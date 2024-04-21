Fashion
Cheech & Chong Celebrate Their Film Debut With Clothing Line Dropping 4/20 at Shoe Palace
Represent the duo that started it all with 1978's In smoke, Cheech & Chong, with high-quality equipment that attracts attention. In a collaboration just in time for the 4/20 holidays, Shoe Palace is teaming up with Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin to launch a line of stunning t-shirts, shorts and matching clothing.
THE Shoe Palace x Cheech & Chongs Up in the Smoke collection is inspired by the 1978 Paramount Pictures film of the same name, in its stores and online. The collection includes t-shirts and shorts featuring comedy icons, with tye-dye colors available. All pieces in the range, the company says, have been created using premium materials and craftsmanship and each piece in the collection captures the humor and style of the film's brand.
The collection features dozens of new designs, many of which feature embroidered details. We particularly liked the Up In Smoke Tie Dye Fleece Men's Pink Shorts, which come with two embroidered designs. The pink really makes it pop and there's a matching Up In Smoke Tie Dye Men's Short Sleeve Lifestyle Shirt to boot. This combo is pink but maintains a modern and masculine look. Some of the other designs feature oversized embroidery and graphics that really make them stand out.
From April 20, you can find The Shoe Palace x Cheech & Chongs Up In Smoke collection in Shoe Palace stores and on the website.
1978s In smoke remains the most popular film featuring the comedy duo. The first film spawned a series of successful films, including Cheech and Chong's next film (1980), Sweet dreams (nineteen eighty one), Things are difficult everywhere (1982), I still smoke (1983), Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers (1984), Get out of my room (1985), Hey, look at this! (2010), and The Cheech & Chong animated film! (2013). They also appeared as Cheech & Chong in many other films and on television.
Most recently, last month, the duo announced Cheech & Chong's latest film, the definitive documentary about their career, their comedy and of course, cannabis. The documentary was directed by David Bushell and premiered at SXSW on March 12 at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. The documentary explores Cheech & Chong's five-decade career as a stand-up, making music and starring in a series of films. It covers their lives, their partnership, and their lasting influence, particularly within the cannabis community.
Shoe Palace is one of the most trusted athletic shoe and apparel chains in the United States. What started as a small family business has grown into a hugely popular retail chain, currently boasting over 200 stores worldwide, as well as an online retail site, shoepalace.com. Shoe Palace was built on the deep belief that exceptional service is above all the most important reason for the success of any business.
Cheech & Chong and Pot Reform
The duo met in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 1968 and quickly became the faces of the early pot movement. Cheech & Chong promoted cannabis long before it was cool and Highlights has covered the comedy duo since day one.
When I grew up in Canada, you smoked it if you had it, Chong said Highlights in 2016. But we never had a way to get it, so I really grew up smoking it when it was around, and when it wasn't around, no problem. For me, that was one of the greatest qualities of pot, that it wasn't addictive. I haven't had any problems and I do it from time to time.
In 2003, during the George W. Bush administration, Chong was the primary target of Operation Pipe Dreams. Highlights interviewed him about the ordeal in 2020. Chong was sentenced on September 11, 2003, to nine months in federal prison, fined $20,000, forfeiture of $103,000 in assets, and one year of probation . He ended up sharing a cell with Jordan Beleforte, the real wolf of Wall Street. And the crime? Bangs. Chong was indicted for his alleged role in financing and promoting the California-based Chong Glass Works/Nice Dreams companies started by his son Paris.
These days, Chong and Marin lead quieter lives, promoting several cannabis-related brands and projects. Most recently, Cheech & Chong teamed up with the beloved game series Call of Duty. The famous stoner duo can be purchased and used in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, War zoneAnd Mobile Warzone.
The content was first announced on March 27 with CoD Season 3 Detailsbut only recently became available for purchase from April 17. The package is priced at 3,000 CoD pointswhich equals $30.
Operators Cheech and Chong offer a variety of offers. This includes three weapon blueprints, including Dankest, Hashassin, and Mellow and Mild, each of which comes with the Still Smokin Tracers and Up In Smoke death effects, as well as a finishing move called Secondhand Smoke.
