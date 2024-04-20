Seniors present beautiful collections at a fashion show







By Katy Coakley Four seniors showcased their creative and stunning clothing collections to audience members at the 2024 Dominican Fashion Show, Perspective in the Details. The show ran from April 12-13 and the theme represented harmony and tranquility as well as understanding generations, interactions and relationships. Selleria Veneta, an Italian luxury brand, was this year's guest designer. Several models walked the catwalk with colorful handbags custom-made by different Italian leather artisans. McKinley Johnson, subject chair and professor of fashion design, said it takes designers a year to make the clothes for their collections. As for the show itself, it takes a semester, but before the spring semester we plan it live, he explained. I'm looking to see creativity and fashion. I want [audiences] to see this [students] receive a good education. Johnson said he appreciated the hard work and determination of all the students working on the show. They have a lot to do, he said. It takes a lot to put it all together. [When] people come to see it, they can be impressed and amazed. The Azulo D. Cazares senior collection, Alchmy Blue, illustrates masculine power through its emphasis on form and structure. The different shapes and silhouettes of his work are inspired by 80s anime like Akira. I feel a sense of relief to finally be able to share what I've been working on over the past year, he explained. I want to create the things I don't see [in fashion]so I want to fill this void that exists. Cazares believes people should learn more about fashion because it has become influential in society. It's part of our lives, he said. If you are able to educate yourself about it, you will be able to discover different styles that people have never seen before. Senior Mia Hittermans' Serene Monuments collection combines both Chinese fashion and culture with various avant-garde elements. As a Chinese adoptee, I have always been curious about my culture, she said. I wanted to capture the essence of nature and the beauty of architecture. Hitterman said attending the Dominican Republic helped her explore different careers in fashion. When I arrived in the Dominican Republic as a freshman, it was a very unpredictable time because of the pandemic, she said. Now, as a senior, I can say that the Dominican Republic was my foundation to get to where I am now. Other senior collections include Rare Variegation by Jacey Staples, which embodies feminine fashion, and Transit Opulence by Brianna Yanga, which symbolizes individuality. Sophomore Nathaly Cervantes felt nervous walking the runway but loved participating in her second fashion show. Fashion allows me to express myself creatively, she said. Besides being specialized in business, fashion has been one of my hobbies since I was a child. It was a really fun experience. Cervantes said she hopes to participate in next year's fashion show. Always be yourself and don't pay attention to what [others] I have to say, she explained. Fashion really [lets] You are [who you are]. [email protected] Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dominicanstar.com/seniors-display-beautiful-collections-at-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos