Wake Forest University





WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina The No. 2 seed Wake Forest men's tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament, sweeping No. 7 seed Georgia Tech (4-0) at Cary Tennis Park . The No. 2 seed Wake Forest men's tennis team advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 ACC Tournament, sweeping No. 7 seed Georgia Tech (4-0) at Cary Tennis Park . The win marks the eighth time the Demon Deacons (27-5, 10-2 ACC) have reached the semifinals in the last nine seasons. Additionally, Friday marked the Deacs' 17th win in their last 18 matches, dating back to March 3. Individually, Wake Forest was led by No. 31 Philippe Moroni as the senior standout beat No. 11 Andres Martin 6-3, 6-2. Moroni, a product of Valenza, Italy, has now defeated two top-15 opponents in the past two weeks. No. 73 DK Suresh Ekambaram and No. 111 Luciano Tacchi both also scored straight-set victories to secure the Demon Deacons' third straight victory. In doubles, No. 2 Suresh Ekambaram/Koons earned their 20th doubles win of the season in the top spot. Wake Forest will now face No. 6 seed Florida State. The first service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Semi-final matches No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Duke at 10 a.m.

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State 10 a.m. 2024 ACC Tournament Single-day tickets for the 2024 ACC Tournament are $10 for adults (18 and older) and $7 for youth 17 and under. Admission is free for children aged 9 and under. ACC students enter free with school ID. A full championship pass for all five days costs $25. All tournament seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theacc.co/24ACCtennischamptix. How did it happen The Demon Deacons got off to a good start, taking leads on all three courts.

No. 2 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons took out Marcus McDaniel/Krish Arora, bringing the Deacs to just one game away from the doubles point. Wake Forest scored the point a few minutes later as Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow defeated Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry, 6-3. Tacchi and Pow have now won nine matches in a row.

The Demon Deacons took a 1-0 singles lead.

The Deacs' momentum continued in singles as they won the first set on all six courts.

No. 111 Luciano Tacchi knocked out Richard Biagiotti in straight sets to extend Wake Forest's advantage.

knocked out Richard Biagiotti in straight sets to extend Wake Forest's advantage. No. 31 Philippe Moroni then beat No. 11 Andres Martin (6-3, 6-2) a few seconds later. The win marks Moroni's second top-15 victory in the past two weeks.

Wake Forest led on the remaining four fields.

No. 73 DK Suresh Ekambaram earned a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 93 Keshav Chopra to win the match.

earned a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 93 Keshav Chopra to win the match. Wake Forest defeated Georgia Tech, 4-0, to advance to the semifinals of the ACC tournament. Singles results 1. #31 Philippe Moroni (WFU) def. #11 Andrés Martin (GT) 6-3, 6-2

2. #73 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) def. #93 Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-5, 6-4

3. Matthew Thomson (WFU) against Marcus McDaniel (GT) 7-6 (7-4), 2-2, unfinished

4. #111 Luciano Tacchi (WFU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-2, 6-2

5. Luca Pow (WFU) against Krish Arora (GT) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished

6. Holden Koons (WFU) against Rohan Sachdev (GT) 7-6 (7-2), 3-3, unfinished Duplicate results 1. #2 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons (WFU) def. Marcus McDaniel/Krish Arora (GT) 6-1

2. Matthew Thomson / Philippe Moroni (WFU) vs #80 Andres Martin/Richard Biagiotti (GT) 5-3, unfinished

3. Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow (WFU) def. Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3 Order of finish: Doubles (1,3); Singles (4,1,2) From Coach Bresky “It was a good start to the tournament. We had a close match against Georgia Tech earlier this season. Today we played well to start doubles play and continued that momentum in singles, winning all six first sets We are excited to reach the semifinals to face a very good Florida State team – Head coach. Tony Bresky Following The Demon Deacons will face No. 6 seed Florida State at 10 a.m. Saturday. Follow the Deacons: GoDeacs.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

