Sprint race dress rehearsal showed Red Bull's rivals need to find something special · RaceFans

If one of the best aspects of sprint weekends is that the lack of training time leaves teams in the dark heading into competition sessions, then a clear criticism of the format is how it can deprive much of the mystery of a grand prize.

After a qualifying session on a Saturday, all the intrigue should be about whether Sergio Pérez can challenge teammate and pole winner Max Verstappen for victory, or whether Fernando Alonso and the McLarens behind him could put the pressure on on the Red Bulls leading the grand prix.

But in the form of Saturday's sprint race, we've already seen an extended 19-lap preview of what we can expect on Sunday and it wasn't encouraging for Red Bull's rivals.

It took Verstappen eight laps to catch Lewis Hamilton, one more lap to pass him, then 11 more to build a 13-second lead at the checkered flag. Verstappen was the only driver running a 1'41 at the end of the race, having started on a set of used mediums that were three laps old. Rather than backing off and cruising to the end, Verstappen gained more useful data for the grand prix by keeping his pace. And the signs were encouraging for his chances of victory.

“It definitely gave you a bit more of an idea with the degree, what to look at, what to work on for tomorrow,” Verstappen said. “I think if the car is half as good as it was in the sprint, I think it will be fine.”

Weather report

Shanghai's weather has already been a wild card factor this weekend, helping to shake up the starting grid for the sprint race. However, current projections indicate that a dry Grand Prix is ​​all but assured, meaning all sprint race data will be relevant before Sunday.

But even if cloudy skies and ambient temperatures around 22 °C are expected again, what could be different is the behavior of the wind. The cars proved particularly wind-sensitive on the relatively flat and wide open spaces of the Shanghai circuit, with some indications that a tailwind on the long back straight may have contributed to at least a handful of drivers getting stuck under braking of the hairpin of crucial points, notably Hamilton.

Front-row starter Perez said Red Bull took wind speed changes into account in its setup adjustments ahead of the sprint race they will postpone on Sunday.

“The wind change was pretty significant,” Perez said. “I think because it's a low-grip circuit, a slight change in wind conditions probably affects it a lot more than other places. So we learned a lot from the conditions earlier in the sprint and adapted accordingly.

To start

As Saturday's sprint race showed, starts in Shanghai are about more than a short ride to the first corner. The single, almost endless opening corner sees drivers turn right for around ten seconds at first lap speeds before quickly pulling the steering wheel to the left for the second turn. In the last six starts in Shanghai, the pole winner has only led the first lap three times.

This gives the drivers plenty of time and space to position themselves – as Lando Norris attempted to do by hanging around the outside of Hamilton's Mercedes before pulling away. Even though the outside line naturally lacks the grip of the center or inside, it's worth the persistence if the riders manage to hold on, as the southpaw following can reward those who stick with it with a better line and exit at the second turn.

Verstappen had been worried about grip levels on the right side of the grid before the sprint race, but his fears proved unfounded when Hamilton surged from second to the lead and Verstappen retained his position behind Alonso , with only the pole. -the winner Norris loses places at the start by running wide.

Hamilton's departure could encourage Pérez as he looks to emulate the Mercedes driver at the grand prix. But Verstappen has not been beaten so far in the race to the first corner in 2024 and will not be more generous simply because his teammate is alongside him.

Strategy

Although Shanghai poses a challenge for drivers in terms of tire degradation and temperature management thanks to its extremely long right turns that can stress the left front tire, signs from the sprint race showed that wear tires was not as bad as it could have been. have been. While most of the field started on mediums, the compound showed a decent level of consistency over the course of the 100km race, while even George Russell managed to get his softs working to allow him to move up from 11th place on the grid to take the last point in eighth position.

Pirelli expects a two-stop strategy to be the way forward on Sunday, starting with the mediums before moving to the hards later in the race. However, Russell demonstrating that the soft compound can last a reasonable distance could make some teams consider running it where they might not have done so before Saturday.

Teams will also have benefited from the relaxation of parc ferme conditions after the sprint race, which allowed many drivers to tinker with their car's settings before they were locked out again for the start of Grand Qualifying. Price. One of those drivers was Perez, who admitted after the sprint race that he was “suffering a lot of tire degradation”, particularly at the rear. Whether or not his changes prove effective may determine how close he'll be able to get to his teammate at the grand prix.

Exceeding

As Verstappen showed in the sprint race, Shanghai's extremely long back straight provides plenty of opportunities for faster cars to get ahead on the track. Historically, this circuit has produced many overtakes: its last five Grands Prix have generated an average of just over 50 on-track overtakes each. However, this number is heavily influenced by the 2016 round which saw no less than 128 overtakes in competition.

After concerns about the asphalt treatment agent applied to the track surface ahead of this weekend's event and how possible variation in grip levels across the width of the track could affect overtaking, Hamilton was confident it would not be a problem for the grand prix.

“This track has always been one of those circuits that's quite wide in a lot of corners and has a lot of different lines,” he explained.

“Honestly, I don’t think the track surface really made much of a difference in that regard. You could see Fernando behind me on a very different line than me and he was catching up in some places and losing in others, so that's what I like about this track.

Safety cars

Although it is a very wide track with numerous run-off zones, Safety Car interventions remain a real risk in Shanghai, particularly in the early laps.

There hasn't been a Chinese Grand Prix without a safety car or VSC since 2014, there being six races in the recent history of the round. But over this same period, there were only two deployments of safety cars outside the first ten laps of the race.

One potential factor that emerged on Friday – the occasional trackside fires that appeared at turn seven – did not recur on Saturday.

One to watch

In Red Bull's second team, it's all about Yuki Tsunoda so far at the start of the 2024 season. Daniel Ricciardo remains perplexed as to how he seems unable to catch a break, believing his driving warrants a good result .

On Sunday, however, it looks like all of RB's hopes of points rest with him. While Tsunoda starts well in 19th position, Ricciardo only needs to gain two positions to end his goalless start to the season. Given that he gained three places in the sprint to finish just outside the top ten in 11th, he should be confident of making similar progress at the grand prix.

Yours

Will Verstappen achieve the Shanghai double? Where could its greatest threat come from? Share your views on the Chinese Grand Prix in the comments.

