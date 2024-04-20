Why are you still the right age to wear a bow?

Now & Then is an occasional series that explores the cyclical nature of trends. The very first thing Betsey Johnson designed featured a bow. It was 1964 and Johnson was a 22-year-old Miss. editor. She had started making her own clothes when she was an art student and decided to make a few sexy low-cut knit sweaters to sell at the office to earn extra money.

But the secret was that I put a quarter-inch velvet ribbon around the neckline and a little bow, recalled Johnson, now 81. They were so popular that she had to quit her day job.

I have three checks in purple ink from [actress] Kim Novak, says Johnson. She loved this bow sweater.

Johnson never stopped putting bows on everything, from choker necklaces made of pantyhose in the 1960s to strapless evening dresses in the '80s to grunge-era minis in the '90s .They are timeless, she says. So she's amused to learn that the bow is all the rage, with young designers like Sandy Liang, Simone Rocha and Tanner Fletcher adding the decoration to pantsuits, handbags, barrettes and more.

Add to that list Nell Diamond, the 35-year-old founder of Hill House Home, famous for her romantic nap dresses and hair ribbons. She launched Hill House in 2016 and draws inspiration from British school uniforms, Pre-Raphaelite art and Johnson herself (she owns a few of her vintage dresses from the 1990s). The two recently connected via Zoom to discuss all things bows.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When did you first carry a bow?

Betsey Johnson: I think I was born with a bow! All the little girls in my classic little Connecticut hometown wore bows. But the pair of bows I wore almost every day were the bows on my tap shoes. It was the old-fashioned kind with the two eyelets and the holes through which you thread your big ribbon.

Nell Diamond: I would say the same thing: I have worn a bow since I was born. I grew up mostly in London and bows were a very big part of the quintessential English toddler look. And I loved them from a very young age. Plus, I have a lot of hair so I liked to adorn it in many ways. I liked the headbands. I liked the bows. I loved the little flowers. I couldn't get enough of it.

But I have had dark times in my life. Every time I turned away from arcs, things didn't go well for me. And if I put a bow back on, things would suddenly start going well again.

Johnson: That makes sense. diamond: Right after college, I worked in finance. [Johnson gasps in horror] Diamond: One of the hardest things for me was getting dressed for the office. I felt like I was putting on a suit every day, because I had to wear these dull colors. I couldn't wear cat eye makeup. I wasn't supposed to wear dark nail polish, jewelry, or my bows. And I think that's one of the main reasons why I left, and I went to business school and I started this company because I felt so incapable of doing the basic things that I had to do on a day when I felt like I was in someone else's shoes. [Johnson nods vigorously] I think there's this idea that bows are juvenile, because they're so associated with femininity and childhood. Diamond: I was a kid in the 90s, and there was this idea that feminism and archetypal femininity don't mix, when in fact they make the most beautiful couple in the world. I remember a teacher telling me to yell at me for wearing glitter eyeshadow and telling me that no one would ever take me seriously.

But my parents were great and told me that it's my actions that define me, not what I wear. My mother always said: you gotta let your weird flag fly and be who you are. Now, as the CEO of a company, after raising all those rounds of venture capital and sitting in those board meetings, I intentionally do the most I can in those circumstances.

Johnson: I understand that. Take the 90s and go back to the 40s, and it was the same thing. But with all my dancing and costumes and makeup, what I really wanted to be was a Rockette, but I was too little!

But for me, the bows were very sexy, very glamorous. Betty Grable, Lauren Bacall. Lingerie. My dance teacher was the most amazing costume designer and she always thought bows should work. And it's a design element that I've always believed in. I have never put a fake knot. The bows always had to work because that's the beauty of a bow.

Diamond: I totally agree that arches should be functional! I think that's actually their origin: it's a very functional thing to tie something, and then you make it pretty [by finishing it off with a bow]. You need the [string or ribbon] for a reason, but that doesn't mean it can't look great at the same time.

Do you see anything subversive in the arcs?

Johnson: One of my favorite dresses that I designed with bows was very punk. It was black and had all these little bows tied nicely, like everywhere. It was like a cactus. Janis Joplin wore bows and ribbons in her hair. It's rock and roll.

Diamond: I love watching NCAA athletes wear bows in their hair when they compete. I love seeing Olympic skiers with little bows on each mat. I love people who challenge our expectations and I think there's a really beautiful thing about doing that with bows.

Johnson: Bows can be totally timeless and made from anything from plastic to netting to tulle. I love floaty tulle bows, fine tulle or stiff tulle. It's fun to experiment with what can actually make a bow.

Diamond: Have you seen the trend going around of people putting bows on random objects? Like in our office, we sometimes put bows on Diet Coke cans.

Diamond: Or attach one to the refrigerator handle or a lamp. I love this idea of ​​why not? Why not just put a bow on a random object? Make your Diet Coke beautiful.

Johnson: It's brilliant. I think we need arcs right now, especially in this day and age. People want to be uplifting. They want to have fun. They want fun. We need more buttons, bows and beads.

Maybe that’s why the bows resonate so much now.