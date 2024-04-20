Our favorite product releases this week: Athleta, Bombas, Material and more

There are a ton of great products releasing every week and are here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best of them. Each week, we'll put together a short list of our favorite products from the past seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a quick break from work (trust me, it's the only list that you need to stay awake). date on these things).

This week brings Stanley new soft cooler line, a new running collection from Athletea lively collaboration between Hoka and the FP movement and much more.

Koios men's regenerative sneaker, The Capri Regenerative, has been booming since its introduction in 2022 and is now back in a quad of all-new colors. Enter Pebble, Charcoal, Sandstone and Mocha, all aided by a new sustainable tanning process that has helped open the door to these new shades. The leather in the $345 smart casual shoes comes from regenerative farms for a sneaker that's good for the earth and good for your sole.

Farm Fresh Treatments for Face and Hands



Tata Harper joined forces with the people of upstate New York Sky High Farm, a nonprofit organization that fights food insecurity, to create a nourishing hand cream with 26 ethically sourced ingredients that moisturize your hands and help restore their skin barrier. What makes this hand cream so special among many others? All profits will be donated to the Sky High Farms Mission. Expect six rich butters to make an appearance (cupuau, kokum, mango, murumuru, aloe and bacuri), as well as strawberry seed oil recycled from fruit juice and jam, Soothing wild pansy extract and oat ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and soothe.

Take-anywhere coolers for picnics, parks and more



You may know Stanley for its super-insulated Quencher tumblers or its iconic thermos, but it's getting into the soft cooler game with the launch of its All Day collection, including a tote for that 40-ounce Quencher, as well as a 'a mini Julienne cooler. and the Madeleine Midi Insulated Backpack, so no matter where your day takes you, you're ready with a cold drink or three on hand. Products start at $40 for the Quencher Tote, and each item is made from 100% recycled polyester and comes in black, cream, fuchsia, and rose quartz.

Shorts and tights for spring training



The new Athlete Running Collection is here, including $99 Pacesetter 7/8 Tights that promise no rubbing or slipping (and they have pockets). Also available in the new collection? Four pairs of shorts: the Fast Route mid-rise, 2-inch inseam mid-rise running shorts for $69; the Mesh Racer Run Mid-Rise 4 Shorts at $49 for short to medium distance running; the $59 Crossover High-Rise Run Shorts that go from the gym to the track; and the $49 Weekender Mid-Rise Run Shorts, which are a must-have for whatever your days off has in store.

Two trendy brands, four great shoes



Hoka (maker of cult running and lifestyle shoes) and FP Movement (maker of ultra-stylish athletic shoes) have teamed up for a second collaboration that gives three best-selling Hoka styles a new twist for everyday wear with your spring and summer cuts. There's the chunky Clifton 9 FPM at $150 in Cirrus and Eggnog, the curvier Kawana 2 FPM at $145 in white, and the texture-rich Clifton L Suede FPM at $175 in Ocean.

Materials $115 The Coated Pan is great engineering on the inside, thanks to its copper core and nonstick coating, but it just added a tint to make its exterior even prettier. Now available in a sky blue hue, the new spring color gives the 10.5-inch pan a refresh. And best of all, it's dishwasher, oven and induction safe. Plus, the pan is designed to last 37 times longer than most nonstick ceramic pans.

BrMate has just launched its first outdoor hydration pack, called Paragon, which goes one better than other previous efforts with a waterproof constitution and an insulated stainless steel reservoir that keeps your essential water supplies cool for over 24 hours . The $150 systems are designed to keep ice-cold or hot water out of the pipe, so every sip is as cool and refreshing as you hoped. When you get home, you can put it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

An easy-to-wear sandal for the weekend



You may know Bombas for the brand's incredibly comfortable socks, but it's branching out into footwear with the launch of its first indoor-outdoor shoe. The Friday Slide is perfect to wear at home while you work remotely or to go to the grocery store for a lunch break sandwich. It's super comfortable thanks to great cushioning, has arch support designed to contour to the natural shape of your feet, and is built with enough room to slip on socks if that's your vibe. The $48 lightweight slide comes in black, yellow, dark olive, and soft white in its men's and women's fits, plus additional shades of coconut plum on women and blue on men.

Tower 28 is celebrating half a decade with a new limited-edition shade of its bestselling LipSoftie tinted lip treatment: this edition is in a sheer lavender pink shade with a confetti cake scent. The vegan lip balm has the moisturizing effects of a lip mask for real relief and conditioning, plus a hint of sheer color for easy, lightweight summer looks.

Shay Mitchell's curated luggage brand Bis has teamed up with streetwear brand Lonely ghost for a line of bags and suitcases emblazoned with the slogan Text Me When You Land, a phrase many of us hear when we embark on adventures. The collection, which starts at $28, includes a Biss Weekender, a Mini Weekender, a Dopp Kit, a Fanny Pack, a Cosmetic Case, a Passport and Luggage Tag Set, a Luggage Strap and a Brand New travel tote in bright red and cherry as well as crisp white.

Rothys is here with an upgraded spring staple with the launch of its new espadrille. The $135 shoe does away with the traditional canvas and brings in a hemp-rPET upper that's a little more durable (and washable!) while still being breathable. Use the removable ankle strap (or not) to change your look.

Glossiers' best-selling Invisible Shield SPF previously had a factor of 35; now, however, it's been upgraded to an SPF 50, but it's still the same ultra-light gel formula that makes customers (and their skin) happy. Meanwhile, the phyto-compounds in rice help guard against the effects of pollution and aloe vera provides a soothing touch.