



10 Best Midlayer Jackets Designed for Layering Even if you think you don't need a mid-layer jacket, trust me, you do. When it's cold outside and you need to bundle up somehow, you basically have two options. The first is to throw on just one super heavy, super bulky coat. The kind of coat that brushes passersby because it's so big and puffy, and maybe even has a fur trim on the hood that just collects dirt and debris, the kind of coat that makes you sweat as soon as you walk inside. The second option is to use a few thinner, sleeker layers for a slim, non-bulky silhouette that still does the job of keeping you warm. To achieve this, you need an intermediate jacket. That's what it says on the label. The mid jacket is meant to be worn under your top layer, over your base layer, insulating you without being thick or bulky. The perfect mid-layer jacket should fit perfectly with the other layers, so as not to make you feel too tight. And it should be hot but not Also hot, for fear of overheating. Because it's not the top layer, you don't have to go with a waterproof style, but you certainly can, if you want to wear your mid jacket as a top layer down the line. However you wear it, check out the 10 best midweight jackets on the market below. best overall mid jacket Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Jacket best overall mid jacket Arc'teryx Gamma Lightweight Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients We take Arc'teryx very seriously here. The Gamma is the perfect mid-layer jacket: light but warm, breathable and windproof, and the flexibility of the soft shell lets you move as you please. Colors 4 Sizes XS-2XL Materials 86% nylon, 14% elastane best everyday midlayer jacket Helly Hansen Crew Midlayer Fleece Lined Jacket best everyday midlayer jacket Helly Hansen Crew Midlayer Fleece Lined Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients I lived in Canada for five years and when I tell you that Helly Hansen is Canadians' secret weapon for surviving the cold, I'm not kidding. This fleece-lined jacket makes the perfect mid-layer, thanks to its flexible shell and breathable technology. Colors 3 Sizes S-4XL Materials 100% Polyester best super lightweight mid-weight jacket Bonobos lightweight hybrid jacket best super lightweight mid-weight jacket Bonobos lightweight hybrid jacket Now 48% off Benefits

The inconvenients Bonobos makes a midlayer so well that it deserves to be your top layer, too. This soft and light jacket is juice the right weight, so you're never cold and never too hot either. Colors 2 Sizes XS-L Materials 77% recycled polyester; 23% Elastane Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best soft midlayer jacket Tommy Hilfiger Active Soft Shell Windbreaker Jacket best soft midlayer jacket Tommy Hilfiger Active Soft Shell Windbreaker Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients Just the right weight and warmth, thanks to a breathable outer shell and soft fleece lining. And the simple, chic look of this mid-size jacket doesn't hurt either. Colors 17 Sizes XS-4XL Materials 94% polyester, 6% elastane best basic midlayer jacket Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket best basic midlayer jacket Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients You might think this option is too bulky to be a midlayer, but trust me, it's not. This jacket gets me through New York winters, springs and falls. It's super thin, super light and great hot. Colors 4 Sizes 2XS-3XL Materials 100% nylon Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best fleece mid jacket Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Fleece Jacket best fleece mid jacket Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients It's soft as hell and stretchy too, exactly what you want from a mid-weight jacket. Wearing it will become a habit in no time. Colors 30+ Sizes S-6XL Materials 100% Polyester best luxury midlayer jacket Loro Piana Windmate Storm System reversible jacket best luxury midlayer jacket Loro Piana Windmate Storm System reversible jacket Benefits

The inconvenients Whether you wear it cashmere side up or nylon side up, you're in good hands. How could you not be with Loro Piana? It's a simple, quality basic that will keep you warm And elegant. Colors 3 Sizes IT 46-IT 56 Materials 100% nylon, 100% cashmere best fashionable mid-layer jacket Malbon Weston Quilted Reversible Lined Jacket best fashionable mid-layer jacket Malbon Weston Quilted Reversible Lined Jacket Benefits

The inconvenients A foolproof classic that looks great on its own, whether you wear it with the green side or the neon orange side showing. With a quilted design and deep pockets, you're in good hands or sleeves. Colors 1 Sizes S-XL Materials Nylon Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best all-around midlayer jacket Snow Peak FR stretch jacket best all-around midlayer jacket Snow Peak FR stretch jacket Benefits

Snow Peak offers a stretchy, lightweight jacket that is not only water repellent, but also flame retardant. So head out on all your winter adventures without fear, as long as it's your middle layer. Colors 2 Sizes XS-XL Materials 96% polyester (49% recycled), 4% aramid

