11 Spring and Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Buy at Aritzia Starting Under $100





Spring and summer weddings are always a lot of fun, however, finding a dress? Not really. In search of the perfect, elegant and comfortable silhouette And flattering can be a tedious hunt. Not to mention that some can also be quite expensive. If you need a dress for an upcoming wedding, don't worry (or spend too much) because I've got you covered. Aritzia in a great options which start at under $100, which is very good value, considering the quality. Plus, the styles are neutral enough to wear again and again, so you'll surely get what you pay for. Keep scrolling to see some of my top picks for Aritzia wedding guest dresses. Oh, and whatever you do, avoid white options that you don't want to be. that person. Wilfred Ladywell dress. (Photo via Aritzia) If you're a backless girl, this one is for you. It features a cowl neck and ruched sides for flattering details. Plus, the stretchy, sleek jersey will feel like a second skin. Wilfred Ladywell dress Sleek, second-skin backless dress Little Moon Views dress. (Photo via Aritzia) This slip dress has dreamy flutter sleeves and a comfortable smocked back. Reviewers called it “classic and beautiful.” Its draped silhouette makes it perfect for outdoor weddings. Ten Affection satin long dress. (Photo via Aritzia) Do you like the open back? If so, this dress is calling your name. Its adjustable straps make it easy to modify, adding more or less support. And its satin fabric has an incredibly soft shiny sheen. Wilfred Daydreamer mini dress. (Photo via Aritzia) This dress is a Wilfred classic, and if you're an Aritzia fan, chances are you already own it. It's the perfect long-sleeve mini dress, with sheer sleeves and a delicate pleated design. And it's light and airy, ideal for spring days. Babaton resolution dress. (Photo via Aritzia) This strapless maxi dress from Babaton wins the most flattering cut reviewers say it's “chic and elegant.” Babaton Intellect satin dress. (Photo via Aritzia) If you're a fan of pleats, this long dress is definitely for you. It features a crew neckline and smocked waist for added shape. The fabric comes from an innovative Japanese factory. Babaton Intellect satin dress Pleated crew-neck maxi dress in Japanese satin Wilfred Gleam dress. (Photo via Aritzia) Calling all high neck lovers, this fitted high neck dress is a great choice at just under $100. It looks sleek and soft to the touch, which is exactly what you want when you're dancing the night away. Ten exclusive satin dresses. (Photo via Aritzia) Now, if you're looking for something with a side slit, this dress is a must-have choice. It's made of a luxurious, silky satin with a high shine that will look totally lifted and it's soft to the touch. Dix Musette dress. (Photo via Aritzia) If you prefer bare shoulders, this long dress is made for you. It also has a ruched bodice that offers top-notch flattering capabilities. Plus, it's made from jersey for a sleek feel and soft shine. Babaton Encourage poplin dress. (Photo via Aritzia) If you prefer the fit and flare, this crisp poplin maxi dress will tick all your boxes. It features an empire waist, a cutout back and adjustable straps. Babaton Encourage Poplin Dress Fit and flare poplin maxi dress Wilfred remedy dress. (Photo via Aritzia) This backless maxi dress is absolutely “fabulous,” according to one reviewer. It has an open back and a long side slit to add seduce. Wilfred Remedy Dress Sleek backless dress in second-skin jersey Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And Instagram.

