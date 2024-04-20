Taylor Swift Wears Symbolic Khaite Dress in Spotify “TTPD” Visuals





Now that Taylor Swift has ushered in a whole new era with the The Department of Tortured Poemsthere's a lot more decoding when it comes to the pop superstars' new Victorian-inspired style. Yes, the 34-year-old singer may have been teasing Swifties from the start when she hit the 2024 Grammys red carpet in a black-and-white Schiaparelli look hinting at the album's overall vibe and waving head to the muse Clara Bow. Not to mention the whole preppy, college aesthetic evident in her wardrobe leading up to the release of her 11th studio album. But there are still plenty of style-related Easter eggs. On April 19, the same day as the surprise double album's release, the Instagram account @taylorswiftstyle (run by Sarah Chapelle) was the first to point out that Swift is wearing Romantic silk dress Lally Khaites in white in the Spotify visuals for some songs. Khaite Lally dress.

Saks Fifth Avenue

The dress features a ruched bodice and asymmetrical flared skirt in pleated cotton poplin. Now the design, which originally retailed for $3,200is sold out in most sizes, but is available in black. A description of the product on Saks Fifth Avenues Website suggests that the dress was part of a collection that reflected the spirit of the independent, strong New York woman, something that Khaite founder Catherine Holstein based the entire brand on. So with that theme in mind, it makes sense that Swift chose to wear the dress to represent songs like But Daddy I Love Him, “Robin,” The Prophecy and Clara Bow, which are about recovery, resilience and of empowerment. Swift has also worn the brand on several occasions, like the blue sweater from her date night at Nobu with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Malibu and the leather skirt from their night out in New York in October 2023. Taylor Swift at the 2024 Grammys.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. But if all that isn't enough to get your mind working, there will be plenty more themed looks to come. On April 19 at 8 p.m., Swift releases a music video for Fortnight with Post Malone, and from the black-and-white cinematic trailer alone, Swifties can expect plenty of Victorian-era and 1920s clothing , which seems to matter when it comes to her breakup. with British actor Joe Alwyn and subsequent relationships. Taylor Swift/X

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) compared the look to a Victorian mourning dress which, according to Metropolitan Museum of Art, were prevalent during the reign of Queen Victoria from 1819 to 1901 and set a precedent for the current custom of wearing black to mourn loved ones. She also wears a model by Toni Maticevski in the form of a wedding dress.

