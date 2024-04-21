Cyclops' Complicated Family Tree in X-Men '97 Explained and Ranked by Powers

Summary Cyclops is featured as the leader of the X-Men in X-Men '97, showcasing his optic blasts.

Other members of the Summers family, like Havok, Cable, and Vulcan, have powers and intriguing storylines.

Family dynamics, power rankings, and personal histories add complexity to Cyclops and those close to him in classic X-Men fashion.









Cyclops is a key player in X-Men '97and his family tree includes some exciting and powerful Marvel characters. Scott Summers never really got a chance to shine in Fox's X-Men films; However, X-Men '97 does a great job of bringing it to the forefront. Cyclops' powers have been featured several times, with his role as leader within the X-Men also receiving due attention.

While Cyclops is an incredible character, he's not the only member of the Summers family with exciting powers and intriguing character arcs. Many others Members of the Summers family appeared in X-Men: The Animated Series Or X-Men '97. Although some of them have similar powers, the ranking of their abilities might surprise fans, with the characters' personal histories also being complicated in classic X-Men fashion.





Corsair

Cyclops' father

Corsair is the weakest member of the Summers family having appeared in the animated X-Men world. The reason is that Christopher Summers, aka Corsair, has no powers. Instead, the character relies on his hand-to-hand combat skills and his reputation as an ace pilot. The latter is crucial to his role as leader of the Starjammers, a group of space pirates.





When Cyclops was still a child, Christopher and his wife were kidnapped by the Shi'ar.. Years later, X-Men: The Animated Series saw Corsair encounter Cyclops when the Starjammers attempted to steal the M'Kraan Crystal. However, neither of them knew they were related, with the two only finding out during another meeting when Corsair came to Earth. After clashing, Cyclops and Corsair made peace.

Cyclops

The X-Men field leader

X-Men '97 did a great job of reestablishing Cyclops' image to audiences whose exposure to the X-Men in recent years was only the Fox films. While Hugh Jackman's Wolverine was at the forefront of these, Cyclops gets the chance to shine as the leader of the elite mutant team in X-Men '97.





Cyclops' powers consist of optical blasts. It's not heat vision, like Superman, but a concussive force that he can use to strike his opponents, stop his fall from great heights, or force his way through. Cyclops sits at the center of the Summers' complex family tree, being the son of Corsair, the brother of Vulcan and Havok, and having a romantic connection to Jean Gray and her clone, Madelyne Pryor.

Havok

Brother of Cyclops





Havok's story in X-Men: The Animated Series is shrouded in mystery. The series never stated that he and Cyclops were really brothers, although the comics and some teases indicate the same is in effect in the series. When Corsair and his wife sent their sons skydiving so they would not be captured by the Shi'ar, Scott Summers grew up in an orphanage, although the upbringing of Alexander – Havok – is unknown.

Alexander would meet Cyclops in the future after joining the X-Factor team led by Forge, under the superhero moniker Havok. To test his team, Forge planned a fight between X-Factor and the X-Men. In the middle of the fight, Cyclops and Havok exchanged blows, discovering that their powers… Cyclops' optic beams and Havok's plasma energy could not influence each other.. A line in the episode explained how the brothers' powers couldn't hurt each other, hinting at the characters' connection.





Havok generally lets loose more than Cyclops, his powers also hurting their brother Vulcan, unlike Cyclops's. This puts him above Scott Summers in the power rankings.

Cable

Son of the Cyclops

Cable is one of the most famous members of the Summers family. The character was adapted into live-action, with MCU Thanos actor Josh Brolin playing Cable in Deadpool 2. The cable is present in both X-Men: The Animated Series and Disney+ X-Men '97. In the new series it was revealed that the character is an older version of Nathan Summers' son, Cyclops and Madelyne Pryor.





Despite being infected by the Techno-Organic Virus as a child, Cable is exceptionally powerful.. His heritage grants him a long list of abilities. As he is from the future, after being sent there by Scott and Madelyne to survive his illness, Cable has access to a wide range of weapons and a time travel device. In the comics, thanks to his parents, Cable possesses telepathic and telekinetic powers, as well as general abilities such as enhanced speed, healing, strength, etc.

Vulcan

Cyclops' other brother





Vulcan is a wild card in both the comics and the X-Men '97 world. Gabriel Summers, aka Vulcan, only recently made his debut in the X-Men animated franchise. The character appeared in X-Men '97from episode 6 alongside Deathbird, whom he ends up marrying in the comics. Vulcan didn't play a big role in the episode, but his screen time was enough to show that the character is nothing to worry about.

Vulcan's powers exceed those of his two brothers. Vulcan is an Omega level energy manipulator, being able to absorb the powers of any other character and use their energy to fuel his own. Primarily villainous, Vulcan is a chaotic force that can take down just about anyone who gets in his way. Vulcan's powers can hurt both Cyclops and Havok, differently from the dynamic of the other two.





Madelyne Pryor

The mother of Cyclops' son

Madelyne Pryor's story in X-Men '97 was one of the driving forces behind the new series. Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey, created by the villainous Mister Sinister, the main villain of X-Men '97 season 1. While Sinister gave all of Jean's memories to Madelyne, she thought she was the real Jean Gray until Jean showed up at the X-Mansion and Beast tested the two to reveal that Madelyne was a clone.





The exact moment when the two characters were swapped has not yet been revealed; However, one thing is confirmed, which is that Madelyne Pryor is the mother of Cyclops' son Cable, with the two characters having secret telepathic meetings for a month after Jean's return. Like Jean, Madelyne is one of the most powerful mutants, with abilities that include telepathy, telekinesis, the power to warp reality, and much more.

Gray Jeans

Cyclops' wife





Jean Gray is the most powerful member of the Summers family. The character possesses telekinetic powers that allow him to move objects like weapons, as well as telepathy to enter people's minds to uncover their darkest secrets, and many other incredible abilities. Jean was also the host of the Phoenix Force, which elevated her already Omega-level powers to heights almost unattainable for characters in the wider Marvel Universe.

At one point in the original X-Men: The Animated Series, Jean Gray was removed from the mutant team. Without the others realizing it, Jean was replaced by a clone – Madelyne Pryor – who was given all of Jean's memories by Mister Sinister and became a member of the X-Men. X-Men '97The revelation of this calls into question whether Jean was even the one who married Cyclops or not, it is confirmed that she was not the mother of his child. Yet his powers remain unmatched in the Summers family.





