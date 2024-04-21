The 14 Best Spring Wedding Guest Dresses on Amazon

I was invited to my 55th wedding this year, yes, that's not a typo. It's always an honor to be invited to a couple's special day, but with every invitation, I always stop to see where I can save money. Travel costs cannot be controlled and I will not skimp on gifts. Where I try to save money is with what I wear, so I often turn to Amazon when I need a wedding guest dress because I can find beautiful options for under $70.





As a stylist and fashion editor, my friends are always evaluating what to wear to a wedding. While I always encourage people to shop their wardrobe, sometimes you just need to add something new to your wardrobe. This is where Amazon's huge selection of wedding guest dresses is located comes into play as there are tons of options including black tie matching dresses, fun floral styles, and cocktail dresses. Plus, you don't have to spend a ton, with our picks starting at just $38.







Prettygarden satin summer dress

Amazon











There's something effortlessly elegant about this high-neck satin dress. The silhouette is flattering and comfortable thanks to the elastic waist and asymmetrical neckline. Reviewers reported that it might require some steaming first, but it irons easily, making it a great option to pack in a suitcase. The good news is that it won't crease when you wear it, so you can be sure to look great from appetizer to dessert. Shoppers can choose from 32 colors and prints in SXXL sizes.







Anrabess square-neck ruffled mid-length dress

Amazon











The bow straps alone make me click Add to Cart. Featuring adjustable straps, a tie belt, a ruffled hem and a side slit, this flowy dress is a must-have to show off on the dance floor. Plus, it can be put in the washing machine for easy cleaning. And for all the brides looking for easy to shop and affordable bridesmaid dresses, consider this one as it comes in a multitude of shades to match any color palette.







Styleword long dress

Amazon











Another comfortable option to wear to a wedding, this dress has a high neckline, tie back and flowy skirt that hits the ankles. It comes in a number of colors and patterns, so you'll be able to find something that matches your style. Tons of Amazon shoppers have already added the dress to their cart this month, with a critic writing that it is wrinkle-free, so you don't have to worry about packing it in a suitcase.







Zalalus Asymmetric Bodycon Dress

Amazon











Breathable fabric is a must-have for summer weddings, which is why we love this one-shoulder bodycon dress. Offered in 15 colors, the cutout neckline dress is made from a spandex blend with a leg slit, making it easy to enter. Reviewers also love it for travel, with a buyer expressing: It looks elegant and is not easy to wrinkle; This was very helpful since I used it for a destination wedding.







Mas Comoda Women's Bohemian Long Dress

Amazon











Invited to a daytime wedding, in a park or more casual? Consider this Swiss polka dot maxi dress. The V-neckline and tied waist of the bohemian style combine nicely with the textured fabric. Complete the look with statement earrings and strappy sandals if you're heading to a more formal event, and metallic bangles and flat sandals are perfect for a casual beach or garden wedding. Additionally, it is available in colors like pink and purple And orange.







Prettygarden Floral Midi Bodycon Dress

Amazon











This bodycon dress is designed with pretty details, like puff sleeves, a ruffled hem, and a mermaid shape. The comfortable dress has a unique smoky design that won't show wrinkles and will fold nicely into a suitcase for travel. A buyer wrote: I bought this dress to wear to a wedding and it was perfect! Available in sizes SXXL, the dress comes in fun patterns like floral green And red flowers.







Long dress with thin straps

Amazon











Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps and a fit-and-flare silhouette, this maxi dress looks a lot more expensive than it is with its $34 price tag. The dress is sure to pair with any shoe and has a large front slit for easy walking and dancing. When shoppers rave about a dress, you know it's good. A critic who wore it to a wedding said the fit was perfect, then added that they received many compliments.







Prettygarden asymmetrical long dress

Amazon











The soft, breathable fabric of this dress will hug your body and keep you comfortable, even when you're sitting at an outdoor ceremony in the sun. I also love the asymmetrical shoulder bow because it adds a touch of sparkle. A delighted five-star buyer about the dress, I write: It was a perfect choice to wear for our friends' wedding. The material was stretchy and traveled well, so wrinkles weren't a problem. I love the bow detail on the shoulder as well as the slit.







Mushare Sexy Halter Neck Cocktail Dress

Amazon











This dress is proof that formal dresses don't have to cost an arm and a leg. Designed with a high waist that flows into a fuller skirt, the dress features a side slit and a back zipper. More than 200 Amazon shoppers added the dress to their cart this month, with a user sharing that the wrinkle-resistant fabric flows well and does not stick. Buy it in black, attend a formal wedding, and leave aside any worries that you're not dressed up enough.







Sarin Mathews Asymmetrical Cocktail Dress

Amazon











For summer or destination weddings located in warm climates, you will need to consider a dress with less fabric. We love this asymmetrical bodycon dress which features a front slit and an invisible zipper. It comes in a multitude of colors, including red And sky blue, in sizes SXL. Amazon shoppers love it too, with an explainerI needed a dress for a formal wedding, and this did not disappoint.







Woosea Sleeveless Evening Cocktail Dress

Amazon











When the invitation calls for black tie as an option, don't worry. Amazon has a ton of gorgeous black dresses at reasonable prices, like this sleeveless dress on sale for $55. It features one of the most flattering silhouettes with a wrap waist, V-neckline and leg slit. It's also made with thicker fabric, making it harder to wrinkle. Amazon shoppers agree that the dress is fabulous, with a specification, You will feel like a million dollars. I felt very glamorous, sexy and sophisticated. They also wrote: He made the plane trip and didn't get wrinkled.







Zesica Sleeveless Halter Midi Dress

Amazon











The ruffled chiffon of this dress screams I'm ready to party. This piece makes it easy with its flowy design, flattering halter neck and midi length. Plus, the pleated fabric adds style, eliminating the need to over-accessorize. A rave review shared, The fabric doesn't wrinkle like I feared, and after spending a week in a suitcase, it still looks exactly the same. Best dress I've ever had on Amazon!







Pinup Long Beach Dress, Plus Size

Amazon











Shoulder-exposing dresses tend to be superbly flattering and are a great way to stay cool in the summer heat. This plus size off the shoulder dress is very versatile, as it can be worn in multiple ways. It has a cinched waist with a bow and pockets so you can store small essentials if needed. Pick it up in colors like Burgundy And blue in sizes 14 Plus to 26 Plus.







Prettygarden floral maxi dress

Amazon











To avoid buying dresses you'll only wear once, look for versatile options that are both casual and formal. This floral dress from Amazon does just that: it's elegant with the right accessories, like heeled sandals, a clutch, and jewelry, and it's just as cute with sneakers and a baseball cap when wedding season is over. Offered in solid colors and prints, the one-shoulder dress with a tie strap is available in sizes SXXL.





