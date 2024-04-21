Met Gala 2024: Current fashion among Sleeping Beauties: reawakened fashion exhibition





When the celebrities are gone, these outfits stay. Here are eight of our favorites that will be on display at the Mets' upcoming fashion show. Most people are now familiar with the Met Gala, the opening night event that takes place on the first Monday in May and attracts a heady collision of

celebrity and fashion in a collective effort to help fund the Metropolitan Museum of Arts' collection of 33,000 garments, textiles and ornaments. Guests, for their part, will dress on the theme of The Garden of Time, inspired by the 1962 short story of the same name by English novelist and satirist JG Ballard. Reopened in May 2014 as the Anna Wintour Costume Center, the department is the only one at the Met that must fund itself. With pieces ranging from the 15th century to the present day in its archives, protecting these treasures is an arduous task and requires strong support from Wintour, who has been co-president since 1995 (excluding 1996 and 1998). For this year's exhibition, 250 pieces of historical significance will be on display. Called the sleeping beauties, these pieces are far too fragile to be worn again and include original designs by fashion masters Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Elsa Schiaparelli and Alexander McQueen; as well as more contemporary offerings from Stella McCartney, Conor Ives and Phillip Lim. THE The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion The exhibition is curated by Andrew Bolton, whose endearing appearance in the 2016 documentary China: through the looking glass has raised awareness of the gigantic effort it takes to create a fashion exhibition of this scale each year. This year's multi-sensory exhibition will highlight iconography linked to nature, with Bolton explaining that some garments will be accompanied by perfume, that is to say the scent of the person wearing them, natural body odors what they emitted, what they smoked, what they ate, where they lived. Beyond the media frenzy over what celebrities will wear next month, which will no doubt be saturated with social media coverage (TikTok is a main partner, with its CEO Shou Zi Chew as honorary co-chair , a controversial choice given recent legal issues in the United States), what exactly are the main inclusions of this exhibition and how will they be presented? We take a closer look at eight of our favorites we know about so far. The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion is on display to the public from May 10 to September 2, 2024. Charles James Butterfly dress, 1955. Photo / Cecil Beaton studio archives at Sothebys Charles James butterfly dress, 1955 Renowned American-English fashion designer Charles James was famous for his ballgowns and highly structured aesthetic, and remains one of the most influential fashion designers of the 20th century. In the photo, his wife Nancy wears the spectacular Butterfly dress, with a snug bust reminiscent of dresses from the early 1880s, made with over 20m of tulle. Elsa Schiaparelli day dress, circa 1939-41. Photo / Metropolitan Museum of Art, BFA.com, Hippolyte Petit Elsa Schiaparelli day dress, circa. 1939-41 Featuring a mix of patchwork floral postcards, what makes this dress unique for its era is an exposed zipper that runs down its entire back. Part of the Costume Collection of the Brooklyn Museum, a Metropolitan Museum of Art, gift of the Brooklyn Museum, 2009; Gift of Millicent Huttleston Rogers, 1951. Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1995. Photo / Cond Nast Archive Alexander McQueen blazer, spring/summer, 1995 The late, great work of Lee McQueens lives on through the Institute's extensive collection. While the debut of its current creative director, Sen McGirr, in February was a big ask following the departure of Sarah Burton after 13 years as creative director (and 13 years before that as McQueen's right-hand woman), the McQueen's precision tailoring is celebrated in this sharp blazer with its rigorous style. shoulders. A striking bird print adds a fitting touch of drama. Vivienne Westwood fall/winter 1995-96. Photo / The Metropolitan Museum Vivienne Westwood cardigan, fall/winter, 1995-1996 Another British fashion legend, this delicate silk vest is another highlight of the exhibition, from the designers' wild collection Vive la Cocotte presented at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. The collection offered social commentary on female sexuality and referenced Marie Antoinette and the excesses of the French Revolution. Marni by Francesco Risso, spring/summer 2024. Marni by Francesco Risso, spring/summer 2024 The Italian designers' whimsical and enduring direction for the brand is widely praised and offers a contemporary incision within this exhibition that feels right. This explosion of metal flower cutouts was cut entirely by hand from metal cans. Genius. Norman Norell mermaid dress, circa 1960s. Norman Norell, mermaid dress, circa 1960s Adorned with sparkling sequins, this purple dress evokes the '60s and features a bow belt at the waist and a high-neck neckline. Sensational! Purchase, gift from the Gould Family Foundation, in memory of Jo Copeland, 2014. Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, Dress, spring/summer 2011. Photo / Getty Images Alexander McQueen, spring/summer 2011 It's no surprise that there's another McQueen inclusion here on our radar, this time from Sarah Burton's tenure. Nature and its degradation have long been a source of inspiration for the late designer, and this look from Burton's first collection explored themes of nature, paganism and English folklore. Made from artificial butterflies, this hourglass-shaped dress features hundreds of hand-applied trompe l'oeil wings to mimic the distinctive pattern of the monarch butterfly. Christian Dior for Maison Dior, Vilmiron ensemble, spring/summer 1952; Gift of Mrs. Byron C. Foy, 1953. Photo / Metropolitan Museum of Art, BFA.com, Hippolyte Petit Christian Dior Vilmiron ensemble, spring/summer 1952 A silhouette synonymous with Dior's mid-century New Look shape, this delicate floral-adorned dress evokes the feeling of a spring meadow. Expect to see several vintage Dior garments in this exhibition, the pioneering designer was known for his love of flowers. And Ahwa is Long livefashion and creative director and high-end lifestyle journalist for the Herald of New Zealandspecializing in fashion, luxury, arts and culture. He is also an award-winning fashion designer with over 17 years' experience and is co-author and co-curator of New Zealand Fashion Museums. Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now.

