Fashion
Igumba: General of the UPDF who studied in formal attire for the entire duration
It takes courage to call a senior officer serving in the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) a bastard and get away with it.
But Makerere University Professor Phillip Kasaijja Apuuli remained unscathed when he referred to Major General George Igumba as such and the Commandant of the Jinja-based Senior Command and Staff College, Kimaka, said it matched his description in the truest sense.
General Igumba is the product of an away game, and that’s how he ended up being a bastard; abandoned at the age of six months and had to live with his paternal grandmother, Professor Kasaijja said on April 19.
Professor Kasaijja was one of the guests to review General Igumba's autobiography, Born To Win: From Bastardhood To Generalship, launched by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the Civil Service College, Jinja town.
The 312-page book painstakingly chronicles Major General Igumba's journey from obscurity, going through primary school in a girl's dress for a full term, getting to know his biological mother at the age of 18 and owning his first pair of shoes in 1980, to a decorated UPDF major general.
On page 17, General Igumba writes: . . . Well at least I found a way to start being enlightened and guess what? I started school in a girl’s dress.”
I want to say it more often and with pride, that I, George William Kabaale Kasu Igumba-Ighala, will later become a humble general of the army, and not of agriculture, forestry or wildlife, I goes to elementary school in a women's dress. gender and for an entire school period.
He adds: I attribute this to two reasons; First, it was easier and cheaper for my grandmother Miriel to make dresses for me from the clothes left over from her gomesi.
The second reason could be that my cousin, Joy Kagoda (Bwenene), who once lived with my grandmother, had left behind a number of her dresses. . .
According to Professor Kasaijja, General Igumba reads candidly, as most of the chapters show.
Chapters six and seven are life lessons; it is a book about reconciliation, honesty and hard work. He later reconciled with his ill and deceased mother, Prof Kasaijja added.
Ms Mary Mutesi, a lawyer and another reviewer, said the book gives the reader the feeling of being a supporter of the English Premiership club, Arsenal.
One moment you're celebrating and the next time you're crying from the emotions and want to close the book. Each chapter comes with its own sweetness and emotions; it is a complete package, Ms Mutesi said.
Reverend Father Richard Kayaga Gonza, who also reviewed the book, said: When you read this book, you find a God-fearing general, an ardent reader of the Bible and who lives according to it. »
When General Igumba took the dais, he said that sometimes he cried when he remembered how far love was from him.
I was born to win, I was born a bastard in the truest sense of the word, and by the grace of God, I am general not of a kingdom or a clan, but of a national army, he declared to thunderous applause.
I can say that I am the author of a book with good intentions to inspire each of us, he added, denying reports that he had political ambitions.
My book has no connotation of political intentions as certain prophets of doom had insinuated. I would like to boldly tell them that I am a very smart guy, not only on the floor, but in all areas. Those who prejudged me are about to be disappointed, he said.
General Igumba listed the key moments of his life, some dates of which he remembers vividly.
They are; Friday May 15, 1959, date of his birth; 1966 when he started primary school in a dress of the opposite sex, when he met his biological mother at 18 and when he worked as a beater on his brother-in-law's van from November 1978 to January 1979.
Other times, he said, are when he joined the Army in 1980, first flew on an airplane on March 18, 1982, when he was appointed to the Defense Academy from Nigeria in December 1982, and when he allegedly fell in love at first sight on Monday. , April 11, 1983.
In his mind, he also became seriously ill between February and April 1987, when he went to the gallows in 1999, and on December 1, 2007, when he married his wife after 24 years of cohabitation.
However, one of his darkest moments was when he lost his niece, Susan Kawala, on Sunday, May 10, 2009, under suspicious circumstances at a supposedly state-of-the-art health facility.
General Igumba said he served in all Ugandan governments except Obote I, Idi Amin, Yusuf Lule and Godfrey Binaisa. I served under Presidents Obote II, Tito Okello Lutwa and Yoweri Museveni for 38 years.
Major (retd) Jessica Alupo, Vice President, said President Museveni purchased 500 copies of the book, each costing Sh100,000, and ordered them to be placed in all public libraries across the country. country.
The president stands by the book which he said he read in three days, said Ms Alupo, who bought two copies for Sh20 million.
Mrs. Alupo recalled General Igumba as a disciplinarian between April 1998 and May 1999, when she trained as a cadet at the Jinja Infantry School (fifth batch), saying he shaped them daily to make them the responsible citizens they are today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/igumba-updf-general-who-studied-in-dress-for-full-term-4597636
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold Game Live Score Updates Saturday
- Igumba: General of the UPDF who studied in formal attire for the entire duration
- Google Pixel 8a price leaks ahead of scheduled launch at Google I/O 2024
- Imran Khan only owns 3 plates, 1 sofa and a vacuum cleaner
- An actor returns to school to demonstrate the transformative power of arts education in ART HAPPENS HERE WITH JOHN LITHGOW – April 26 at 10 p.m.
- earthquake | | nbcraftnow.com
- Max Azzarello, the man who set himself on fire in front of Trump's trial court, has died | News
- Harris' win as Derby falls proves costly
- Pishon Health launches innovation incubator to support African health tech innovators
- “Mannat” by Shah Rukh Khan, “Jalsa” by Amitabh Bachchan, “Krishna Raj” by Raj Kapoor: discovering the sumptuous bungalows of Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai |
- Charlize Theron and her daughter August had the cutest and most stylish mother-daughter date at the Dior show
- Important and powerful personalities in India and abroad joined hands to oust me from power, says PM Modi