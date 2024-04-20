Check out the fashion items everyone is wearing on the Upper East Side





Curious to know what women on New York's Upper East Side wear? While there may not be an exact outfit that everyone suddenly fits into, there's definitely a rotation of It items (including classic pieces and trendier choices) that I'm seeing very regularly in the streets. From designer shoes to chic yet functional bags to fun, classic jewelry, these items are everywhere, but the women in my neighborhood are making them their own with unique, inspiring style. To make this list, I spent a few days paying close attention to my surroundings, and after deciding between a few close competitors, I was able to narrow it down to a top 10. To see what made the difference and, well Sure, shop every piece you see along the way, just keep scrolling. 1. Hermès Picotin bag Although I see a lot of everyday Hermès bags, the Picotin seems to be the most popular choice for “everyday” wear thanks to its cool, casual vibe. Hermes Used Clémence Picotin 18 lock Hermes Used Clémence Picotin 18 lock 2. Alaïa Apartments You know uptown ladies had to hop on the Mary Jane flats train, and Alaïa iterations have proven extremely popular. ALAÏA Beige fishnet ballerinas HAPPY Leather Mary Jane flats with all-over studs 3. Jenni Kayne Cooper Cardigan Now that I own one myself, I completely understand the hype around this perfect cardigan. Jenny Kayne Cooper cardigan Jenny Kayne Cooper cardigan 4. New Balance Sneakers Whether they're heading to the gym or dressed for school, the local ladies favor knee-high socks and the New Balance combo. New balance Gender Inclusive 530 Sneakers 5. Céline Triomphe Sunglasses I probably see five people wearing these oval-shaped sunglasses a day, and honestly, it really makes me want to buy them. CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses CELINE Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses 6. Cartier Love Bracelet Both alone and in a stack, the Cartier Love bracelet is a must-have that those who wear it never take off. 7. Chanel 22 bag Another functional, everyday bag that I see all the time is Chanel's (relatively) newer hobo style in a range of sizes. 8. Roxanne Assoulin Puffy Heart Necklace Rumor has it that every mom in the UES is scrambling to get their hands on this adorable statement necklace. Roxanne Assoulin The puffy gold heart necklace Roxanne Assoulin The puffy heart necklace in silver 9. Khaite Belt Although the Benny is one of my favorites, my eagle eyes spot all the styles of Khaite belts on a daily basis. KHAITÉ Benny studded suede belt KHAITÉ Julius Medium Leather Belt 10. Adidas Sambas Of course, even Upper East Siders aren't immune to the appeal of Adidas' universally viral Sambas!

