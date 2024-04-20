Igumba: General of the UPDF who studied in formal attire for the entire duration

It takes courage to call a senior officer serving in the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) a bastard and get away with it.

But Makerere University Professor Phillip Kasaijja Apuuli remained unscathed when he referred to Major General George Igumba as such and the Commandant of the Jinja-based Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka, said it matched his description in the truest sense.

General Igumba is the product of an away game, and that’s how he ended up being a bastard; abandoned at the age of six months and had to live with his paternal grandmother, Professor Kasaijja said on April 19.

Professor Kasaijja was one of the guests to review General Igumba's autobiography, Born To Win: From Bastardhood To Generalship, launched by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the Civil Service College, Jinja town.

The 312-page book painstakingly chronicles Major General Igumba's journey from obscurity, going through primary school in a girl's dress for a full term, getting to know his biological mother at the age of 18 and owning his first pair of shoes in 1980, to a decorated UPDF major general.

On page 17, General Igumba writes: . . . Well at least I found a way to start being enlightened and guess what? I started school in a girl’s dress.”

I want to say it more often and with pride, that I, George William Kabaale Kasu Igumba-Ighala, will later become a humble general of the army, and not of agriculture, forestry or wildlife, I goes to elementary school in a women's dress. gender and for an entire school period.

He adds: I attribute this to two reasons; First, it was easier and cheaper for my grandmother Miriel to make dresses for me from the clothes left over from her gomesi.

The second reason could be that my cousin, Joy Kagoda (Bwenene), who once lived with my grandmother, had left behind a number of her dresses. . .

According to Professor Kasaijja, General Igumba reads candidly, as most of the chapters show.

Chapters six and seven are life lessons; it is a book about reconciliation, honesty and hard work. He later reconciled with his ill and deceased mother, Prof Kasaijja added.

Ms Mary Mutesi, a lawyer and another reviewer, said the book gives the reader the feeling of being a supporter of the English Premiership club, Arsenal.

One moment you're celebrating and the next time you're crying from the emotions and want to close the book. Each chapter comes with its own sweetness and emotions; it is a complete package, Ms Mutesi said.

Reverend Father Richard Kayaga Gonza, who also reviewed the book, said: When you read this book, you find a God-fearing general, an ardent reader of the Bible and who lives according to it. »

When General Igumba took the dais, he said that sometimes he cried when he remembered how far love was from him.

I was born to win, I was born a bastard in the truest sense of the word, and by the grace of God, I am general not of a kingdom or a clan, but of a national army, he declared to thunderous applause.

I can say that I am the author of a book with good intentions to inspire each of us, he added, denying reports that he had political ambitions.

My book has no connotation of political intentions as certain prophets of doom had insinuated. I would like to boldly tell them that I am a very smart guy, not only on the floor, but in all areas. Those who prejudged me are about to be disappointed, he said.

General Igumba listed the key moments of his life, some dates of which he remembers vividly.

They are; Friday May 15, 1959, date of his birth; 1966 when he started primary school in a dress of the opposite sex, when he met his biological mother at 18 and when he worked as a beater on his brother-in-law's van from November 1978 to January 1979.

Other times, he said, are when he joined the Army in 1980, first flew on an airplane on March 18, 1982, when he was appointed to the Defense Academy from Nigeria in December 1982, and when he allegedly fell in love at first sight on Monday. , April 11, 1983.

In his mind, he also became seriously ill between February and April 1987, when he went to the gallows in 1999, and on December 1, 2007, when he married his wife after 24 years of cohabitation.

However, one of his darkest moments was when he lost his niece, Susan Kawala, on Sunday, May 10, 2009, under suspicious circumstances at a supposedly state-of-the-art health facility.

General Igumba said he served in all Ugandan governments except Obote I, Idi Amin, Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Binaisa. I served under Presidents Obote II, Tito Okello Lutwa and Yoweri Museveni for 38 years.

Major (retd) Jessica Alupo, Vice President, said President Museveni purchased 500 copies of the book, each costing Sh100,000, and ordered them to be placed in all public libraries across the country. country.

The president stands by the book which he said he read in three days, said Ms Alupo, who bought two copies for Sh20 million.