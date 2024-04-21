Mom Wearing Cardigan and Jeans Gets Coded by Librarian at Story Time

A mum has revealed she dress coded in the most unexpected place to wear what she thought was a completely normal outfit. In a TikTok video, Hilary returnsa stay-at-home mother of two, shared that she was confronted while at the library with her children.

The librarian had imposed a dress code on her that allowed her to wear a cardigan and jeans during story time.

“I just got a dress code at our local library at baby story time, and this is what happened,” Flips began at the start of her video while showing off the simple outfit she had worn, a slightly cropped sweater from the teen section of Target, light-wash mom jeans, and a shirt under her cardigan.

Nothing about her outfit seemed inappropriate. Flips noted that she felt relatively confident in the whole look, especially since it was a step up from her usual outfit of leggings, a sweatshirt, and a T-shirt.

At the library, she was running after her children and feeling a little stressed because of their turbulence. After story time, the librarian approached Flips and asked if she was the parent or the babysitter. After she said she was the mother, the librarian challenged her and said she “should know more.”

“I immediately start apologizing for my daughters' behavior. I'm like, 'I'm so sorry. You know, it's really hard for them to sit still,'” Flips recalls thinking the librarian was upset because of the amount of noise. his daughters had spoken. However, that's not at all what the librarian meant.

She told Flips that it wasn't her daughters that were to blame but rather her outfit. Confused, Flips asked her if she forgot to button her cardigan properly or if she had a stain she couldn't see, but the librarian insisted that she did. because her cardigan was short.

She claimed that every time she carried her daughter, her cardigan rose an inch and her stomach was exposed, including her belly button stretched as a result of her pregnancy. According to the librarian, such an outfit was incredibly inappropriate and she should not show even an inch of skin.

“Apparently it's inappropriate to show a belly when you're approaching 40,” Flips said. “And newsflash, I disagree.”

This incident is an example of the major problem of surveillance of women's bodies.

It's bad enough that there are dress codes for girls in public schools; it now seems that moms and grown women have to worry about how others perceive the clothes they wear in public. Flips' outfit was far from revealing or inappropriate for a casual outing to the library with her kids.

The librarian seemed to advise Flips to cover her stomach due to her age, serving an outdated idea that once a woman gets older, she should dress more conservatively for the sake of others. This belief not only limits a woman's freedom and ability to express herself, but also reinforces the harmful and exhausting double standards that exist in our society for women.

Since when was it important for a mother to wear a cropped sweater, leaving just an inch of her skin visible every time she raised her arms? Rather, why was the librarian focusing so much on someone else's outfit instead of reading stories to the children who showed up? There should be respect for women of all ages and they should be allowed to wear whatever they want without fear of criticism and judgment.

“If this were to happen to anyone else again, someone else in a more tender and sensitive mental health state, whether it's postpartum depression, anxiety, widespread body image issues or just a rough day…this could have been the straw that really breaks the camel's back,” Flips said in a follow-up video. “And we don’t want to break any mother camel’s back.”

Fortunately, the library has taken steps to rectify the situation and apologize for the librarian's actions.

“The library sent me a note apologizing for any distress the situation may have caused and assuring me that they would use this as a teaching moment for their staff so that this would not happen to anyone again. other who might be in this sensitive state,” Flips said. revealed.

Since her initial video received over 1.5 million views, Flips took a moment to use her platform to urge others to act with kindness, empathy, and grace for everything the librarian lacked.

“If there’s nothing nice to say, don’t say it,” she advised. “But let’s find nice things to say to each other.”

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work focuses on today's issues and experiences.