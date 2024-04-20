Aritzia, Alo Yoga and Mango coming to downtown Boca Raton





BOCA RATON Six new brands will soon be at the Town Center in Boca Raton. Chocolate and women's clothing lovers are in luck as two of these retailers are now open. Venchi, the Italian chocolate and gelato shop founded by chocolatier Silviano Venchi, is near the main entrance to the mall. Now open, the shop serves gourmet Italian chocolates, all made with natural ingredients and mostly vegan. The only other Venchi location in Florida is in Aventura, about 30 miles south. The retailer popular with New Yorkers is best known for its little nougatine candies made from crushed and caramelized hazelnuts, then coated in dark chocolate. Also recently opened is mango. The fashion chain, founded in Barcelona, ​​offers Mediterranean-style clothing for women, as well as lines for men and teenagers. Its downtown location is the first in Palm Beach County. Coming this spring to Town Center in Boca Raton Goodbye: Opening next month near Bloomingdales is a line of women's clothing and accessories Aritzia. The brand is a design house and fashion boutique offering its customers “everyday luxury” and timeless style. Its downtown location will be the first in Palm Beach County. Hello Yoga: Also scheduled to open next month is Yogi Favorite, Hello Yoga. The trendy and practical sportswear line is headquartered in Los Angeles and offers a variety of activewear suitable for any situation, from the studio to the streets. Sears is closing its doors at Gardens Mall:Once-dominant retailer now has just two Florida stores Opening this summer at the Town Center in Boca Raton Serena Uziel: Serena Uziel is a line of designer shoes, bags and accessories born from the desire to “revive and infuse ancient artisanal techniques with elements of modernity”. Its Boca Raton location will be the first in Florida. Orlebar Brown: British resort wear owned by Chanel Orlebar Brown specializes in sophisticated, tailored men's swim shorts. It has four other locations in Florida, three in Miami and one in Palm Beach. Its opening is scheduled for this summer. Downtown Boca Raton is located at 6000 Glades Road. It is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jasmine Fernandez is a reporter who covers Delray Beach and Boca Raton for the Palm Beach Post. You can reach it[email protected]and follow Heron@jasminefernandz. Help us support our work. Subscribe today.

