SS24 Major collection will release on Saturday, April 20th starting at 8am PST, exclusively from the responsible Anti Social Social Clubs. online shop.
|
Sources
2/ https://hypebeast.com/2024/4/weekly-fashion-roundup-jean-paul-gaultier-shayne-oliver-nike-patta-louis-vuitton
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Local's Guide to Passover Celebrations in Bellingham
- Central Arkansas takes baseball's series opener
- Weekly Fashion Roundup: April 19
- Google quietly closes giant Mountain View office project
- Syphilis testing recommendations for pregnant women
- Chinese, Gabonese leaders exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations
- Farah Khan reveals some Bollywood stars demand four vans and refuse to start work until their demands are met: gym, staff, food | Bollywood News
- Kiwi table tennis player makes Paralympic history ahead of the Paris Games
- 10-round heavyweight fight ends in heartbreaking fashion
- How to play different Spotify songs on different devices
- Women at Risk Dance Recital Benefit, International | News, Sports, Jobs
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership