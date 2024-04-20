Fashion
No. 10 Penn State men's lacrosse beats Rutgers 15-9
No. 10 Penn State men's lacrosse (9-3, 3-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (7-6, 1-4 Big Ten) Friday night to win the Friendship Cup.
Penn State came out strong with a strong first quarter, striking out six. The Nittany Lions kept their composure for the rest of the game, taking their time on offense to get the best plays and goals possible, led by four goals each by TJ Malone and Matt Traynor. Jack Fracyon helped secure the momentum in front of the net that the Nittany Lions needed to stay on top of the game.
With Friday's win, Penn State officially finished third in the Big Ten Conference heading into the tournament.
How did it happen
Malone started the night strong for Penn State. He forced an interception, with Lehman throwing it to him at the 15 to hit the back of the net. Rutgers won the next faceoff to quickly tie the game 1-1.
Luke Walstrum came down for the Nittany Lions, running around the circle and weaving through two defenders to smash a goal past goalie Cardin Stoller.
The Scarlet Knights won a crucial ground ball, gaining space to run to the net and score a diving goal. Rutgers scored another goal midway through the first quarter to regain the lead 3-2.
The lead didn't last long for Rutgers, as Malone did what he does best and came back for Penn State. The captain scored as the shot clock wound down, staying open wide and crushing a rocket.
After a media timeout, Rutgers won the faceoff and cut through the Penn State defense to pull back another goal.
The Nittany Lions slowed down on offense, waiting for the right moment, and got it as Traynor rushed in front of the goal and scored with a quick stick. The momentum flowed and Malone scored a first hat trick. Just 14 seconds later, Kyle Aldridge scored from long range to end the first quarter with Penn State leading 6-4.
The second quarter began with a back-and-forth game before Rutgers found the first breakthrough.
Malone ran the ball behind the goal before sending it to Kyle Lehman, who sent it to Mac Costin to score a close-range shot. Traynor pulled another goal back soon after, taking the ball all the way himself to whip it around his defenders.
Rutgers called a timeout with two minutes left in the half, fighting to score one more goal before halftime. His efforts were unsuccessful and the half ended with Penn State leading 8-6.
Coming back from halftime, the Nittany Lions immediately forced a turnover and Malone sent the ball to Lehman, who grabbed his first of the night. Malone followed up with a goal of his own, being found open around the 20 and sending a rocket high into the net.
After four unanswered goals from the Nittany Lions, Rutgers scored a goal thanks to John Sidorski.
Penn State slowed down the offensive play again, without forcing anything, and after a media timeout, Costin scored a solo goal, driving through the Rutgers defense straight to the goal.
The third quarter ended with a commanding five-goal lead for the Nittany Lions.
Luke Mercer opened the scoring three minutes into the fourth to give Penn State its biggest lead of the night. Murcer took it up the pitch, outrunning his defenders even while stumbling, finding the space he needed to spin it and into the back of the net.
Jake Morin got on the scoresheet a minute later, running up the crease and sliding it down. Afterwards, the Scarlet Knights managed to pull back two consecutive goals to reduce their deficit to five.
Lehman's shot as the shot clock wound down hit the pipe, but Malone made sure he was closest to the ball to reset the clock and give Penn State another chance. Traynor ran right in front of the net and collected the ball for another quick goal.
Rutgers called a timeout with 3:26 left in the game. The Nittany Lions took advantage of this opportunity to regroup, giving the ball to Traynor, who rebounded for his fourth goal of the night.
Rutgers pulled another goal back but had no time to come back. Penn State controlled possession for the rest of the game and cruised to a 15-9 victory to end the regular season on a high note.
Takeaways
- Penn State scores in so many different ways that there is no easy way to stop this offense. Not only does it constantly share wealth between players, but they can also score goals solo, from picks, in every way imaginable.
- The win was a much-needed boost to finish Penn State's regular season. He secured a home quarterfinal game for the Big Ten Tournament and has a better chance for another appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Home-court advantage against the Big Ten will play a big role if they advance to the semifinals in Ohio.
And after?
Tonight marked the end of the regular season for Penn State. The Big Ten tournament begins on Saturday, April 27. As the No. 3 seed, Penn State will host the No. 6 seed, with time and opponent to be announced.

