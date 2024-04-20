Style File: Zendaya's Most Iconic Fashion Moments





THE Dune, Challengers And Euphoria The actor works strategically with stylist Law Roach, using fashion to generate star power. One of the biggest red carpet stars of recent years, no small feat, Zendaya works closely with Law Roach and is now the stylist's only client. Between them, they use fashion as a tool for their careers, while clearly finding joy and creative expression in the medium. They've been working together since Zendaya was 14, when she wasn't as fashion savvy as she is today and didn't have access to designer clothes. Nobody wanted to dress her when she wasn't famous, so I put her in clothes that other people had already worn, Roach told the Guardiana tactic that secured its comparative media placements. The evolution of Zendaya's look and the work behind it has always been a topic of discussion, and both have been transparent about the time and effort it took. Talk to us Vogue For her recent cover, Zendaya explained that her public persona is a character. I have to believe that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists. She and Roach collaborate, he explains in the article. What it allows me to do is invent the big story, the big idea, and it takes it and reduces it a little. Their current red carpet strategy often aligns with Zendaya's current project; when promoting her films, outfits are chosen that reference the film's narrative, themes, or aesthetic. For Dune And Dune: part twoit meant a deployment of sci-fi tropes and avant-garde design. One effort, Thierry Mugler's famous cyborgian look from 1995, made headlines and noise on social media while more recently Challengers meant sporty outfits and white tennis outfits. This approach is gaining ground among other players in the sector, and the Dune The sequels' promotional run saw Zendaya's co-stars follow suit. Archival pieces are a common choice 2002 Atelier Versace, 1999 Givenchy designed by Alexander McQueen, 1993 Prada and communicate an understanding of fashion history, as well as an exclusivity and access that gives Zendaya a length of advances in the competitive celebrity and fashion industry. Interested beyond the red carpet, the actor has cultivated relationships and ambassadorships with a coterie of luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, as well as Lancmé. Their strategy is smart and works. In an age where celebrity images proliferate and red carpet fashion has become too sanitized and commercialized, Zendaya manages to break through the noise and command attention. And next May, she will co-chair fashion's biggest night: the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute Gala. These are some of her best fashion moments. 2024 Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Challengers wearing a custom Thom Browne with Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the premiere of Challengers in London. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the world premiere of Dune: part two in London wearing Mugler fall/winter 1995 couture and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London. Photo/AP 2023 Zendaya attends the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center reception in Mumbai, India, wearing Rahul Mishra and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center reception in Mumbai. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, wearing custom jewelry from Valentino and Bulgari. Zendaya attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/AP 2022 Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverley Hills wearing Sportmax and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverley Hills. Photo/AP 2021 Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York wearing custom jewelry from Vera Wang and Bulgari. Zendaya attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Dune in London with Rick Owens and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the UK premiere of Dune in London. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the Dune photocall in Paris, Alaa. Zendaya attends the Dune photocall in Paris. Photo/Getty Images Zendaya attends the 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy wearing Balmain and Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya attends the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Italy. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the 93rd Academy Awards wearing custom jewelry from Valentino and Bulgari. Zendaya attends the 93rd Academy Awards. Photo/AP 2020 In a sign of the times, during the pandemic, Zendaya dressed up for the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast in custom Armani and Bulgari jewelry. 2019 September 22, Los Angeles Zendaya attends the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a custom Vera Wang dress, Brian Attwood heels and Cartier jewelry. Zendaya attends the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/AP Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York wearing custom Tommy Hilfiger. Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion in New York. Photo/AP 2017 Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the in-between exhibition in New York wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the exhibition Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garons: Art of the In-Between in New York. Photo/AP 2016 Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology in New York with Michael Kors. Zendaya attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology in New York. Photo/AP 2015 Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Vivienne Westwood. Zendaya attends the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo/AP More star style A coterie of famous faces whose personal style we love.

