



Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. courtesy of the brands Armitron Grant Watch Classic and elegant, this 32mm watch is the perfect everyday accessory. And it's also less than 100 dollars. Ted Baker x Brooklyn Botanic Garden Cream Short Sleeve Botanical Shirt Ted Baker x Brooklyn Botanic Garden Cream Short Sleeve Botanical Shirt What happens when you combine the elegance of Ted Baker with the natural beauty of the Brooklyn Botanic Garden? A light and beautiful shirt like this, apparently. Saye Modelo '01 These 100% vegan sneakers are organic, bio-sourced and recycled. It also helps that they're pretty damn chic. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Brunello Cucinelli x Neiman Marcus suede shirt jacket Brunello Cucinelli x Neiman Marcus suede shirt jacket Shacket season is here again, baby! The perfect inaugural style for spring is, of course, this suede option made exclusively for Neiman Marcus by Brunello Cucinelli. Mack Weldon AIRKNIT Knit Boxer Shorts Mack Weldon AIRKNIT Knit Boxer Shorts To keep things cool even when the weather gets hot. Haven Station Pants The perfect pair of jeans, relaxed legs, selvedge denim and contrast stitching to seal the deal. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Uniqlo x JW Anderson Relaxed Linen Blend Trousers Uniqlo x JW Anderson Relaxed Linen Blend Trousers The latest collaboration between Uniqlo and JW Anderson combines the former's excellence in basics with the latter's cool, classic vibe. With light, airy fabric and an elastic waistband, there's nothing about these pants that we don't do it love. Mallet x Reebok Classic Black Sneakers Mallet x Reebok Classic Black Sneakers Simple, elegant and sporty, with metallic details that take them a notch higher than your other sneakers. Cos Atelier single-breasted wool blazer Cos Atelier single-breasted wool blazer Whether with jeans, work pants or the this terracotta blazer is a great decision. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Buck Mason Italian Twill Graduate Blazer Buck Mason Italian Twill Graduate Blazer And if you prefer a casual blazer, Buck Mason has a new relaxed twill option that's easy to throw on over any fit. Alex Crane Ola Shirt Tis the season for short-sleeved button-downs, just as good for plaid. Goldwin lightweight windbreaker jacket Goldwin lightweight windbreaker jacket A water-resistant and durable jacket for cold, windy spring days. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Reigning Champ 4-Way Stretch Nylon Workout Shorts Reigning Champ 4-Way Stretch Nylon Workout Shorts Channel your inner Paul Mescal and pair it with wired headphones and a Sweetgreen bag. Billy Reid Micro-Seersucker Archie Jacket Billy Reid Micro-Seersucker Archie Jacket In micro-seersucker fabric, this casual and versatile jacket aims to adapt to your needs, whether you are need to find a simple way to improve your fitness or you need an elegant piece to wear to your big meeting. Havaianas x Maison Kitsun Wave flip flops Havaianas x Maison Kitsun Wave flip flops If you wear flip flops but still want to dress to impress, this is the only option. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Slowear slim-fit Wash & Wear technical jersey shirt Slowear slim-fit Wash & Wear technical jersey shirt If you don't remember the last time you rerolled your white selection, it means it's time to do so. NOW. Slowear's slim-fit jersey style is as sleek and soft as ever. Quince Leon Stainless Steel Polarized Sunglasses Quince Leon Stainless Steel Polarized Sunglasses Timelessly elegant aviators that won't cost you a pretty penny win-win. Represent 247 Terra Sunglasses Represent 247 Terra Sunglasses Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Jimmy Choo x Malbon mules Jimmy Choo x Malbon mules Monogrammed denim mules with an embroidered Malbon Buckets mascot? Yeah, you'll see me everywhere, from the green to the streets. Garrett Leight x Old Pal Sun Sunglasses Garrett Leight x Old Pal Sun Sunglasses The collab that we didn't see coming but that we love all the same. These sunglasses made with cannabis brand Old Palare are an ode to relaxation and the good life. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g60549596/best-menswear-april-19-2024/

