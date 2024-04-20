MMH Fashion Show Raises Record Amount: Annual Fashion Show Helps Local Patients in Need | News, Sports, Jobs





Visitors attending the 19th annual Memorial Health Foundation Fashion Show, held at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center on April 12, had the chance to view the models before the show began. A record amount was raised during the Memorial Health Foundation's 19th annual fashion show, Havana Nights, the foundation announced. The April 12 event, presented by Eramet, brought together businesses, cancer survivors and their loved ones for an evening of support for two cancer center patient initiatives. The show was sold out for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with all 750 tickets sold out weeks before the show. More than $132,000 was raised, a record, according to the foundation. “It is truly a great honor for me and for my entire team to be able to raise awareness of Memorial Health Foundation and raise funds for local patients,” said Jarrett Stull, executive director of Memorial Health Foundation. “This community is so generous, especially considering the weeks of flooding we just experienced. We had almost 800 people at our event and raised over $132,000, and I think that speaks for itself. he said. “It’s truly a privilege that we can do this for the community.” The annual fashion show was held at Marietta College's Dyson-Baudo Recreation Center and included a buffet from Parkhurst Dining. About 800 people were in attendance and watched cancer patients and survivors walk the runway showcasing clothing purchased from local retailers. All proceeds will benefit the foundation's initiatives for breast health and emergency cancer patients and will help with transportation, wigs, mammograms, necessary dental care and other essential patient needs. In the first quarter of 2024, Memorial Health Foundation was able to support 68 patients and provide over $17,000 in funds to those battling cancer. For more information or to make a donation, visit mhsystem.org/Foundation or call 740-374-4913. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

