Undefeated Denver men's tennis wins Summit League title

DES MOINES, IA The No. 43-ranked University of Denver men's tennis team (23-0, 5-0 Summit) won the 2024 Summit League men's tennis championship with a 4-0 sweep at Drake on Saturday after -noon.

This is the sixth Summit League title in Denver history and first since 2021. It is also the program's seventh conference championship.

With the victory, Denver remains the nation's only undefeated Division I men's team with a 23-0 record and secured an automatic berth to the 2024 NCAA National Championships.

Double:

Denver's doubles team came back from early deficits to earn the first point of the day for the 15th match in a row. Drake won game #1 and held a break lead in box #3 about 30 minutes into the game when the Pioneers began to turn things around.

Graduate student Anish Sriniketh and second year student Raffaello Papajcik responded to a break by immediately coming back to make it 4-4 and consolidated for 5-4. Under pressure, they broke once again to level the doubles battle at one game apiece.

The doubles point goes to match 2 where a graduate student from Denver Marvin Schaber and junior Daniel Sancho Arbizu earned what would prove to be the only break of the match to take a 4-2 lead. Two holds later, they won the match to give Denver the 1-0 lead overall.

Simple:

The Pioneers started strong in singles with five of the first six sets won. Senior Charlie Miller earned one of those victories in the first set at No. 5 singles, earning the first break of the match in the seventh game and then maintaining a 5-3 lead. He broke once again to win the set at 6-3. To start the second set, he took a 3-0 lead and eventually increased it to 5-2 before breaking again in the final game.

At No. 4 singles, Sriniketh also won his first set with a late break to go up 5-4 and served it out in the next game. He continued his momentum into the second quarter in the same fashion as Miller, turning a 3-0 lead into a 5-2 lead and serving it out.

Schaber, another graduate student, sealed Denver's victory with another straight-set victory in his third singles match. Both players held serve for the first nine games, but with Schaber leading 5-4, Drake's Matija Matic was the first to drop serve, giving Schaber the set. The first half of the second set also started on serve until Schaber broke again to take a 4-2 lead. That break was all he needed and with two more holds he won the set at 6-3 to give Denver the victory.

Sancho Arbizu was deep in a second set at No. 2 singles after winning the first set, 6-4, with a break in the final game. He faced a 1-3 deficit in the second set before coming back to tie it, and the set was 5-5 when the match was abandoned.

In the No. 1 singles match, Herrero Cuesta also recovered from a 0-3 hole in the first set before returning to serve at 3-4. Faced with the possibility of a tie-break, the senior obtained his second break of the day at 12th and last match. He trailed 2-5 in the second set when Schaber took the title.

Papajcik lost his first set at No. 6 singles, but came out strong in the second set with a break lead at 3-0, although Drake's Ollie Sonesson Lidholt came back to tie and led a break at 5- 4, even if the match was not over.

Following:

The University of Denver men's tennis team has earned the Summit League's automatic berth into the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship, which begins May 3-5. DU will wait until the official selections are announced during the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, April 29 at 4 p.m. MT.

