Wake Forest University





CARY, North Carolina The No. 2 seed Wake Forest men's tennis team lost a close 4-3 decision to No. 6 seed Florida State Saturday night at Cary Tennis Park. The No. 2 seed Wake Forest men's tennis team lost a close 4-3 decision to No. 6 seed Florida State Saturday night at Cary Tennis Park. The Demon Deacons (27-6, 10-2 ACC) reached the ACC tournament semifinals for the eighth time in the last nine seasons after sweeping Georgia Tech on Friday. After losing the doubles point and losing the first set on all six singles courts, the Deacs rallied to score at three apiece behind singles victories of Holden Koons No. 111 Luciano Tacchi and No. 73 DK Suresh Ekambaram . It is worth noting that both Suresh Ekambaram and Tacchi have won four consecutive doubles singles matches. Additionally, Koons' victory on court five marked his 22nd doubles singles victory this season, tying the first ever. Luca Pow for the top of the team. With just one field remaining Saturday and the score tied 3-3, Florida State (20-7, 7-5 ACC) won the game as Jamie Connel won a closely contested game 7- 6 (8-6), 6-7. (4-7), 6-4 victory over Matthew Thomson in third singles. Wake Forest will now await its postseason fate, as the NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for April 29 at 6 p.m. How did it happen Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow took an early 3-0 lead in third doubles, while courts one and two remained on serve.

/ took an early 3-0 lead in third doubles, while courts one and two remained on serve. Florida State scored first in doubles, as No. 27 Antoine Cornut-Chauv/Josh Dous-Karpenschi defeated No. 2. DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons .

/ . The Seminoles then clinched the point thanks to a 6-4 victory by Loris Pourroy/Youcef Rihane in the second doubles.

Wake Forest faced a 1-0 deficit heading into the singles match.

Florida State continued its momentum in singles, winning the first set on all six courts.

The Seminoles immediately took a 3-0 lead after winning first and sixth singles, respectively.

Wake Forest came roaring back, as Holden Koons knocked down Josh Dous-Karpenschi on court five.

knocked down Josh Dous-Karpenschi on court five. No. 111 Luciano Tacchi then brought the Deacons back to one, beating Youcef Rihane (4-6, 6-1, 6-3).

then brought the Deacons back to one, beating Youcef Rihane (4-6, 6-1, 6-3). No. 73 DK Suresh Ekambaram tied the ledger minutes later, earning a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 victory in second singles.

tied the ledger minutes later, earning a 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 victory in second singles. Florida State won the game with a third-court victory.

The Demon Deacons fell to the Seminoles, 4-3. Singles results 1. #5 Antoine Cornut-Chauv (FSU) def. #31 Philippe Moroni (WFU) 7-5, 6-4

2. #73 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WFU) def. Loris Pourroy (FSU) 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

3. Jamie Connel (FSU) def. Matthew Thomson (FMA) 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4

4. #111 Luciano Tacchi (WFU) def. Youcef Rihane (FSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

5. Holden Koons (WFU) def. Josh Dous-Karpenschi (FSU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

6. Alex Bulte (FSU) def. Jamieson Nathan (WFU) 6-1, 6-1 Duplicate results 1. #27 Antoine Cornut-Chauv/Josh Dous-Karpenschi (FSU) def. #2 DK Suresh Ekambaram / Holden Koons (WFU) 6-3

2. #79 Loris Pourroy/Youcef Rihane (FSU) def. Matthew Thomson / Philippe Moroni (WFU) 6-4

3. Luciano Tacchi / Luca Pow (WFU) vs. Alex Bulte/Jamie Connel (FSU) 5-3, unfinished Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (6,1,5,4,2,3) From Coach Bresky “Congratulations to Florida State. They played a great game. For our part, I'm proud of the fight and the tenacity we showed. Injuries are just part of sport. Luca (Pow)'s injury was a big blow for us No The fact that he hurt us mentally to start the singles, but we dug in and fought back We were there at the end We'll now turn our attention to the NCAA tournament. Hopefully we can be healthy and get ready for a strong playoff push.” – The head coach Tony Bresky Following The Demon Deacons will now turn their attention to the NCAA Selection Show on April 29 at 6 p.m. Follow the Deacons: GoDeacs.com | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

