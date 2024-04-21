“They will soon be back in fashion!” : 'Four Guys in Jeans' Make Scary Prediction Four Years After THIS Hilarious Photo That Made Them an Internet Sensation

Meme sensation Four Lads In Jeans predicted skinny jeans would soon be back in style four years after posing for a photo that launched them to internet fame.

Jamie Philips, Connor Humpage, Kevin Rooney and Alex Lacey became unintentionally famous after posting a photo of themselves on a 'drunk brunch with the guys' in Birmingham, wearing skinny jeans and tight tops.

Four years later, the friends posted a new photo showing off their updated look, this time with looser jeans and cargo pants.

But despite the transformation, the quartet think skinny jeans could come back into fashion sooner than expected.

Kevin Rooney said: “The fact is these skinny jeans are going to come back, they're going to be in style again.

The 'four guys in jeans' from downtown Birmingham don short pants and tight shirts in 2019 for this famous photo

The friendship group ditched tight jeans and chinos for bolder clothing, like cargo pants for the 2024 photo.

Kevin Rooney, Alex Lacey, Jamie Philips and Connor Humpage (left to right)

“People asked us why we wore skinny jeans in the first place, but at the end of the day, it's fashion.

“Some people have even recently told us that they prefer us in skinny jeans. »

Jamie Philips added: “Oh yeah we'll be going out in shorts for the summer soon, don't worry and then something else – you never know.”

The four friends explained that although they had become famous for wearing skinny jeans, they were initially quite confused by all the attention.

Connor Humpage: “We literally went to a boozy brunch with a guy and asked a random stranger to take a photo of us, and then all of a sudden it went viral.

“And what people don’t know is that the photo was posted before it became a meme, so it was a shock to all of us.”

“And we didn’t understand, we just wore what everyone else wore at the time.”

“People have said we're late and wondered why we wore skinny jeans for so long, but they only see a snapshot of it.

“We stopped wearing skinny jeans as soon as the photo came out because fashion had changed.”

Three of the “four guys in jeans” crouched down in front of their new statue for some promotional shots

For their latest photo, the internet sensations were invited to go shopping at Birmingham's Bullring shopping center for a social media collaboration.

Connor said: “We just went to the bullring, did a few races and had a laugh.

“We basically just bought everything we already had, like I bought two more pairs of jeans that are the same as the ones I actually have – they're all our own styles.

“I think when people see the meme they think we changed overnight, but these photos are four years apart and we are real people with our own lives.

“Like we did before, we just wear what everyone else is wearing now and our styles shine through.”

Kevin added: “Yeah, I don't think I own any skinny jeans anymore besides the ones in this photo.”

Notoriety has certainly provided opportunities for all four.

They have featured on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge and appeared in advertising campaigns for McDonald's and Sony noise-cancelling headphones.

They were also photographed with football legend and commentator Chris Kamara and bodybuilder Martyn Ford and even appeared at the 2022 Brit Awards in a sketch alongside comedian and host of the evening Jack Whitehall.

In August 2022, the guys received a statue at the location where the famous photo was taken.

It was created by artist William Douglas, also known as Tat Vision, who unveiled it outside All Bar One in Grand Central, Birmingham.

The sculptor said that they made it from female mannequins dressed in tight-fitting clothes, added with papier-mâché and PVA glue, covered with bronze paint.

Ahead of the big reveal, the artist wrote on his Instagram page: “Come down and see my four guys in jeans bronze statue [on] Saturday in front of All Bar One Grand Central.

Many X/Twitter users were stunned by the transformation

'A tribute to these guys inspired by their old Greek statues.

“These four men ready for an adventure like the first part of Homer's Odyssey, before the adventure.”

Although they enjoyed the fame this time around and leaned into the joke, all four admitted that the unexpected fame four years ago had taken its toll.

Alex Lacey, a plumber and heating engineer, said his work number was leaked and he was constantly battling a barrage of prank calls and trolls.

The situation got even worse when her mother's Instagram account was discovered and trolls started commenting on the photos.

He said: “They trolled my mum, they got her Instagram and were commenting on her, trolling her and making stuff up about me.

“I'm getting married in a few weeks and my partner, it's been difficult for her and it hasn't been great.

“At the end of the day, we all still have our day jobs, you know, I’m a plumber.”

Connor, a tattoo artist, admitted it was more complicated.

After the first photo, he discovered that his business had been boosted through social media.

He said: “People have come up to me and said, 'I didn't know you did tattoos.'

“They would come to my social media pages and comment 'I came for the meme, I stayed for the tattoos' and that was fine, but I also felt like I was still tied to that photo. “

“But yeah, I think people think we're just a meme and they don't treat you like people.

“After the new one came, you and I went to the gym. I just had my headphones on because I didn't want to talk to anyone, even after they died, I just used them to block people out because I didn't want people to keep coming to me.

“It was hard, you would go around and hear people laughing and pointing behind your back.”

Kevin Rooney: “Yeah, no one would ever say something to our face, just behind our backs. Just internet trolling.