Terri White: A Tale of Two Jeans | Life





My 18 year old granddaughter loves shopping at Goodwill. Ah the good deals! When she wanted a black dress for her senior photos, I volunteered to take her shopping. I really expected to shop at JCPenney, Kohls, or Dillards. After all, this wasn't your everyday jeans and shirt purchase. However, she surprised me when she chose her favorite shopping spot, Goodwill. For the proverbial little black dress? Yeah ! Crossed fingers! So we left. We combed through the dress racks, eliminating several. After choosing a few, she entered the fitting room and dove in. Soon she was paraded with her choices. When she came out in the last dress, I gasped: the perfect little black dress, subtle, shiny spots gave it some pizzazz. With a round neckline, short sleeves, knee length and a modest straight style, it looked glamorous and so grown up. Definitely the winner! On a whim, I looked for shoes. Although I don't like wearing used shoes, I thought she would rarely wear them. I selected several and she chose a classic black pump, which perfectly matched her classic dress. All this from a girl who usually wears jeans and oversized shirts. Quite a turnaround. After dry cleaning the dress and disinfecting the shoes, she got ready for her photoshoot. I can't wait to see my beautiful granddaughter shine in these photos. So go shopping. It never occurs to me to shop at Goodwill. I'm a Ross or JCPenney girl. But I like a good deal. After shopping in Burleson a few weeks ago, I spotted Goodwill on the way home. Usually I just keep driving. This time, however, I turned toward the parking lot. I needed some new capri jeans, so I walked into the store to browse their shelves. I chose a few and tried them. Two fit perfectly, so I went to check. Once home, I threw them in the washing machine. Then I noticed one of them smelled like perfume. Ugh. So I washed it again in two cups of vinegar to deodorize it. No chance. I washed it again. This time with three cups of vinegar. It still stank. How did I miss this smell at Goodwill? To be honest, it never occurred to me to smell the jeans. I will never make this mistake again. What to do? The other pair of jeans smelled fresh and clean. It was a relief! Did I waste $10 on this stinking pair? I considered dry cleaning, but they couldn't guarantee odor removal. Too expensive anyway for cheap jeans. So not that. When I visit people who smoke, I air my clothes on the clothesline. It refreshes them every time. With nothing to lose, I hung these jeans on the line and left them there for weeks. Yes, weeks. Even in the rain. I didn't care because I might have to throw them away. Patience. Eventually I got curious, so I headed over to our clothesline for some air. Imagine my shock when I didn't smell any odor. These jeans smelled of fresh air and sunshine. Victory! I wore these jeans the next day without any problem. Hats off to Goodwill for the great deals. However, if I ever dare to shop there again, you can count on me to smell the clothes.

Terri White is an experienced homeschool mom from the 80s and 90s and founder/former director of TEACH Cleburne. Find Terri's book, Back Porch Musings, on Amazon at a.co/d/iEmYezn. Contact her at [email protected].

