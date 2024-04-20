No. 6 Vols fall to No. 24 South Carolina in SEC Tournament semifinals, 4-2





BATON ROUGE, La. The sixth- and second-seeded Tennessee men's tennis team fell to No. 24 and No. 11 seed South Carolina, 4-2, Saturday afternoon in the tournament semifinals SEC at the LSU Tennis Complex. UT (22-6) lost the doubles point to the Gamecocks (17-13) with losses on courts three and one. The duo of Shunsuke Mitsui And Filip Pieczonka led 6-5 on court two before going incomplete. Second in ranking Johannus Monday tied the score at 1 with a solid 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 15 Toby Samuel on the first court. Filip Apltauer playing at No. 6, gave the Vols a one-point lead, beating Carter Morgan 6-1, 6-4. South Carolina then reeled off three straight victories on courts two, three and five, securing its spot in the SEC Tournament Finals. THE SUCCESS OF JOMO With his victory over Toby Samuel, 15th, Johannus Monday picked up his 17th win against a ranked opponent this season, and he's now 4-1 against those in the top 25. The senior, who went a perfect 10-0 in conference play, has an impressive 23 -2 in double matches this season. FOLLOWING Tennessee will learn its seeding and NCAA Tournament matchup during the Selection Show, airing April 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. RESULTS

Double 1. Toby Samuel/James Story (SC) def. #4 Johannus Monday / Angel Diaz (TU), 7-5

2. #83 Shunsuke Mitsui / Filip Pieczonka (UT) against Jelani Sarr/Lucas da Silva (SC), 6-5, unfinished

3. Sean Daryabeigi/Casey Hoole (SC) def. James Newton / Filip Apltauer (TU), 7-5 Order of arrival: 3.1 Simple 1. #2 Johannus Monday (UT) def. #15 Toby Samuel (SC), 6-1, 6-3

2. James Story (SC) def. #33 Shunsuke Mitsui (TU), 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

3. Sean Daryabeigi (SC) def. Chris Li (TU), 7-6 (7-2), 7-5

4. Filip Pieczonka (UT) against Lucas da Silva (SC), 6-2, 2-6, 3-5, unfinished

5. Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Angel Diaz (UT), 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

6. Filip Apltauer (UT) def. Carter Morgan (SC), 6-1, 6-4 Order of arrival: 1,6,2,3,5

