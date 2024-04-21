Mel B looks incredible in a red cutout maxi dress as she joins her Spice Girls castmates to celebrate Victoria Beckham's lavish 50th birthday party.

Mel B looked incredible as she joined her Spice Girls bandmates as well as Hollywood stars to celebrate Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday on Saturday.

The singer, 48, attracted attention in a stunning red cutout maxi dress.

She drew attention to her stunning figure in the number as she made a stylish entrance to swanky Mayfair private club Oswald's.

The garment, which perfectly hugged Mel's toned figure, featured thin straps, as she opted to keep her jewelry to a minimum with just a stylish watch.

The singer oozed glamor in animal print stilettos, carried the glitzy evening essentials in a chic crossbody bag and finished with glamorous makeup.

The Spice Girls came together to celebrate their beloved Posh Spice's milestone birthday at an exclusive and luxurious party where guests enjoyed dinner, fizz and cocktails and danced until the early hours.

But what made the evening especially special for the birthday girl, friends said, was having everyone in the group in the same room.

That and a pinch of Hollywood glamor in the form of Tom Cruise and actress Eva Longoria.

Even Geri Horner arrived with a smile, one of the last to arrive, apparently behind the sexting scandal involving her husband, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner. However, he was absent due to work commitments.

Emma Bunton arrived with her husband Jade Jones, followed closely by Melanie Chisholm and then Mel B.

“It meant a lot to Victoria that they were all there,” a friend said. “They were a big part of his life and they shared so much together.

“They were special days and of course having them there to mark her 50th birthday was just wonderful for her. It made everything so perfect.

The holiday was just one of many celebrations marking its half-century, which fell on Wednesday.

What made the evening particularly special for the birthday girl, friends said, was having all the Spice Girls in the same room (photo: Geri Horner)

Victoria was a vision as she opted for a light green maxi dress from her own range (pictured of Victoria and David at the party)

Her husband, David Beckham, chartered a plane to take his immediate family to the south of France for a dinner for 200 people at La Colombe d'Or in Saint Paul de Vence, before returning later to Luton Airport .

Tonight's antics began at 6pm with a drinks reception at the Beckhams' 25 million-strong mansion in Holland Park, west London.

Victoria opted for a light green maxi dress from her own range, while her daughter Harper, 13, chose a cream camisole-style dress also from her mother's collection.

Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz all wore Dior, while David wore Italian luxury brand Loro Piana.

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz was forced to miss the event after her grandmother suddenly fell ill and she rushed to her side.

Alongside the photos shared on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “Can't wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much!'

There was a slight problem: despite her best efforts, Victoria's broken foot hadn't healed enough for her to abandon her crutches.

But she was able to swap her moon boots for stiletto heels. Guests enjoyed “Italian-inspired platters” for starters and main courses featuring steak and sea bass.

Her husband paid tribute to his wife of nearly 25 years before their four children stood up to speak about their mother.

The music came from hip DJ collective Hale Zero.

The guest list included the Beckhams' best friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay, Jason Statham and his wife Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Guy Ritchie and dancer Marc Anthony from Miami.

Others included former Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Victoria hairdresser Ken Paves, who styled her hair for her big night.

David's best friend David Gardner also made an appearance, as did his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville with his wife Emma.

The presence of Tom Cruise surprised many guests. His ex-daughter, Suri, was photographed in New York last week as she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Emma Bunton stands alongside Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm at the posh party

The celebrity guest list included stars including Eva Longoria (pictured) and Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise's presence surprised many guests, but the Hollywood star was in the capital on Saturday evening.

She was seen holding a birthday present with a friend, while her Scientologist father filmed the latest Mission: Impossible, 3,500 miles away in Britain.

A friend of Victoria's said: “She's been excited about this for weeks and weeks.

“Having all these people in the same room was perfect.”