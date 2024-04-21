Connect with us

Mom Wearing Cardigan and Jeans Gets Coded by Librarian at Story Time

A mum has revealed she dress coded in the most unexpected place to wear what she thought was a completely normal outfit. In a TikTok video, Hilary returnsa stay-at-home mother of two, shared that she was confronted while at the library with her children.

The librarian had imposed a dress code on her that allowed her to wear a cardigan and jeans during story time.

“I just got a dress code at our local library at baby story time, and this is what happened,” Flips began at the start of her video while showing off the simple outfit she had worn, a slightly cropped sweater from the teen section of Target, light-wash mom jeans, and a shirt under her cardigan.

Nothing about her outfit seemed inappropriate. Flips noted that she felt relatively confident in the whole look, especially since it was a step up from her usual outfit of leggings, a sweatshirt, and a T-shirt.

At the library, she was running after her children and feeling a little stressed because of their turbulence. After story time, the librarian approached Flips and asked if she was the parent or the babysitter. After she said she was the mother, the librarian challenged her and said she “should know more.”

“I immediately start apologizing for my daughters' behavior. I'm like, 'I'm so sorry. You know, it's really hard for them to sit still,'” Flips recalls thinking the librarian was upset because of the amount of noise. his daughters had spoken. However, that's not at all what the librarian meant.

She told Flips that it wasn't her daughters that were to blame but rather her outfit. Confused, Flips asked her if she forgot to button her cardigan properly or if she had a stain she couldn't see, but the librarian insisted that she did. because her cardigan was short.

She claimed that every time she carried her daughter, her cardigan rose an inch and her stomach was exposed, including her belly button stretched as a result of her pregnancy. According to the librarian, such an outfit was incredibly inappropriate and she should not show even an inch of skin.

“Apparently it's inappropriate to show a belly when you're approaching 40,” Flips said. “And newsflash, I disagree.”

