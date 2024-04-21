UMass men's lacrosse loses 14-12 to No. 15 Richmond on senior day – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

The Massachusetts men's lacrosse team faced No. 15 Richmond, but a third-period collapse led to a 14-12 loss.

UMass (6-6, 2-2 A-10) gave up four goals in 44 seconds midway through the third quarter. The Minutemen entered the locker room at halftime protecting a 7-5 lead, although Richmond (9-4, 4-0 A-10) quickly turned the game in its favor.

The second and third periods of play went almost identically. UMass took complete control of the second, winning 6-1 with 15 minutes left. Mason Bregman returned to his goalscoring form from earlier in the season, scoring five goals in the competition.

Bregman's takeover included three straight goals to close the first half. A weak bouncer with the game clock ticking under five minutes started the scoring streak. Less than a minute later, the senior forward caught a difficult pass and sent the ball into the top left corner.

With both teams' minds already in the locker room, Bregman wasn't done yet. Midfielder Matt Caddigan took a fierce hit that resulted in a penalty with just one second on the clock. Caddigan made a one-on-one play, guiding the ball toward Bregman with the head of his stick while lying flat on the turf. Bregman got the ball and fired his lightning-fast sidearm shot to beat the buzzer. His performance set career highs in goals and points.

The Spiders have the second-best defense in the country, and they confirmed their numbers from the break. Richmond deployed high-pressure, high-energy double teams to nearly every UMass ball handler.

First of all, they have a good goaltender, said head coach Greg Cannella. He played very well, defensively they have a good plan. They double teamed and held the double, you don't see that often. We managed it sometimes, sometimes we didn't. When you score 12 goals in a match, you hope you can come out on top.

UMass' first-half run was matched by a blazing Richmond stretch of even greater magnitude. The Spiders scored six goals before the under-eight timeout in the fourth quarter. The Gorillas defense simply had no answers for halftime adjustments.

It was just one stretch in the third quarter where we kind of faded a little bit,” Cannella said. We felt like we had some momentum coming out of that first half, with a 7-5 lead. But obviously the good teams are [going to] rushed at you, and they did, unfortunately we couldn't stop it. I didn't want to call a timeout because we were getting close to the under-eight and you kind of lost a timeout there, but I had to do it. But if someone wants to run away, you [have to] stop it at two or three o'clock. You can't let them have six.

UMass did find some late momentum, but it proved too little, too late. The gap of five goals was reduced to two, after three consecutive goals. Mike Tobin caught a pass from Bregman with less than a minute remaining. He headed it straight into the back of the net, in one motion. Caleb Hammett won the ensuing faceoff to keep the comeback dream alive, but a Spiders defensive stand slammed the door.

The Saturday afternoon game also represented Senior Day for UMass. A number of key players are currently playing in their senior years, although many of them are eligible to return for another year. The current senior class is the last group of collegiate athletes who retain an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Each senior was recognized for their contribution at the end of the game. A season-high total of 1,258 fans filled Garber Field for the A-10 clash.

Senior Day in general is an emotional day for these guys, Cannella said. … But it's an emotional thing because, potentially, this could be their last game at Garber Field and their last home game in front of a big crowd.

UMass will conclude its regular season on Friday, April 26 at High Point. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. The final game will decide the Minutemen's seeding in the Atlantic-10 tournament, which will take place at Garber Field on May 2-4.

