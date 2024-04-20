Rihanna says past fashion looks are giving her a hard time





Even Rihanna has style regrets. At the launch of her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoe in London on Wednesday, April 17, the multi-hyphenate, 36, shared with British Vogue what she considers her favorite looks, which ones she likes least, and which ones bother her now. The mother of two shares that one of her fashionistas today is showing her nipples. “This is going to sound hypocritical because I've done so much stupid stuff in my life. I had my nipples out, I had my panties out…” said the Fenty Beauty founder. “But now these are things that, as a mother, an evolved young woman, emphasizing young things that I feel like I never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I 'did you really do that?' ” Some of the Grammy winners' most notable looks were baring moments, including Adam Selman's famous custom design that was an unforgettable fishnet dress, hand-embellished gloves and scarf worth over 216,000 Swarovski crystals. Rihanna attends the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 2, 2014 in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Another notable NSFW fashion moment was her 2014 Met Gala after-party dress: a Stella McCartney design that showed off plenty of abs and exposed a small butt slit with a daringly low back. Rihanna is seen on May 5, 2014 at the Costume Institute benefit gala after-party.

NCP/Star Max/GC Images

Chat with the point of sale, Rihanna also noted that the backless dress is also one of her favorite looks, adding that two of her biggest fashion moments came from the 2014 Met Gala. The Umbrella singer said she also loved her top short white Stella McCartney with the skirt she wore to the Gala itself. Rihanna at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York.

Larry Busacca/Getty

She joked that she obviously loved her 2015 Met Gala ensemble. The Guo Pei design included a luxurious, excessively long stole that brought a wow factor to an already stunning dress. No one will ever forget it, she said. Rihanna on May 4, 2015 in New York.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty

While Rihanna was eager to talk about her favorite looks, she was a little shy about revealing one of her least favorite looks. “Maybe it was something close to it, which seems kind of ironic,” the singer said, showing off the Peter Do suit she wore during the red carpet interview. “There was a brown and beige suit that we loved so much. The day we put it on, it was like, 'He's giving a UPS driver.'” Although she reluctantly shared the details of the outfit, she did not reveal which event she wore. the brown suit. Rihanna on April 17, 2024 in London, England.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She recently revealed that her fashion inspiration for her sons, RZA, 23 months, and Riot, 7 months, came from their father and boyfriend A$AP Rocky. “When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” she said. Entertainment tonight. “I always imagined dressing a girl, right? We all do like women, like, 'Oh, I'll dress her in these pretty little things,' but then you have sons and you you say: 'What am I doing?' TO DO?' and I was like, 'You know what, I have their dad's biggest hack.' ”

