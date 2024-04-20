





Catharyn Hayne / KLC photos

No. 5 Cal earns biggest win ever against No. 3 Stanford

STANFORD Closing out the regular season Friday at No. 3 Stanford, the No. 5 California women's water polo team did something it hasn't done in more than 27 years, beating the Cardinal 11-6 thanks to the enormous performances of the goalkeeper. Isabelle Williams and attacker Elena Flynn . Williams made 15 saves for the fifth time this season and Flynn scored a career-high five goals for the Golden Bear, leading Cal to its first five-goal victory over Stanford (16-5, 4-2) since 1997. Although the Cardinal reached their lowest point in scoring this season, Williams also became the second player in program history to reach 800 career saves with her ninth save late in the third quarter. Flynn single-handedly dominated Stanford in the first half, scoring her fourth goal on her fifth attempt in the final seconds of the second quarter. She tied a season high with five goals, scoring all five from distance. It didn't take long for the Bears (15-5, 4-2) to take control of the match. On their first possession, senior Maddie DeMattia picked up a pass in traffic Claire Rowell and wrapped it around the defense for a backhand goal. The Bears held the lead until the end. Flynn put Cal ahead 3-0 with back-to-back goals midway through the first. In the final moments of the period, junior Jessie Rose found senior Reagan Whitney from deep for a composed finish in front of goal, making the score 4-1. Looking to flip the script before things got too out of hand, Stanford earned a penalty on the first play of the second quarter. However, for the fourth straight game, Williams forced a missed penalty, remaining in a central position while extending his right arm to stop the shot in its tracks. The Bears continued to run wild from there, converting a pair of 6-on-5s with a junior goal. Rozanne Voorvelt and a quick strike from the outset from Flynn to go up 6-1. The Cardinal started to get their offense on track with two goals late in the half, but the Bears had an answer each time. Voorvelt found senior Marie Dempsey wide open on the left side to pull one into the top corner. With two seconds left, Flynn connected on another shot from deep center, making it four goals to Stanford's three at the break. The second half provided a slow offensive start from both sides, but two back-breaking goals from Rose and another penalty save from Williams dashed any chance of a late comeback. Flynn beat the shot clock and scored his fifth goal at 3:37 of the fourth to give the Bears their largest lead of the day, 11-5. She now has team highs in goals (38), five-goal games (2) and four-goal games (4). Cal heads into the MPSF Championship next weekend in Bloomington, Indiana with a 4-4 record against top 5 nationally ranked teams. The playoffs begin with the MPSF quarterfinals on Friday, April 26. No. 5 California 11, No. 3 Stanford 6

Cal 4 4 1 2 11

Stan 1 2 2 1 6

Evaluation Objectives: Elena Flynn 5, Jessie Rose 2, Marie Dempsey , Maddie DeMattia , Rozanne Voorvelt , Reagan Whitney

Stan's Goals: Sophie Wallace 2, Christina Hicks, Eleanor Facey, Kamryn Barone, Skyler Jones

Cal saves: Isabelle Williams 15

Stan saves: Maya Avital 6 Cal 8, Stanford 3

excluding tax I can't play much better than that! The Bears enter the half in control behind 4?? goals from Nina Flynn! ?? https://t.co/OllZgJ5TPw ?? https://t.co/qvO6H3kR8a ?? #GoBears pic.twitter.com/eV5jLg9gHu Cal W Water Polo (@CalWWPolo) April 20, 2024 Absolute ROCKET?? by Nina Flynn for her 5th goal of the day!! What effort from the Bears at Stanford??#GoBears ?? pic.twitter.com/SQMzc0dpTT Cal W Water Polo (@CalWWPolo) April 20, 2024 STAY PUBLISHED For more coverage of Cal women's water polo, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalWWPolo), Instagram (@calwwpolo) and Facebook (CalWomenWaterPolo).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/4/19/womens-water-polo-bears-dominate-big-splash-in-historical-fashion.aspx

