Fashion
15 Stylish Floral Wedding Guest Dresses Hidden On AmazonAll Under $70
Your social calendar is about to get a lot busier now that wedding season is upon us. And if you're having trouble finding something to wear, you might be shocked to learn that Amazon is full of stylish dresses from top brands. The best part? Everything on this list costs under $70.
Outdoor spring weddings are popular for several reasons, but one of the biggest is the impeccable weather. This means forgoing the stuffy reception room for ceremonies on the beach, in a garden or even in an intimate courtyard. And because of that, you have more outfit options, including fun, bright, and, yes, floral casual styles. Good thing Amazon Fashion Section has tons of floral wedding guest dresses from big names like Tommy Hilfiger, Grace Karin, Cupshe, and Free People, starting at $36.
Amazon Floral Wedding Guest Dress
- PrettyGarden Floral Long Summer Dress$46 (instead of $56)
- Grace Karin Off-The-Shoulder Slit-Front Flared Dressfrom $59 with coupon (instead of $69)
- Tommy Hilfiger – English Field Belted Chiffon Midi Dressfrom $69 (was $139)
- Astr the Label Miranda floral print midi dressfrom $37 (instead of $41)
- Long dress with V-neck and thin straps$34 with coupon (instead of $38)
- PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Flowy Floral Maxi Dress$38 (instead of $47)
- Tommy Hilfiger Belted Chiffon Midi Dress$57
- Free People Finer Things Midi Dress$43 (instead of $68)
- Cupshe Alison Small Floral Mini Dress with Peasant Sleeves$45
- Zesica Asymmetric Ruffled Floral Midi Dress$40 with coupon (instead of $50)
Grace Karin Off-The-Shoulder Slit-Front Flared Dress
There are several top fashion brands on Amazon, but Grace Karin is the one that offers quality and style at an affordable price. Take this superb long dress For example; it's made from lightweight, flowy materials, has an elegant smocked bodice, and comes in six designs, including this pretty floral print. And although the dress has an off-the-shoulder design, it can also be worn as a classic spaghetti strap. Read: two dresses in one!
PrettyGarden Floral Long Summer Dress
Amazon Shoppers Love It long backless dress, saying it's comfortable, airy and flattering. That is why one reviewer says they receive many compliments and will slowly buy one in each color. Made from lightweight polyester, the dress drapes nicely over the body and flows when you walk (or dance). Plus, people say it's surprisingly soft without weighing you down, which is especially important for outdoor weddings. It has a backless neckline, a tie belt at the waist and a ruffled skirt. Buy it in any of 26 colors and styles, while it's marked down to $46.
Tommy Hilfiger – English Field Belted Chiffon Midi Dress
This Tommy Hilfiger high waisted dress can definitely be worn to the engagement party, rehearsal dinner or wedding ceremony and is currently 50% off. The belted dress has a whimsical floral pattern that is perfect for a garden party, tea party or of course, an outdoor wedding thanks to the pink flowers and greenery pattern. The chiffon dress has a high neckline with a small keyhole to show off a touch of skin as well as a pretty overlapping fabric overlay at the hem.
Want to see what else is in store inside Amazon Fashion Section? Scroll through the picks below for more options while they all cost under $70.
Astr the Label Miranda floral print midi dress
Long dress with V-neck and thin straps
PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Flowy Floral Maxi Dress
Tommy Hilfiger Belted Chiffon Midi Dress
Free People Finer Things Midi Dress
Cupshe Alison Small Floral Mini Dress with Peasant Sleeves
Zesica Asymmetric Ruffled Floral Midi Dress
PrettyGarden Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress
Grace Karin floral bohemian long dress with straps and square neck
Zesica Ruffled Wrap Midi Dress
PrettyGarden Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Milumia long slit floral and button dress
